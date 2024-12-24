Marchessault’s Three Points Power Predators in 5-2 Win

Jonathan Marchessault recorded two goals and an assist while Filip Forsberg added three assists as the Nashville Predators defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 at Bridgestone Arena on December 23.

Steven Stamkos opened scoring in the first period before Marchessault extended the lead in the second. Ryan O’Reilly converted a power play goal early in the third, followed quickly by Mark Jankowski’s tally to make it 4-0.

The Hurricanes mounted a brief comeback with Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho scoring 40 seconds apart midway through the third, but Marchessault sealed the win with an empty-netter.

Juuse Saros made 25 saves for Nashville, while Carolina’s Dustin Tokarski stopped 20 of 24 shots faced.

The victory showcased Nashville’s balanced attack with four different goal scorers and strong special teams play. Forsberg’s playmaking stood out as he factored in on three goals, helping the Predators contain Carolina’s typically potent offense.

