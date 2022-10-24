Williamson County Property Transfers October 3

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for October 3-7, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,756,956.00Lookaway Farms Sec26108 Open Meadow LnFranklin37067
$2,770,106.00Hawthorne Trace5019 Green Herron Pvt LnFranklin37064
$975,000.00Avalon Sec 6415 Wandering TrlFranklin37069
$609,000.00Westview7532 King RdFairview37062
$465,000.00Fairfield Court7500 Fairfield CtFairview37062
$730,000.00Harpeth Woods Sec 14119 Jensome LnFranklin37064
$1,399,000.00Montpier Farms Sec 61000 Perkins LnFranklin37069
$471,000.00Rosebrooke Sec2a1611 Rosebrooke DrBrentwood37027
$324,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11901 Shadow Green Dr 101Franklin37064
$319,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11901 Shadow Green Dr 202Franklin37064
$2,001,791.00Giles Hill RdCollege Grove37046
$1,385,728.00Annecy Ph2b1513 Esplanade DrNolensville37135
$2,050,000.00Tuscany Hills Sec 19618 Portofino DrBrentwood37027
$570,000.00Brentwood Meadows Sec 21327 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$970,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 73202 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons Station37179
$2,989,829.00Grove Sec 149041 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$335,000.00Brandenburg7302 Brandenburg CvFairview37062
$486,000.00Liberty Square Sec 3128 Flintlock DrFranklin37064
$320,000.00Franklin Bus Center Condo119 Southeast Pkwy Ct #240Franklin37064
$958,000.00Rosebrooke Sec2a1608 Rosebrooke DrBrentwood37027
$1,843,700.00Westhaven Sec 58831 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$1,130,500.00Grove Sec16Weller LnCollege Grove37046
$760,000.00Bridgeton Park Sec 21270 Wheatley Forest DrBrentwood37027
$1,080,000.00Westhaven Sec 11444 Wire Grass LnFranklin37064
$3,299,000.00Annandale Sec 109304 Exton LnBrentwood37027
$875,000.00Cottonwood Est116 Riverwood DrFranklin37069
$1,680,000.00Fountainbrooke Sec 91535 Hillwood DrBrentwood37027
$400,000.00Brentwood Pointe 31639 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$250,000.00Rolling Acres Sec 37102 Cherry Hill LnFairview37062
$1,340,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec V300 Rothwell PlFranklin37069
$1,981,540.00Allens Green1752 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$495,000.004001 Gersham CtSpring Hill37174
$3,200,000.00Belle Terra1034 Belle Terra CirBrentwood37027
$425,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 31209 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$1,670,806.00Lookaway Farms Sec26109 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$523,450.00GroveArno RdCollege Grove37046
$518,937.00Grove Sec168758 Weller LnCollege Grove37046
$845,000.00Carondelet Sec 5816 Shenandoah DrBrentwood37027
$685,000.00The Fields Of Canterbury Sec32412 Seven Oaks ParkThompsons Station37179
$1,719,098.00Lookaway Farms Sec26144 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$875,000.00Westhaven Sec 443049 Cheever StFranklin37064
$241,684.00Stephens Valley Sec71205 Luckett RdNashville37221
$799,900.00Franklin Hill Partners Llc1196 Lula LnFranklin37064
$1,188,261.00August Park Ph1a1411 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$1,700,000.00Belle Vista Sec 3318 Holcombe LnFranklin37064
$470,000.00Riverview Park Sec 1105 Pebblecreek RdFranklin37064
$1,149,000.00Stonebrook Sec 6605 Candleshoe CtNolensville37135
$370,000.00Clearview Meadows7109 Crestview DrFairview37062
$450,000.00Shannon Glen Sec 31740 Shane DrThompsons Station37179
$625,000.001742 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$1,042,750.00Inglehame Farms Sec 31838 Grey Pointe DrBrentwood37027
$725,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec4508 Sydenham DrFranklin37064
$1,438,763.00Kings Chapel Sec114716 Woodrow PlaceArrington Tn 3701437014
$470,000.007105 Goddard RdFairview37062
$547,500.00Crowne Pointe Sec 72775 Jutes DrThompsons Station37179
$359,000.00Shirebrook Ph3303 Dursley Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$25,000.002141 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$580,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec E2026 Belmont CirFranklin37067
$482,837.00Grove Sec168525 Blanton CtCollege Grove37046
$959,900.00Burkitt Village Addition Ph3965 Redstone LnNolensville37135
$448,000.00Rosebrooke Sec2a1609 Rosebrooke DrBrentwood37027
$827,045.00Lochridge Sec45048 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$1,214,700.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec52501 Pullman CtThompsons Station37179
$950,421.00Pine Creek Sec11040 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$1,150,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec342013 Hornsby DrFranklin37064
$1,195,525.00Stephens Valley Sec71208 Luckett RdNashville37221
$301,748.00Stephens Valley Sec7410 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$5,000,000.00144 Southeast PkwyFranklin37064
$891,652.00Brixworth Ph7c6070 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$465,000.00Candlewood Sec 42952 Hearthside DrSpring Hill37174
$449,900.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b1500 Hampshire PlThompsons Station37179
$785,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 51706 Liberty PkFranklin37067
$450,000.00Pennock Place7306 Lakelet CvFairview37062
$2,600,000.00Ivan Creek4448 Ivan Creek DrFranklin37064
$1,050,000.00Vineyard Valley Sec17032 Vineyard Valley DrCollege Grove37046
$1,425,000.00Kings Chapel Sec84609 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$865,000.00Clovercroft Preserve Sec19133 Barred Owl DrFranklin37067
