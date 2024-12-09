Williamson County Property Transfers Nov. 18, 2024

See where houses and property sold from November 18-22, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$375,000
|Brooke Jessie Pb 10 Pg 69
|7814 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,715,000
|Taramore Ph 5 Pb 54 Pg 8
|1828 Kettering Tr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,122,304
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7344 Crowell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$950,000
|Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25
|547 Marigold Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$981,367
|Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7479 Atwater Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,350,000
|Concord Chase Est Pb 14 Pg 74
|8105 Victory Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,280,000
|Brenthaven Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 29
|1315 Haber Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,449,893
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|1006 Pasadena Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$300,000
|Pipkin Hills Ph 3 Pb 28 Pg 132
|2807 Faith Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,900,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 63
|9127 Brentmeade Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,900,000
|Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14
|5001 Cobbler Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,801,308
|Belcastle Pb 80 Pg 24
|7025 Belcastle Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$310,000
|7213 Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$979,875
|Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54
|1408 Parker Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$685,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 16 Pb 20 Pg 74
|110 Generals Way Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$535,000
|Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 72 Pg 42
|1043 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$960,000
|Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34
|209 Broadgreen Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,600,000
|Ambergate Est Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 23
|4346 Ambergate Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$627,320
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|713 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$600,000
|7103 Wiley Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$635,115
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|849 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$679,143
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|845 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$512,362
|Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136
|9006 Ada Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,850,000
|7670 -72 Pewitt Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$125,000
|Deer Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000
|Sneed Forest Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 76
|2417 Foxhaven Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,392,175
|Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57
|7052 Starnes Creek Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$590,000
|Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47
|7310 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,943,282
|Lookaway Farms Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 34
|6018 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,125,000
|Oakleaf Est Sec 1 Pb 13 Pg 126
|2239 Oakbranch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$875,000
|Sloan Pb 43 Pg 128
|4846 Bethesda Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$345,340
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7141 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,195,000
|234 4th Ave N
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,249,900
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4832 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,100,000
|Kings Chapel Sec 4b Pb 59 Pg 144
|4062 Kings Camp Pass
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,849,900
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1626 Kaschlina Pt
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,175,000
|Concord Ridge Pb 33 Pg 135
|9707 Concord Ridge Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$895,000
|Arrington Retreat Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 25
|516 Emerson Hill Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$731,800
|Southern Woods Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 111
|6701 N Creekwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$615,000
|Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 67
|3023 Romain Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,100,000
|Stags Leap Sec 2b Pb 55 Pg 132
|6144 Silverado Tr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,576,500
|Stephens Valley Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 42
|89 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,970,000
|Stephens Valley Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 42
|799 Carsten St
|Nashville
|37221
|$955,000
|Westhaven Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 136
|211 Prospect Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,253,511
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|3000 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,690,000
|Twelve Oaks Pb 11 Pg 10
|9529 O'hara Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$649,900
|Cameron Farms Sec 4-b Pb 19 Pg 62
|2585 Douglas Ln
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$1,250,000
|Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 20
|423 Martingale Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,100,000
|Highland View Ph 1 Pb 13 Pg 132
|708 Glasgow Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,025,000
|Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32
|714 Shelley Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,245,000
|Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92
|501 Braylon Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000
|Tollgate Village Sec18b Pb 76 Pg 23
|2913 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,300,000
|Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32
|1826 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,615,000
|Lynnwood Downs Pb 14 Pg 2
|2048 Lynnwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$984,900
|Westhaven Sec 38 Pb 58 Pg 95
|920 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,020,913
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5108 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$3,822,408
|Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90
|561 Bonaire Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$997,696
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5085 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,148,360
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5124 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$857,315
