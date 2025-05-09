Daily Paving to Close Spring Hill Roadway

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct closures on SR 247 (Beechcroft Road) in Maury County.

Beginning Monday, May 12, through Wednesday, May 14, TDOT crews will close SR 247 (Beechcroft Road) between Town Center Parkway and Depot Street daily from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. TDOT is in close coordination with local authorities and the school system to plan this closure with the least amount of disruption to the community.

The closure is necessary for crews to mill and pave SR 247. Detour signage will be in place.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest construction activity traffic updates. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email