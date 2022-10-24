Williamson County Property Transfers October 3

See where houses and property sold for October 3-7, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,756,956.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6108 Open Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,770,106.00
|Hawthorne Trace
|5019 Green Herron Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000.00
|Avalon Sec 6
|415 Wandering Trl
|Franklin
|37069
|$609,000.00
|Westview
|7532 King Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$465,000.00
|Fairfield Court
|7500 Fairfield Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$730,000.00
|Harpeth Woods Sec 1
|4119 Jensome Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,399,000.00
|Montpier Farms Sec 6
|1000 Perkins Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$471,000.00
|Rosebrooke Sec2a
|1611 Rosebrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$324,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1901 Shadow Green Dr 101
|Franklin
|37064
|$319,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1901 Shadow Green Dr 202
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,001,791.00
|Giles Hill Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,385,728.00
|Annecy Ph2b
|1513 Esplanade Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,050,000.00
|Tuscany Hills Sec 1
|9618 Portofino Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$570,000.00
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 2
|1327 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$970,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 7
|3202 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,989,829.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9041 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$335,000.00
|Brandenburg
|7302 Brandenburg Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$486,000.00
|Liberty Square Sec 3
|128 Flintlock Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$320,000.00
|Franklin Bus Center Condo
|119 Southeast Pkwy Ct #240
|Franklin
|37064
|$958,000.00
|Rosebrooke Sec2a
|1608 Rosebrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,843,700.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|831 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,130,500.00
|Grove Sec16
|Weller Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$760,000.00
|Bridgeton Park Sec 2
|1270 Wheatley Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,080,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 11
|444 Wire Grass Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,299,000.00
|Annandale Sec 10
|9304 Exton Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$875,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|116 Riverwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,680,000.00
|Fountainbrooke Sec 9
|1535 Hillwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$400,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1639 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$250,000.00
|Rolling Acres Sec 3
|7102 Cherry Hill Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,340,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec V
|300 Rothwell Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,981,540.00
|Allens Green
|1752 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$495,000.00
|4001 Gersham Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,200,000.00
|Belle Terra
|1034 Belle Terra Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$425,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3
|1209 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,670,806.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6109 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$523,450.00
|Grove
|Arno Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$518,937.00
|Grove Sec16
|8758 Weller Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$845,000.00
|Carondelet Sec 5
|816 Shenandoah Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$685,000.00
|The Fields Of Canterbury Sec3
|2412 Seven Oaks Park
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,719,098.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6144 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$875,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 44
|3049 Cheever St
|Franklin
|37064
|$241,684.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|1205 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$799,900.00
|Franklin Hill Partners Llc
|1196 Lula Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,188,261.00
|August Park Ph1a
|1411 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,700,000.00
|Belle Vista Sec 3
|318 Holcombe Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$470,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 1
|105 Pebblecreek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,149,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 6
|605 Candleshoe Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$370,000.00
|Clearview Meadows
|7109 Crestview Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$450,000.00
|Shannon Glen Sec 3
|1740 Shane Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$625,000.00
|1742 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,042,750.00
|Inglehame Farms Sec 3
|1838 Grey Pointe Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$725,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec4
|508 Sydenham Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,438,763.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4716 Woodrow Place
|Arrington Tn 37014
|37014
|$470,000.00
|7105 Goddard Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$547,500.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 7
|2775 Jutes Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$359,000.00
|Shirebrook Ph3
|303 Dursley Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$25,000.00
|2141 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$580,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec E
|2026 Belmont Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$482,837.00
|Grove Sec16
|8525 Blanton Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$959,900.00
|Burkitt Village Addition Ph3
|965 Redstone Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$448,000.00
|Rosebrooke Sec2a
|1609 Rosebrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$827,045.00
|Lochridge Sec4
|5048 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,214,700.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2501 Pullman Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$950,421.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|1040 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,150,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34
|2013 Hornsby Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,195,525.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|1208 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$301,748.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|410 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$5,000,000.00
|144 Southeast Pkwy
|Franklin
|37064
|$891,652.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6070 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$465,000.00
|Candlewood Sec 4
|2952 Hearthside Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$449,900.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b
|1500 Hampshire Pl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$785,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 5
|1706 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$450,000.00
|Pennock Place
|7306 Lakelet Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,600,000.00
|Ivan Creek
|4448 Ivan Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec1
|7032 Vineyard Valley Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,425,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec8
|4609 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$865,000.00
|Clovercroft Preserve Sec1
|9133 Barred Owl Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$755,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 4-a
|1001 Bitticks Creek
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,100,000.00