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|3015 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,410,000
|Berkley Walk Pb 44 Pg 145
|1010 Berkley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$475,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52
|5192 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$970,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 119
|6021 Trout Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$499,900
|Simmons Ridge Sec4 Pb 69 Pg 118
|5048 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|Inglehame Farms Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 35
|1812 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$405,000
|Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115
|104 Baker Springs Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$565,000
|Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45
|219 Stable Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$380,000
|Fernvale Springs Condos
|7514 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$659,900
|Silver Stream Farm Sec4d Pb 59 Pg 127
|2247 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$810,000
|Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25
|541 Marigold Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,520,000
|Westhaven Sec45
|1708 Grassmere Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 6 Pb 12 Pg 132
|9179 Fox Run Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,424,409
|Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3
|2907 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$914,400
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|4042 Edwin Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,299,000
|Dame Thomas & Melton James Pb 63 Pg 135
|6895 Giles Hill Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,000,000
|August Park Ph1a Pb 84 Pg 19
|1442 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$565,000
|Wades Grove Sec9 Pb 61 Pg 55
|4005 Madrid Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$695,000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97
|1019 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$390,000
|Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264
|1801 Brockton Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$870,000
|Cherry Grove Ph4 Sec3 Pb 56 Pg 84
|2028 Brisbane Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$773,200
|4356 S Carothers Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$217,267
|Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2
|7047 Kinderhook Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,250,000
|Brenthaven Place Pb 27 Pg 88
|8106 Hilldale Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,025,000
|Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 126
|1036 Clifton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$807,500
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b Pb 63 Pg 26
|2313 Coppergate Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,219,500
|Stream Valley Sec 2 Pb 50 Pg 79
|144 Stream Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,682,000
|Taramore Ph2b Pb 50 Pg 38
|1802 Legacy Cove Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,025,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8 Pb 63 Pg 14
|8010 June Apple Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$499,900
|Shannon Glen Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 64
|1707 Whitt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$319,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 25
|1101 Downs Blvd #i-104
|Franklin
|37064
|$540,000
|Benevento East Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 112
|2000 Via Francesco Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,625,000
|Westhaven Sec 7 Pb 43 Pg 69
|305 Morning Mist Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$372,000
|Rucker Park Pb 69 Pg 41
|143 Velena St
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,600,000
|Davis
|565 Jordan Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,025,000
|Stephens Valley Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 114
|901 Dauphine St
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,225,000
|Westhaven Section 26 Pb 52 Pg 80
|1340 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,920,000
|Firestone @ Cool Springs Pb 74 Pg 140
|1043 Firestone Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,400,000
|Wheeler Richard Pb 37 Pg 142
|5720 Boy Scout Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,064,802
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1620 Kaschlina Pt
|Brentwood
|37027
|$115,000
|7305 Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$500,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1683 Geralds Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$300,000
|Westview Est Pb 34 Pg 87
|226 Helping Hands Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|6638 Arno-college Grove Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$440,000
|Shannon Glen Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 64
|1709 Whitt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,428,000
|Glass Lane Est Pb 43 Pg 72
|717 Glass Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|240 4th Ave S
|Franklin
|37064
|$484,700
|Wyngate Est Ph 18 Pb 36 Pg 127
|1806 Baslia Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$657,145
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|3022 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$745,000
|Burberry Glen Ph3a Pb 70 Pg 93
|1204 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,398,900
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|2931 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,671,900
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|5020 Owenruth Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$369,900
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 41 Pg 98
|1061 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$960,000
|Cornerstone Pb 38 Pg 57
|111 Cornerstone Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,214,999
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|5016 Owenruth Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$5,000,000
|1200 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$525,000
|Franklin Green Sec 10 Pb 29 Pg 123
|3170 Langley Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,300,000
|9856 Sam Donald Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,050,000
|Westhaven Sec46 Pb 68 Pg 8
|3080 Cheever St
|Franklin
|37064
|$482,500
|Spring Hill Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 119
|2403 Audelia Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$942,000
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 Pb 10 Pg 84
|5074 Saddleview Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,849,606
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3372 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,995,000
|5824 Garrison Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,650,000
|Rock Hill Farms Pb 66 Pg 77
|2804 Rock Hill Pvt Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$455,000
|Riverview Park Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 111
|105 Pebblecreek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Ralston Glen Sec 3 Pb 11 Pg 22
|1194 Glenbrook Dr
|Franklin
|37064
