Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Dec. 24

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 17-24, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressInspection TypeDate
Harpeth River Oaks Spa1001000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up12/19/2024
Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine12/20/2024
Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine12/20/2024
Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine12/20/2024
Life Time - Women's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine12/20/2024
Life Time - Men's Spa985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine12/20/2024
Life Time - Indoor Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine12/20/2024
Life Time - Outdoor Spa985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine12/20/2024
Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine12/20/2024
The Inn at Southall982200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine12/19/2024
Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool100107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine12/19/2024
Homewood Suites Pool1002225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine12/18/2024
The Everly at Historic Franklin98413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine12/18/2024
Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool98200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine12/17/2024
Hilton Garden Inn Pool94217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine12/17/2024
Homewood Suites Hotel Pool945107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine12/17/2024
South Wind Apts. Whirlpool96549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine12/17/2024
South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool96549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine12/17/2024
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office94400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine12/17/2024
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing96400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine12/17/2024
Marriott Springhill Suites Pool967109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine12/17/2024
Hilton Suites Pool969000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine12/17/2024
Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa100200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine12/17/2024
Hilton Suites Spa989000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine12/17/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

