Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Dec. 24

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 17-24, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Inspection Type Date Harpeth River Oaks Spa 100 1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 12/19/2024 Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 12/20/2024 Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 12/20/2024 Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 12/20/2024 Life Time - Women's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 12/20/2024 Life Time - Men's Spa 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 12/20/2024 Life Time - Indoor Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 12/20/2024 Life Time - Outdoor Spa 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 12/20/2024 Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 12/20/2024 The Inn at Southall 98 2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 12/19/2024 Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool 100 107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 12/19/2024 Homewood Suites Pool 100 2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 12/18/2024 The Everly at Historic Franklin 98 413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 12/18/2024 Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool 98 200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 12/17/2024 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 94 217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 12/17/2024 Homewood Suites Hotel Pool 94 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 12/17/2024 South Wind Apts. Whirlpool 96 549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 12/17/2024 South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool 96 549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 12/17/2024 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office 94 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 12/17/2024 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing 96 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 12/17/2024 Marriott Springhill Suites Pool 96 7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 12/17/2024 Hilton Suites Pool 96 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 12/17/2024 Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa 100 200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 12/17/2024 Hilton Suites Spa 98 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 12/17/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

