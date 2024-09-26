Williamson County Fire Rescue Responds to Two Fires Within an Hour

September 26, 2024 – It was a busy morning for Williamson County Fire/Rescue.

Just after 6AM, units were called to provide assistance with a structure fire on Wilson Pike. Arrington Fire made the scene to find that the fire was contained to a box outside the structure and did not spread.

About an hour later, all stations within the department were called to a fire on Wilkins Branch Road. A Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene first to report flames coming from the back of the home and from the roof.

Multiple units responded to extinguish the blaze. Crews struggled to move through the home to put out the fire due to hoarding conditions.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

