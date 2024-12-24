Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Dec. 24

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 17-24, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Inspection Type
|Date
|Harpeth River Oaks Spa
|100
|1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|12/19/2024
|Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/20/2024
|Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/20/2024
|Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/20/2024
|Life Time - Women's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/20/2024
|Life Time - Men's Spa
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/20/2024
|Life Time - Indoor Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/20/2024
|Life Time - Outdoor Spa
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/20/2024
|Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/20/2024
|The Inn at Southall
|98
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/19/2024
|Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|100
|107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/19/2024
|Homewood Suites Pool
|100
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/18/2024
|The Everly at Historic Franklin
|98
|413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/18/2024
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool
|98
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/17/2024
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|94
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/17/2024
|Homewood Suites Hotel Pool
|94
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/17/2024
|South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
|96
|549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/17/2024
|South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
|96
|549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/17/2024
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office
|94
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/17/2024
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing
|96
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/17/2024
|Marriott Springhill Suites Pool
|96
|7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/17/2024
|Hilton Suites Pool
|96
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/17/2024
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa
|100
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/17/2024
|Hilton Suites Spa
|98
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/17/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
