Raising Cane’s Coming to Franklin Soon

In March of 2024, we shared the news that Raising Cane’s was constructing a new restaurant in Franklin at the former Miller Ale House site.

The wait is almost over. The restaurant posted an open date on its website: Tuesday, January 14th, 2025.

This will be the first Raising Cane’s location in Williamson County located at 7087 Bakers Bridge Road. Raising Cane’s has been expanding in middle Tennessee: a location opened on White Bridge Road in Nashville, a flagship store opened on Broadway, and a Murfreesboro location opened in October.

Keep checking back for grand opening details.

