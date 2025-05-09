Town of Nolensville to Celebrate Enhancements to Gregory Park

The Town of Nolensville is pleased to announce the addition of new recreational amenities at Gregory Park, made possible by a generous $10,000 donation from Mill Creek Brewing Co. in celebration of their 10-year anniversary. Accepted by the Town of Nolensville’s Board of Commissioners in August 2024, the donation was dedicated to enhancing recreational spaces for the enjoyment of the Nolensville community.

The newly installed enhancements include two concrete game-top tables with built-in seating and a picnic table, offering residents more ways to relax, play, and enjoy the outdoors. Additionally, concrete cornhole boards are scheduled for installation in early summer. These additions reflect the Town’s continued commitment to building inviting public spaces that foster community connection and engagement.

“At Mill Creek Brewing Co., our mission is not only to make quality craft beer but also to give back to our local community. As a family friendly brewery, we enjoy hosting events and bringing the town together,” stated Kunal Patel, Mark Patel, and Dru Patel, owners of Mill Creek Brewing Co.

“When we were planning our 10 Year Anniversary, we decided to donate all of our event ticket proceeds to Nolensville Parks. Mill Creek Brewing Co. donated $10,000 to the Town of Nolensville. We saw the need to help improve Gregory Park as it is fundamental in providing an area for families to enjoy time together. We look forward to continuing our mission in making Nolensville a greater place for everyone.”

To commemorate these enhancements, the Town of Nolensville will host an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 10 at 11:30 a.m. at Gregory Park, located at 1900 Johnson Industrial Blvd, Nolensville, TN 37135. Community members are invited to join Town leadership and staff, and representatives from Mill Creek Brewing Co. to celebrate these exciting improvements.

“We are incredibly grateful for Mill Creek Brewing Co.’s partnership and support,” said Town of Nolensville Town Manager, Victor Lay. “The new amenities create opportunities for families, friends, and neighbors to gather and enjoy our town’s growing park system.”

The Town of Nolensville extends its sincere appreciation to Mill Creek Brewing Co. for its generous contribution and continued dedication to the community.

