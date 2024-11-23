Williamson Health to Host Blood Drive at Bone and Joint Institute Ahead of Cold and Flu Season

Williamson Health and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee are partnering with Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for Williamson Health, to host a blood drive on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, from noon – 5 p.m. Though walk-ins are welcome, donors

are encouraged to sign up here via the Blood Assurance website for an appointment time.

Donations to Blood Assurance go directly to patients of Williamson Health. Although all donors are encouraged to give, Blood Assurance is seeking an increase in O-negative blood, AB Positive plasma and AB Negative plasma donations this season.

With illnesses on the rise, it is imperative that local healthcare facilities have the resources they need to treat an influx of patients. According to the CDC, flu activity in Tennessee is still at minimal levels but the state has recently experienced an uptick in cases. This increase is expected to continue especially following the upcoming holidays and family gatherings.

“The winter months can have a negative impact on blood donations due to an increase in seasonal illnesses,” said Brooke Katz, spokesperson for Blood Assurance. “Unfortunately, we are already facing critically low levels of blood, plasma and platelets in Middle Tennessee and we need the community’s help to bolster supplies for patients of all blood types before the peak of cold and flu season.”

The November blood drive will be held in the Blood Assurance mobile unit in the Bone and Joint Institute parking lot, 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin. Williamson Medical Center and Bone and Joint Institute are both part of Williamson Health, a regional healthcare system with more than 30 locations throughout Williamson County.

Participants in the November 26 blood drive will receive a free ‘Fall Means Football’ campfire mug while supplies last. Additionally, Blood Assurance will be giving gift cards for select blood type donations now through December 31. O Negative whole blood donors, AB Positive plasma donors and AB Negative plasma donors will receive a $25 gift card while O Negative double red cell donors will receive a $40 gift card. Donors will be able to select an e-gift card from a list of over 90 retailers, which will be sent to the email address on the donor’s profile two weeks after the donation date.

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

