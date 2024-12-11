OBITUARY: Crystal M. Morgan

Crystal M. Morgan, beloved mother of Sharon Horn, passed away on Sunday, December 2, 2024. She was a cherished member of her community and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Crystal was a woman of many talents and passions. In the late 1950s, she and her husband, Charles, started a small 50-head Registered Jersey Cow dairy farm. They quickly expanded their operation into a 275-acre dairy farm in College Grove, milking 200 Holstein cows. Besides pursuing careers in education, medical records, and nursing, she served as Williamson County Hospital’s Personnel Director and personal secretary to the administrator, Mr. Chisholm. She was dedicated to helping others. In her spare time, she found joy in tending to her garden and losing herself in a good book.

A devout woman of faith, Crystal found solace in her church community and often shared cherished memories of her past. Her favorite scriptures were Psalm 23 and Psalm 91, a testament to her enduring faith and trust in God.

Crystal was preceded by her husband, Charles Morgan, Jr.; father, James T. Morris; mother, Mollie J. Robinson Morris; and son, Phillip W. Morgan. Left to hold her memory are her children: daughter, Sharon Horn, and sons, Dale Morgan and Jeffery B. Morgan; grandson, Zephaniah I. Horn; and great-grandson, Dariush Horn.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

Family: 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Public: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Graveside Service: 4:00 PM – 4:30 PM

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the “Crystal Morgan Memorial Fund” by sending checks to:

Sharon R. Horn

PO Box 5823

Madison, TN 37116

Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.