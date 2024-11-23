Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Playoffs Week 3

The Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs continue and we’ve got this Friday’s scores for our coverage area below. This is the Quarterfinal Round for Division 1, Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A. This is the Semifinal Round for Division II, Class A, Class AA and Class AAA.
The scores below are from TSSAA. We cover the following counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.
2A – Quarterfinals
Westmoreland 7 at Marion Co 14
3A – Quarterfinals
White House Heritage 7 vs East Nashville 42
4A – Quarterfinals
Pearl Cohn 27 vs Marshall Co 21
5A – Quarterfinals
Page 28 vs Shelbyville 6
Beech 14 vs Springfield 47
6A – Quarterfinals
Oakland 49 vs Riverdale 46
Ravenwood 38 vs Stewarts Creek 14
Division II A – Semifinals
Nashville Christian 62 at Jackson Christian 34
Columbia Academy 13 vs Donelson Christian Academy 47
Division II AA – Semifinals
Franklin Road Academy 21 vs Battle Ground Academy 28
Christ Presbyterian Academy 34 vs Boyd Buchanan 7
Division II AAA – Semifinals
Brentwood Academy 21 at Baylor 35
Ensworth 7 vs McCallie 31
Please join our FREE Newsletter