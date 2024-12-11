OBITUARY: David M. Carpenter

Mr. David M. Carpenter, age 79, a native of College Grove, Tennessee and a resident of Brentwood, Tennessee, died Monday, December 9, 2024.

Visitation with family members will be on Friday, December 13, 2024 from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at College Grove Cemetery. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 p.m. with burial to follow in College Grove Cemetery. Friends will serve as pallbearers.

In Lieu of Flowers, family members request memorial donations be made to the charity of your choice in memory of David M. Carpenter.

Complete information will be added at a later date.

