Williamson Health Announces Newly Expanded and Renovated Sleep Lab

Williamson Health has announced the opening of its newly expanded and renovated Sleep Lab, a facility providing comprehensive diagnostic testing for and treatment of sleep disorders. The revitalized, nationally accredited Sleep Lab features a variety of updates designed to elevate comfort, advance high-quality care and enhance the overall patient experience.

“The newly renovated Williamson Health Sleep Lab is another example of our ongoing commitment to evolve and expand our services to meet the healthcare needs of the community we serve,” said Phil Mazzuca, Williamson Health CEO. “This facility is equipped with the latest equipment and advanced technologies needed to diagnose and treat a variety of sleep conditions while offering modernized amenities to maximize comfort for our patients.”

In addition to new equipment and technology, the lab’s cosmetic updates, such as new furniture, bedding, lighting, fresh paint and other amenities were incorporated to maximize comfort. The renovation also increased capacity with an additional room, allowing providers to meet the needs of more patients each month.

The Sleep Lab offers a variety of services including sleep studies used to diagnose sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, narcolepsy, restless leg syndrome, insomnia and other issues that can impact a patient’s overall health. The Williamson Health facility is staffed by a team of experienced sleep specialists, including board-certified sleep medicine physicians, registered polysomnography technicians who complete ongoing training to administer sleep testing and dedicated support staff.

The lab’s medical director, Dr. Aaron Milstone, is board certified in Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, and Dr. Karl Kuhn, who is also one of the facility’s sleep physicians, is also board-certified in Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine.

“In the area of sleep medicine, we take care of a range of disorders including sleep apnea, which is associated with a variety of health concerns,” said Milstone. “We look forward to welcoming patients to this new facility that supports our ability to identify and treat those sleep issues.”

“Thirty percent of Americans over the age of 30 have sleep apnea,” said Kuhn. “It’s been shown again and again that sleep studies provide the information we need to prove whether or not you have sleep apnea so we can treat you.”

The Williamson Health sleep program recently celebrated 10 years of accreditation by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM). The Williamson Health Lab has been testing patients since January 1995 and opened in its current location – on the third floor of the Williamson Health Medical Office Building – in November 2009. For more information about Williamson Health’s pulmonary and sleep medicine services or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://williamsonhealth.org/medical-services/pulmonary-and-sleep-medicine.

