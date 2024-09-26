Helene Update 9-26-2024 Wind Advisory, Flash Flood Watch ,Timing

The Latest on Hurricane Helene and her impact on our weather over the weekend. Right now any outdoor weekend plans should probably be cancelled. Heavy rains and winds should arrive overnight tonight into early Friday morning, so any shopping , etc. would be best accomplished today if possible. If you live in flood prone areas, be prepared as 2-5″+ of rain are possible in 36 hours. The possibility of school closures is real, monitor your county source site for more info.

Any loose outdoor furniture and items need to be secured before sundown.

Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall sometime this evening as a Major Cat 3, and possibly a Cat 4. It will arrive in East Tennessee as a Tropical Storm and then drop to a Tropical Depression by the time it hits Middle Tennessee where it will kind of stall for most of the weekend.

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 1120 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2024 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-270900- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0005.240927T0000Z-240928T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Altamont, Livingston, Gallatin, McMinnville, Hartsville, Waynesboro, Smyrna, Goodlettsville, Springfield, Smithville, Manchester, Erin, Celina, Linden, Franklin, Lafayette, Carthage, McEwen, Hohenwald, Jamestown, New Johnsonville, Centerville, Tullahoma, Clarksville, Spencer, Coalmont, Pulaski, Clifton, Byrdstown, Gordonsville, Waverly, Columbia, Lewisburg, Lebanon, Kingston Springs, Gainesboro, Tennessee Ridge, Hendersonville, Brentwood, Lobelville, La Vergne, Allardt, Woodbury, Mount Juliet, Nashville, Cookeville, Lawrenceburg, Crossville, Dickson, Ashland City, Sparta, South Carthage, Murfreesboro, Dover, and Shelbyville 1120 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2024 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A flood watch has been issued for Middle Tennessee due to anticipated rainfall from Helene. Forecast rainfall amounts are 2 to 4 inches with some areas potentially receiving 4 to 5 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 1114 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2024 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-270800- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0005.240927T0000Z-240928T1200Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Altamont, Livingston, Gallatin, McMinnville, Hartsville, Waynesboro, Smyrna, Goodlettsville, Springfield, Smithville, Manchester, Erin, Celina, Linden, Franklin, Lafayette, Carthage, McEwen, Hohenwald, Jamestown, New Johnsonville, Centerville, Tullahoma, Clarksville, Spencer, Coalmont, Pulaski, Clifton, Byrdstown, Gordonsville, Waverly, Columbia, Lewisburg, Lebanon, Kingston Springs, Gainesboro, Tennessee Ridge, Hendersonville, Brentwood, Lobelville, La Vergne, Allardt, Woodbury, Mount Juliet, Nashville, Cookeville, Lawrenceburg, Crossville, Dickson, Ashland City, Sparta, South Carthage, Murfreesboro, Dover, and Shelbyville 1114 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2024 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Across Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

This Afternoon A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. North northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 67. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday Showers. High near 74. North northeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday Night Showers. Low around 63. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday Showers. High near 71. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 64. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 76. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

