Williamson County Property Transfers October 3

See where houses and property sold for October 3-7, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,756,956.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6108 Open Meadow Ln Franklin 37067 $2,770,106.00 Hawthorne Trace 5019 Green Herron Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $975,000.00 Avalon Sec 6 415 Wandering Trl Franklin 37069 $609,000.00 Westview 7532 King Rd Fairview 37062 $465,000.00 Fairfield Court 7500 Fairfield Ct Fairview 37062 $730,000.00 Harpeth Woods Sec 1 4119 Jensome Ln Franklin 37064 $1,399,000.00 Montpier Farms Sec 6 1000 Perkins Ln Franklin 37069 $471,000.00 Rosebrooke Sec2a 1611 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $324,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1901 Shadow Green Dr 101 Franklin 37064 $319,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1901 Shadow Green Dr 202 Franklin 37064 $2,001,791.00 Giles Hill Rd College Grove 37046 $1,385,728.00 Annecy Ph2b 1513 Esplanade Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,050,000.00 Tuscany Hills Sec 1 9618 Portofino Dr Brentwood 37027 $570,000.00 Brentwood Meadows Sec 2 1327 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $970,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 7 3202 Pleasantville Brdg Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $2,989,829.00 Grove Sec 14 9041 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $335,000.00 Brandenburg 7302 Brandenburg Cv Fairview 37062 $486,000.00 Liberty Square Sec 3 128 Flintlock Dr Franklin 37064 $320,000.00 Franklin Bus Center Condo 119 Southeast Pkwy Ct #240 Franklin 37064 $958,000.00 Rosebrooke Sec2a 1608 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,843,700.00 Westhaven Sec 58 831 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,130,500.00 Grove Sec16 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $760,000.00 Bridgeton Park Sec 2 1270 Wheatley Forest Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,080,000.00 Westhaven Sec 11 444 Wire Grass Ln Franklin 37064 $3,299,000.00 Annandale Sec 10 9304 Exton Ln Brentwood 37027 $875,000.00 Cottonwood Est 116 Riverwood Dr Franklin 37069 $1,680,000.00 Fountainbrooke Sec 9 1535 Hillwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $400,000.00 Brentwood Pointe 3 1639 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $250,000.00 Rolling Acres Sec 3 7102 Cherry Hill Ln Fairview 37062 $1,340,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec V 300 Rothwell Pl Franklin 37069 $1,981,540.00 Allens Green 1752 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $495,000.00 4001 Gersham Ct Spring Hill 37174 $3,200,000.00 Belle Terra 1034 Belle Terra Cir Brentwood 37027 $425,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 1209 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $1,670,806.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6109 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $523,450.00 Grove Arno Rd College Grove 37046 $518,937.00 Grove Sec16 8758 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $845,000.00 Carondelet Sec 5 816 Shenandoah Dr Brentwood 37027 $685,000.00 The Fields Of Canterbury Sec3 2412 Seven Oaks Park Thompsons Station 37179 $1,719,098.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6144 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $875,000.00 Westhaven Sec 44 3049 Cheever St Franklin 37064 $241,684.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 1205 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $799,900.00 Franklin Hill Partners Llc 1196 Lula Ln Franklin 37064 $1,188,261.00 August Park Ph1a 1411 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,700,000.00 Belle Vista Sec 3 318 Holcombe Ln Franklin 37064 $470,000.00 Riverview Park Sec 1 105 Pebblecreek Rd Franklin 37064 $1,149,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 6 605 Candleshoe Ct Nolensville 37135 $370,000.00 Clearview Meadows 7109 Crestview Dr Fairview 37062 $450,000.00 Shannon Glen Sec 3 1740 Shane Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $625,000.00 1742 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $1,042,750.00 Inglehame Farms Sec 3 1838 Grey Pointe Dr Brentwood 37027 $725,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec4 508 Sydenham Dr Franklin 37064 $1,438,763.00 Kings Chapel Sec11 4716 Woodrow Place Arrington Tn 37014 37014 $470,000.00 7105 Goddard Rd Fairview 37062 $547,500.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 7 2775 Jutes Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $359,000.00 Shirebrook Ph3 303 Dursley Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $25,000.00 2141 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $580,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec E 2026 Belmont Cir Franklin 37067 $482,837.00 Grove Sec16 8525 Blanton Ct College Grove 37046 $959,900.00 Burkitt Village Addition Ph3 965 Redstone Ln Nolensville 37135 $448,000.00 Rosebrooke Sec2a 1609 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $827,045.00 Lochridge Sec4 5048 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,214,700.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 2501 Pullman Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $950,421.00 Pine Creek Sec1 1040 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $1,150,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34 2013 Hornsby Dr Franklin 37064 $1,195,525.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 1208 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $301,748.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 410 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $5,000,000.00 144 Southeast Pkwy Franklin 37064 $891,652.00 Brixworth Ph7c 6070 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $465,000.00 Candlewood Sec 4 2952 Hearthside Dr Spring Hill 37174 $449,900.