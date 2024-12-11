WCS Celebrates 2024-25 Teachers, Principal of the Year

WCS Superintendent Jason Golden and other district administrators traveled around the district Monday, December 2, to surprise the system-wide Teachers of the Year and Principal of the Year.
The Elementary School Teacher of the Year is Lipscomb Elementary’s Katherine Hunt; the Middle School Teacher of the Year is Sunset Middle’s Abigail Hardage; and the High School Teacher of the Year is Ravenwood High’s Ashley Yearsley. The WCS Principal of the Year is Arrington Elementary’s Amanda Fuller.
“I love surprising these amazing teachers and administrators every year,” said Golden. “They represent their colleagues all over the district who work hard to make WCS an excellent school district.”
Each year, every school selects a teacher and classified employee to honor. A teacher at the elementary, middle and high school level is then selected to be a District Teacher of the Year, which qualifies them to compete for State and National honors.
Golden will also be visiting schools to surprise a system-wide Classified Employee of the Year at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Be on the lookout for the announcement of those employees, as well as departmental Classified Employees of the Year, in a future issue of InFocus.
The Teachers of the Year from each WCS school are listed below.
Elementary
- Lori Thompson, Allendale Elementary
- Tomi-Marie Court, Amanda North Elementary
- Kassie Woods, Arrington Elementary
- Sarah Blakeman, Bethesda Elementary
- Tiffany Heep, Chapman’s Retreat Elementary
- Kristen Hood, Clovercroft Elementary
- Sharla Bratton, College Grove Elementary
- Kasie Layendecker, Creekside Elementary
- Lauren Bacon, Crockett Elementary
- Madison Economos, Edmondson Elementary
- Sherry Keel, Fairview Elementary
- Rachel Engel, Grassland Elementary
- Lydia Buddemeyer, Heritage Elementary
- Lindsay Hartnett, Hillsboro School (K-5)
- Kelley Wheeler, Hunters Bend Elementary
- Lauren Smallwood, Jordan Elementary
- Amy Traster, Kenrose Elementary
- Katherine Hunt, Lipscomb Elementary
- Catherine Hazlerig, Longview Elementary
- Brianne Klibbe, Mill Creek Elementary
- Heather Wheeler, Nolensville Elementary
- Mary Runnion, Oak View Elementary
- Kimberly Putnam, Pearre Creek Elementary
- Megan Fleer, Scales Elementary
- Laura Jenkins, Sunset Elementary
- Sarah Thompson, Thompson’s Station Elementary
- Angie Lynch, Trinity Elementary
- Monica Woods, Walnut Grove Elementary
- Alex McKee, Westwood Elementary
- Christina Gutierrez, Winstead Elementary
Middle
- Lindsey Sizemore, Brentwood Middle
- Nicole Segelke, Fairview Middle
- Lyric Owen, Grassland Middle
- Kelly Eads, Heritage Middle
- Christina Macaluso, Hillsboro School (6-8)
- David Andrew King, Legacy Middle
- Olivia Bledsoe, Mill Creek Middle
- Mathew Ciaramitaro, Page Middle
- Greg Svihlik, Spring Station Middle
- Abigail Hardage, Sunset Middle
- Deborah Shrum, Thompson’s Station Middle
- Emily Lucas, Woodland Middle
High
- Sara Burlison, Alternative Learning Center
- Kate Burgun, Brentwood High
- Jennifer Beasley, Centennial High
- Morgan Brown, Fairview High
- Nancy Hollingsworth, Franklin High
- Katie Danihel, Independence High
- Shelby Gibson, Nolensville High
- Morgan Fowler, Page High
- Ryan Black, Renaissance High
- Ashley Yearsley, Ravenwood High
- David Moriarty, Summit High
- Erin Grugett, Vanguard Virtual High
Please join our FREE Newsletter