Titans Sign Five of the Team’s Nine Draft Picks

NASHVILLE – The Titans have signed five of their nine draft picks from the 2025 class.

On Thursday, the team reached deals with the following players:

-Safety Kevin Winston Jr., the team’s third-round pick, from Penn State.

-Receiver Elic Ayomanor, one of the team’s fourth-round picks, from Stanford.

-Guard Jackson Slater, the team’s fifth-round pick, from Sacramento State.

-Cornerback Marcus Harris, one of the team’s sixth-round picks, from California.

-Running back Kalel Mullings, one of the team’s sixth-round picks, from Michigan.

Quarterback Cam Ward (first round), outside linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (second round), receiver Chimere Dike (fourth round) and tight end Gunnar Helm (fourth round) remain unsigned.

Members of the nine-player draft class, along with the team’s undrafted free agents, arrived in Nashville on Thursday for rookie minicamp.

The team is scheduled to practice on Friday and Saturday at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.

Source: tennesseetitans.com

