Brentwood Names New Fire and Rescue Chief

Earlier this year, Brentwood appointed the fifth police chief in the city’s history. On Monday, May 12, in a bit of unplanned symmetry, Brentwood Deputy Fire Chief Brian Collins will become the city’s fifth fire chief. He will take over the role from Brian Goss, who retired earlier this month.

“Chief Collins is a natural leader with a wealth of experience,” City Manager Jason Gage said. “Brentwood has a tremendous fire department, and we are excited about its future with Chief Collins at the helm.”

Collins will be introduced to the community during the City Commission’s June 9 meeting. He began his fire service career in 1995 in Kentucky, and he later joined Brentwood in 2002 as one of the 16 firefighters hired to staff the city’s new Station 4. After serving as a firefighter/paramedic, engineer, lieutenant, and battalion chief, Collins was named deputy chief in December 2020. He will be the first Brentwood Fire Chief to start with the department as an entry-level firefighter.

He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Fire Protection Administration from Eastern Kentucky University, and his Master of Public Administration from Tennessee State University. He has served as an instructor on a variety of courses at the local, state, and national levels.

“I am honored to be selected as the next Fire Chief for the City of Brentwood,” Collins said. “I’m thankful to Chief Goss, our city administrators, and the Board of Commissioners for their trust and confidence in my ability to lead this organization. The men and women of this department are a reflection of the excellence that is so highly valued by the community we protect, and I’m grateful to serve Brentwood Fire & Rescue in the role of Fire Chief.”

The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department was established in 1986, with Dean Filer serving as the first chief. When he resigned in 1989 to care for his parents, he was succeeded by Chief David Clark. Kenny Lane served as chief from 1993 until he retired in 2011. Goss took over the leadership position that year and served as fire chief for the next 17 years.

