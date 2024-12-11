OBITUARY: John C. Wishard

John C. Wishard, 81, of Nolensville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 4, 2024. He was born September 22, 1943, in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania to Russell and Mildred Wishard.

Those who have passed on before him are his parents Russell Wishard and Mildred Wishard, brother, Pete Wishard, sisters, Elaine Hall, Linda Roth, and recently passed, sister, Joyce Althoff.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are loving wife of 35 years, Sandra Wishard, child, Kimberly Cratty, grandchildren, Julianne (Danny) Teap, Gabrielle Kirby, Luke Manning, great grandchildren, Sovannary Teap, Ava Medina, and another one on the way, siblings, Steve Wishard, Jerry Wishard, Susie Buchanan, Carol Meyers, and Joan Landis.

John was a great husband and provider for his family and welcomed with open arms the daughter of his heart, Kimmy. He will always be fondly remembered for his goofy sense of humor and never met a stranger. Pappy had a heart of gold and a huge soft spot for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was an avid football fan and enjoyed cheering on the Titans and his home state favorites, Penn State, and of course, Vanderbilt. When the weather permitted, he enjoyed playing golf and being outdoors.

In his free time, John loved improving his home and yard, spending countless hours maintaining and improving his yard and landscaping. He found peace and solace in the trimming and care.

John and Sandra enjoyed taking many trips together in their RV all over the east spanning from Florida to Pennsylvania but spent many vacations in the Ft. Myers area. John would also take his family to Destin, Florida for summer trips where he loved making memories by the beach.

John had a deep and abiding joy watching NASCAR races with family and friends. He would often travel to the different races to cheer on his favorite driver, Darrell Waltrip. Talladega was his first and favorite race to watch.

John and Sandra were frequent visitors at Inglewood Baptist Church where they attended when they lived in the area. John’s patriotism led him to enlist in the Air Force at just 17.

Throughout his life, he demonstrated a strong work ethic, becoming the owner and operator of Imperial Air Incorporated. As a skilled technician and businessman, he successfully expanded his business by earning the trust of the mid-Tennessee community.