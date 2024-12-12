Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Addresses Rumors of Alleged Carjacking Near Hillsboro Road, Murray Lane

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statement acknowledging rumors and misinformation circulating regarding what has been referred to as an alleged carjacking attempt near Hillsboro Road and Murray Lane last month.

Below is their statement:

“We feel that it is important to address what actually happened versus the misinformation in a voice message that has circulated through unofficial sources and is grossly exaggerated.”

“The incident in question was originally reported to have occurred on November 21st at

approximately 9:00 a.m. A female driver reported that a vehicle was aggressively tailgating her vehicle on Hillsboro Road as she approached the Murray Lane intersection. Traffic on Hillsboro Road was reportedly steady in both directions.”

Upon stopping at the traffic light at Murray Lane, the vehicle pulled in front of the female driver, and two of the four occupants exited the vehicle. These men were described as black males, they were not masked, and weapons were not seen. The female driver maneuvered around their vehicle and continued north on Hillsboro Road. The subject vehicle also continued to follow her to the Old Hickory Boulevard intersection, where she turned east, and the subject vehicle continued north.”

“While we acknowledge these actions to be alarming and suspicious, it is important to note that no crime was committed. The intentions of the vehicle’s occupants remain unknown but are undoubtedly concerning, as it was reported that the vehicle’s license plate was partially covered.”

“Additionally, it was noted that the driver’s face was partially obscured.”

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office takes all reports of this nature seriously and conducts thorough follow-up investigations to the extent possible.

As always, citizens are urged to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.

Citizens should rely on official updates from the Sheriff’s Office, or other appropriate Law Enforcement entities, and avoid trusting or redistributing information from unverified/unreliable sources.