|Mclemore Farms Add Sec 1
|2960 Mclemore Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$529,000.00
|Through The Green Sec3
|524 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$515,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 7
|1372 Saybrook Crossing
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,775,000.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9021 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$530,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 3
|2284 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$720,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3267 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$600,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 4
|304 Freedom Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$450,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 1
|1131 Mcdonough Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,555,000.00
|Morgan Farms Sec 1
|1832 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$995,000.00
|Avalon Sec 4
|115 Delta Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$559,900.00
|Wades Grove Sec16
|9045 Wheeler Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$665,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec3
|2620 Westerham Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,575,000.00
|Heron Hill Est
|5101 Heron Hill Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$241,726.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|1245 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$600,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 5
|820 W Benjamin Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$587,000.00
|4412 Harpeth School Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$4,695,000.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8809 Drosera Cir
|College Grove
|37046
|$775,000.00
|White Melvin B Family Farm
|6899 Choctaw Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$470,000.00
|Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff
|28 Holland Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$687,000.00
|Battlewood Est Sec 1
|127 Featherstone Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$326,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,150,000.00
|Walnut Winds Sec 5
|526 Solomon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$35,551.00
|1116 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$340,000.00
|Fernvale Heights Ph 2
|7108 Ares Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$649,750.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 5
|2424 Trivaca Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$666,874.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|106 Leatherwood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$602,896.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph4
|1027 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,120,000.00
|7676 Barnhill Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$406,125.00
|Grove Sec16
|8067 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$403,750.00
|Grove Sec16
|8711 Weller Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$478,325.00
|Grove Sec16
|8510 Blanton Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$464,787.00
|Grove Sec16
|8513 Blanton Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$757,000.00
|Redwing Meadows Sec 2
|1230 Ascot Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a
|1507 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,163,261.00
|August Park Ph1a
|304 Sunny Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,225,000.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 1
|917 Yearling Way
|Nashville
|37221
|$725,000.00
|Concord Green Sec 1
|1207 Parker Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$799,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec D
|105 Turnberry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$892,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 13
|603 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$375,000.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 7
|2289 Jo Ann Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$921,473.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6066 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$516,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1541 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$477,500.00
|Prescott Place Ph 3
|192 Stanton Hall Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$663,495.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|5029 Nature Walk Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$785,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 15
|5005 Blarney Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$375,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 4
|1101 Downs Blvd #239
|Franklin
|37064
|$559,900.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 8
|2611 Palamino Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$465,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 1
|104 Churchill Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$410,000.00
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #a-2
|Franklin
|37067
|$333,925.00
|Grove Sec16
|8749 Weller Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,737,158.00
|Stephens Valley Sec4
|901 Dauphine St
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,719,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 3a
|4014 Kings Camp Pass
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,200,000.00
|Concord Green Sec 1
|1224 Parker Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$115,000.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph5
|3006 Kirk Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,000,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|837 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,552,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4750 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,287,545.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|712 Sedley Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,465,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec2
|63 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$875,000.00
|Stags Leap Sec 1
|6029 Stags Leap Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000.00
|Holly Tree Farms Ph 2
|6403 Annandale Cv
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,210,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec10
|4808 Torquay Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$530,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 10
|3158 Langley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,000,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7559 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$530,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec16
|2073 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$15,000.00
|7144 Brush Creek Rd S
|Fairview
|37062
|$713,500.00
|Tollgate Village Sec16a
|3416 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$874,990.00
|Lochridge Sec4
|5044 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$800,000.00
|Brentwood Est Unit 1
|9040 Forest Lawn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$465,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 20
|1464 Bern Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$620,230.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|631 Silva Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$900,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|807 Shady Glen Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$800,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 7
|3125 Traviston Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,650,000.00
|Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2
|1525 Amesbury Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,027,000.00
|Raintree Forest Sec 2
|9425 Lost Hollow Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,800,000.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1029 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$725,000.00
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry
|7159 Chessington Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,850,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec10
|4804 Torquay Ct
|Arrington
|37014