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b 1500 Hampshire Pl Thompsons Station 37179 $785,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 5 1706 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $450,000.00 Pennock Place 7306 Lakelet Cv Fairview 37062 $2,600,000.00 Ivan Creek 4448 Ivan Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $1,050,000.00 Vineyard Valley Sec1 7032 Vineyard Valley Dr College Grove 37046 $1,425,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec8 4609 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $865,000.00 Clovercroft Preserve Sec1 9133 Barred Owl Dr Franklin 37067 $755,000.00 Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 4-a 1001 Bitticks Creek Nolensville 37135 $1,100,000.00 Mclemore Farms Add Sec 1 2960 Mclemore Cir Franklin 37064 $529,000.00 Through The Green Sec3 524 Vintage Green Ln Franklin 37064 $515,000.00 Newport Crossing Sec 7 1372 Saybrook Crossing Thompsons Station 37179 $2,775,000.00 Grove Sec 14 9021 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $530,000.00 Wakefield Sec 3 2284 Dewey Dr Spring Hill 37174 $720,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec15 3267 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $600,000.00 Liberty Hills Sec 4 304 Freedom Dr Franklin 37067 $450,000.00 Newport Crossing Sec 1 1131 Mcdonough Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,555,000.00 Morgan Farms Sec 1 1832 Barnstaple Ln Brentwood 37027 $995,000.00 Avalon Sec 4 115 Delta Blvd Franklin 37067 $559,900.00 Wades Grove Sec16 9045 Wheeler Dr Spring Hill 37174 $665,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec3 2620 Westerham Way Thompsons Station 37179 $1,575,000.00 Heron Hill Est 5101 Heron Hill Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $241,726.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 1245 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $600,000.00 Liberty Hills Sec 5 820 W Benjamin Ct Franklin 37067 $587,000.00 4412 Harpeth School Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $4,695,000.00 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 8809 Drosera Cir College Grove 37046 $775,000.00 White Melvin B Family Farm 6899 Choctaw Rd College Grove 37046 $470,000.00 Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff 28 Holland Park Ln Franklin 37069 $687,000.00 Battlewood Est Sec 1 127 Featherstone Dr Franklin 37069 $326,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $1,150,000.00 Walnut Winds Sec 5 526 Solomon Dr Franklin 37064 $35,551.00 1116 W Main St Franklin 37064 $340,000.00 Fernvale Heights Ph 2 7108 Ares Ct Fairview 37062 $649,750.00 Silver Stream Farm Sec 5 2424 Trivaca Ln Nolensville 37135 $666,874.00 Waters Edge Sec6 106 Leatherwood Dr Franklin 37064 $602,896.00 Cumberland Estates Ph4 1027 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $2,120,000.00 7676 Barnhill Rd Primm Springs 38476 $406,125.00 Grove Sec16 8067 Mountaintop Dr College Grove 37046 $403,750.00 Grove Sec16 8711 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $478,325.00 Grove Sec16 8510 Blanton Ct College Grove 37046 $464,787.00 Grove Sec16 8513 Blanton Ct College Grove 37046 $757,000.00 Redwing Meadows Sec 2 1230 Ascot Ln Franklin 37064 $450,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a 1507 Channing Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,163,261.00 August Park Ph1a 304 Sunny Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,225,000.00 Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 917 Yearling Way Nashville 37221 $725,000.00 Concord Green Sec 1 1207 Parker Pl Brentwood 37027 $799,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec D 105 Turnberry Dr Franklin 37064 $892,000.00 Westhaven Sec 13 603 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $375,000.00 Spring Hill Est Ph 7 2289 Jo Ann Dr Spring Hill 37174 $921,473.00 Brixworth Ph7c 6066 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $516,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1541 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $477,500.00 Prescott Place Ph 3 192 Stanton Hall Ln Franklin 37069 $663,495.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 5029 Nature Walk Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $785,000.00 Campbell Station Sec 15 5005 Blarney Ct Spring Hill 37174 $375,000.00 Hardison Hills Sec 4 1101 Downs Blvd #239 Franklin 37064 $559,900.00 Cameron Farms Sec 8 2611 Palamino Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $465,000.00 Royal Oaks Sec 1 104 Churchill Pl Franklin 37067 $410,000.00 Parkside @ Aspen Grove 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #a-2 Franklin 37067 $333,925.00 Grove Sec16 8749 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $1,737,158.00 Stephens Valley Sec4 901 Dauphine St Nashville 37221 $1,719,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec 3a 4014 Kings Camp Pass Arrington 37014 $1,200,000.00 Concord Green Sec 1 1224 Parker Pl Brentwood 37027 $115,000.00 Cumberland Estates Ph5 3006 Kirk Ct Fairview 37062 $2,000,000.00 Westhaven Sec 58 837 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,552,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec11 4750 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,287,545.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 712 Sedley Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,465,000.00 Stephens Valley Sec2 63 Glenrock Dr Nashville 37221 $875,000.00 Stags Leap Sec 1 6029 Stags Leap Way Franklin 37064 $900,000.00 Holly Tree Farms Ph 2 6403 Annandale Cv Brentwood 37027 $2,210,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec10 4808 Torquay Ct Arrington 37014 $530,000.00 Franklin Green Sec 10 3158 Langley Dr Franklin 37064 $3,000,000.00 Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 7559 Whiskey Rd College Grove 37046 $530,000.00 Stream Valley Sec16 2073 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $15,000.00 7144 Brush Creek Rd S Fairview 37062 $713,500.00 Tollgate Village Sec16a 3416 Milford Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $874,990.00 Lochridge Sec4 5044 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $800,000.00 Brentwood Est Unit 1 9040 Forest Lawn Dr Brentwood 37027 $465,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 20 1464 Bern Dr Spring Hill 37174 $620,230.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 631 Silva Ln Nolensville 37135 $900,000.00 Cottonwood Est 807 Shady Glen Ct Franklin 37069 $800,000.00 Franklin Green Sec 7 3125 Traviston Dr Franklin 37064 $2,650,000.00 Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 1525 Amesbury Ln Franklin 37069 $1,027,000.00 Raintree Forest Sec 2 9425 Lost Hollow Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,800,000.00 Annecy Ph1 1029 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $725,000.00 Aden Woods Of Castleberry 7159 Chessington Dr Fairview 37062 $1,850,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec10 4804 Torquay Ct Arrington 37014