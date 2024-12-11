WCS Celebrates 2024-25 Teachers, Principal of the Year

WCS Superintendent Jason Golden and other district administrators traveled around the district Monday, December 2, to surprise the system-wide Teachers of the Year and Principal of the Year.

The Elementary School Teacher of the Year is Lipscomb Elementary’s Katherine Hunt; the Middle School Teacher of the Year is Sunset Middle’s Abigail Hardage; and the High School Teacher of the Year is Ravenwood High’s Ashley Yearsley. The WCS Principal of the Year is Arrington Elementary’s Amanda Fuller.

“I love surprising these amazing teachers and administrators every year,” said Golden. “They represent their colleagues all over the district who work hard to make WCS an excellent school district.”

Each year, every school selects a teacher and classified employee to honor. A teacher at the elementary, middle and high school level is then selected to be a District Teacher of the Year, which qualifies them to compete for State and National honors.

Golden will also be visiting schools to surprise a system-wide Classified Employee of the Year at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Be on the lookout for the announcement of those employees, as well as departmental Classified Employees of the Year, in a future issue of InFocus.

The Teachers of the Year from each WCS school are listed below.

Elementary Lori Thompson, Allendale Elementary

Tomi-Marie Court, Amanda North Elementary

Kassie Woods, Arrington Elementary

Sarah Blakeman, Bethesda Elementary

Tiffany Heep, Chapman’s Retreat Elementary

Kristen Hood, Clovercroft Elementary

Sharla Bratton, College Grove Elementary

Kasie Layendecker, Creekside Elementary

Lauren Bacon, Crockett Elementary

Madison Economos, Edmondson Elementary

Sherry Keel, Fairview Elementary

Rachel Engel, Grassland Elementary

Lydia Buddemeyer, Heritage Elementary

Lindsay Hartnett, Hillsboro School (K-5)

Kelley Wheeler, Hunters Bend Elementary

Lauren Smallwood, Jordan Elementary

Amy Traster, Kenrose Elementary

Katherine Hunt, Lipscomb Elementary

Catherine Hazlerig, Longview Elementary

Brianne Klibbe, Mill Creek Elementary

Heather Wheeler, Nolensville Elementary

Mary Runnion, Oak View Elementary

Kimberly Putnam, Pearre Creek Elementary

Megan Fleer, Scales Elementary

Laura Jenkins, Sunset Elementary

Sarah Thompson, Thompson’s Station Elementary

Angie Lynch, Trinity Elementary

Monica Woods, Walnut Grove Elementary

Alex McKee, Westwood Elementary

Christina Gutierrez, Winstead Elementary

Middle Lindsey Sizemore, Brentwood Middle

Nicole Segelke, Fairview Middle

Lyric Owen, Grassland Middle

Kelly Eads, Heritage Middle

Christina Macaluso, Hillsboro School (6-8)

David Andrew King, Legacy Middle

Olivia Bledsoe, Mill Creek Middle

Mathew Ciaramitaro, Page Middle

Greg Svihlik, Spring Station Middle

Abigail Hardage, Sunset Middle

Deborah Shrum, Thompson’s Station Middle

Emily Lucas, Woodland Middle High Sara Burlison, Alternative Learning Center

Kate Burgun, Brentwood High

Jennifer Beasley, Centennial High

Morgan Brown, Fairview High

Nancy Hollingsworth, Franklin High

Katie Danihel, Independence High

Shelby Gibson, Nolensville High

Morgan Fowler, Page High

Ryan Black, Renaissance High

Ashley Yearsley, Ravenwood High

David Moriarty, Summit High

Erin Grugett, Vanguard Virtual High