$755,000.00Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 4-a1001 Bitticks CreekNolensville37135
$1,100,000.00Mclemore Farms Add Sec 12960 Mclemore CirFranklin37064
$529,000.00Through The Green Sec3524 Vintage Green LnFranklin37064
$515,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 71372 Saybrook CrossingThompsons Station37179
$2,775,000.00Grove Sec 149021 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$530,000.00Wakefield Sec 32284 Dewey DrSpring Hill37174
$720,000.00Tollgate Village Sec153267 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$600,000.00Liberty Hills Sec 4304 Freedom DrFranklin37067
$450,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 11131 Mcdonough CirThompsons Station37179
$1,555,000.00Morgan Farms Sec 11832 Barnstaple LnBrentwood37027
$995,000.00Avalon Sec 4115 Delta BlvdFranklin37067
$559,900.00Wades Grove Sec169045 Wheeler DrSpring Hill37174
$665,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec32620 Westerham WayThompsons Station37179
$1,575,000.00Heron Hill Est5101 Heron Hill LnThompsons Station37179
$241,726.00Stephens Valley Sec71245 Luckett RdNashville37221
$600,000.00Liberty Hills Sec 5820 W Benjamin CtFranklin37067
$587,000.004412 Harpeth School RdThompsons Station37179
$4,695,000.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 48809 Drosera CirCollege Grove37046
$775,000.00White Melvin B Family Farm6899 Choctaw RdCollege Grove37046
$470,000.00Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff28 Holland Park LnFranklin37069
$687,000.00Battlewood Est Sec 1127 Featherstone DrFranklin37069
$326,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$1,150,000.00Walnut Winds Sec 5526 Solomon DrFranklin37064
$35,551.001116 W Main StFranklin37064
$340,000.00Fernvale Heights Ph 27108 Ares CtFairview37062
$649,750.00Silver Stream Farm Sec 52424 Trivaca LnNolensville37135
$666,874.00Waters Edge Sec6106 Leatherwood DrFranklin37064
$602,896.00Cumberland Estates Ph41027 Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$2,120,000.007676 Barnhill RdPrimm Springs38476
$406,125.00Grove Sec168067 Mountaintop DrCollege Grove37046
$403,750.00Grove Sec168711 Weller LnCollege Grove37046
$478,325.00Grove Sec168510 Blanton CtCollege Grove37046
$464,787.00Grove Sec168513 Blanton CtCollege Grove37046
$757,000.00Redwing Meadows Sec 21230 Ascot LnFranklin37064
$450,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a1507 Channing DrThompsons Station37179
$1,163,261.00August Park Ph1a304 Sunny CtSpring Hill37174
$1,225,000.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 1917 Yearling WayNashville37221
$725,000.00Concord Green Sec 11207 Parker PlBrentwood37027
$799,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec D105 Turnberry DrFranklin37064
$892,000.00Westhaven Sec 13603 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$375,000.00Spring Hill Est Ph 72289 Jo Ann DrSpring Hill37174
$921,473.00Brixworth Ph7c6066 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$516,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171541 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$477,500.00Prescott Place Ph 3192 Stanton Hall LnFranklin37069
$663,495.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec155029 Nature Walk TrlThompsons Station37179
$785,000.00Campbell Station Sec 155005 Blarney CtSpring Hill37174
$375,000.00Hardison Hills Sec 41101 Downs Blvd #239Franklin37064
$559,900.00Cameron Farms Sec 82611 Palamino CtThompsons Station37179
$465,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 1104 Churchill PlFranklin37067
$410,000.00Parkside @ Aspen Grove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #a-2Franklin37067
$333,925.00Grove Sec168749 Weller LnCollege Grove37046
$1,737,158.00Stephens Valley Sec4901 Dauphine StNashville37221
$1,719,000.00Kings Chapel Sec 3a4014 Kings Camp PassArrington37014
$1,200,000.00Concord Green Sec 11224 Parker PlBrentwood37027
$115,000.00Cumberland Estates Ph53006 Kirk CtFairview37062
$2,000,000.00Westhaven Sec 58837 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$1,552,000.00Kings Chapel Sec114750 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,287,545.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2712 Sedley RdNolensville37135
$1,465,000.00Stephens Valley Sec263 Glenrock DrNashville37221
$875,000.00Stags Leap Sec 16029 Stags Leap WayFranklin37064
$900,000.00Holly Tree Farms Ph 26403 Annandale CvBrentwood37027
$2,210,000.00Kings Chapel Sec104808 Torquay CtArrington37014
$530,000.00Franklin Green Sec 103158 Langley DrFranklin37064
$3,000,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec47559 Whiskey RdCollege Grove37046
$530,000.00Stream Valley Sec162073 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$15,000.007144 Brush Creek Rd SFairview37062
$713,500.00Tollgate Village Sec16a3416 Milford DrThompsons Station37179
$874,990.00Lochridge Sec45044 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$800,000.00Brentwood Est Unit 19040 Forest Lawn DrBrentwood37027
$465,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 201464 Bern DrSpring Hill37174
$620,230.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2631 Silva LnNolensville37135
$900,000.00Cottonwood Est807 Shady Glen CtFranklin37069
$800,000.00Franklin Green Sec 73125 Traviston DrFranklin37064
$2,650,000.00Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec21525 Amesbury LnFranklin37069
$1,027,000.00Raintree Forest Sec 29425 Lost Hollow CtBrentwood37027
$1,800,000.00Annecy Ph11029 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$725,000.00Aden Woods Of Castleberry7159 Chessington DrFairview37062
$1,850,000.00Kings Chapel Sec104804 Torquay CtArrington37014

