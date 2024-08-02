Williamson Health Foundation to Host 29th Golf Williamson Health Champions Golf Classic

Williamson Health Foundation will host the 29th Annual Williamson Health Champions Golf Classic on Sept 18, 2024 at the Towhee Club, 3901 Kedron Road in Spring Hill. The Foundation is offering a morning tee time at 7:30 a.m. or an afternoon tee time beginning at 1 p.m. Cost is $500 per player or $1,500 for a team of four.

Proceeds from this year’s tournament will help fund the Williamson Health athletic training program benefitting Williamson County Schools. As part of this program, certified athletic trainers employed by Williamson Health are assigned to each high school and provide sports medicine coverage to all athletes at their respective schools. They are present at all practices and home games, covering 14 TSSAA varsity sports, to provide care in case of injuries. This service, which costs $825,000 per year, is provided free of charge to Williamson County Schools, serving over 7,500 athletes a year. This year, 12 Williamson Health athletic trainers will be present at more than 2,500 games across nine high schools in the county.

“We are proud to serve the student-athletes of Williamson County and provide accessible, high-quality medical care when they need it most,” said Jay Moore, ATC, Williamson Health Director of Athletic Training. “Your support and participation in the Champions Golf Classic this year makes it possible for us to continue to meet the needs of these young athletes for years to come.”

The Williamson Health athletic trainers also work in tandem with the Bone and Joint Institute team physicians to offer a comprehensive sports medicine program to Williamson County Schools. The team physicians generously offer their time and talents as part of their commitment to care for local athletes. In addition to providing medical support to the teams they serve, these providers also get to know the athletes on a personal level. On-site Emergency Medical Services are also provided by Williamson Health for every high school’s home football games.

“My experience with the athletic trainers at Williamson Health and the Bone and Joint Institute was very comforting and reassuring. When I experienced playing with a broken shin, Mrs. Verena Yawn noticed something was wrong. She quickly assessed my leg, and I had an appointment at the Bone and Joint Institute clinic that same day,” said Mack Demers, a Page High School football player. “Thank God for the athletic trainers – they truly care about their players!”

Registration for the 2024 Williamson Health Champions Golf Classic is now open. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, golf schedule and registration, visit https://williamsonhealth.org/golf-tournament/.

