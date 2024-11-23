Photo of the Day: November 23, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Immerse yourself in holiday nostalgia at The Mistletoe Club this winter. Now open, Eddie Ate Dynamite’s first-ever pop-up is a winter celebration filled with festive decor and holiday spirit. It features a dazzling 12-foot Christmas tree adorned in twinkling lights and ornaments and lush garlands cascading throughout the space. An eye-catching wrapped-present photo wall provides a festive backdrop for guests to capture memories.

Another present is in the presentation of the seasonal cocktails, such as the Dueling Fireside Old Fashioneds, two beverages crafted with Dickel 8-year Bourbon and smoked tableside. Other seasonal sips include the Spice & Sleigh (Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Lime, Grapefruit, Cinnamon, Ancho Chili), Polar Pistachio Coquito (Bacardi, Pistachio, House Coquito Recipe), Tinsel Town Tiramisu (Vodka, Khalúa, Frangelico, Cream, Espresso) and the cozy Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini—perfect for those still clinging to fall. A menu of savory sandwiches will also be available, featuring a classic grilled cheese paired with rich tomato bisque and an Italian Beef sandwich. Reservations can be made in advance on OpenTable here.

You can find Eddie Ate Dynamite on the 7th floor of Hotel Fraye, 1810 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

The pop up is open through February 2025. Hours are Sunday – Thursday: 11am – 11pm, Friday – Saturday: 11am – Midnight with food service: 11am – 10pm daily.

Reservations can be made in advance on OpenTable here.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.