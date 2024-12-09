Williamson County Property Transfers Nov. 18, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold from November 18-22, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$375,000Brooke Jessie Pb 10 Pg 697814 Chester RdFairview37062
$1,715,000Taramore Ph 5 Pb 54 Pg 81828 Kettering TrBrentwood37027
$1,122,304Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367344 Crowell DrCollege Grove37046
$950,000Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25547 Marigold DrFranklin37064
$981,367Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17 7479 Atwater CirFairview37062
$1,350,000Concord Chase Est Pb 14 Pg 748105 Victory TrlBrentwood37027
$1,280,000Brenthaven Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 291315 Haber DrBrentwood37027
$1,449,893Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 731006 Pasadena DrBrentwood37027
$300,000Pipkin Hills Ph 3 Pb 28 Pg 1322807 Faith LnSpring Hill37174
$1,900,000Brentmeade Est Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 639127 Brentmeade BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,900,000Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 145001 Cobbler Ridge RdFranklin37064
$4,801,308Belcastle Pb 80 Pg 247025 Belcastle Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$310,0007213 Old Nashville RdFairview37062
$979,875Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 541408 Parker PlBrentwood37027
$685,000Dallas Downs Sec 16 Pb 20 Pg 74110 Generals Way CtFranklin37064
$535,000Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 72 Pg 421043 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$960,000Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34209 Broadgreen LnNolensville37135
$1,600,000Ambergate Est Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 234346 Ambergate CtFranklin37064
$627,320Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47713 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$600,0007103 Wiley CirFairview37062
$635,115Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47849 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$679,143Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47845 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$512,362Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 1369006 Ada WayFairview37062
$1,850,0007670 -72 Pewitt RdFairview37062
$125,000Deer Ridge RdFranklin37064
$850,000Sneed Forest Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 762417 Foxhaven DrFranklin37069
$1,392,175Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 577052 Starnes Creek BlvdFranklin37064
$590,000Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 477310 Audubon CvFairview37062
$1,943,282Lookaway Farms Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 346018 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$1,125,000Oakleaf Est Sec 1 Pb 13 Pg 1262239 Oakbranch CirFranklin37064
$875,000Sloan Pb 43 Pg 1284846 Bethesda RdThompsons Station37179
$345,340Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817141 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$1,195,000234 4th Ave NFranklin37064
$2,249,900Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374832 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,100,000Kings Chapel Sec 4b Pb 59 Pg 1444062 Kings Camp PassArrington37014
$1,849,900Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121626 Kaschlina PtBrentwood37027
$1,175,000Concord Ridge Pb 33 Pg 1359707 Concord Ridge CtBrentwood37027
$895,000Arrington Retreat Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 25516 Emerson Hill RdNolensville37135
$731,800Southern Woods Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 1116701 N Creekwood DrBrentwood37027
$615,000Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 673023 Romain TrlSpring Hill37174
$1,100,000Stags Leap Sec 2b Pb 55 Pg 1326144 Silverado TrFranklin37064
$1,576,500Stephens Valley Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 4289 Glenrock DrNashville37221
$1,970,000Stephens Valley Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 42799 Carsten StNashville37221
$955,000Westhaven Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 136211 Prospect AveFranklin37064
$2,253,511Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 923000 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$1,690,000Twelve Oaks Pb 11 Pg 109529 O'hara DrBrentwood37027
$649,900Cameron Farms Sec 4-b Pb 19 Pg 622585 Douglas LnThompson Station37179
$1,250,000Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 20423 Martingale DrFranklin37067
$1,100,000Highland View Ph 1 Pb 13 Pg 132708 Glasgow PlBrentwood37027
$1,025,000Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32714 Shelley LnFranklin37064
$1,245,000Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92501 Braylon CirFranklin37064
$700,000Tollgate Village Sec18b Pb 76 Pg 232913 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$1,300,000Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 321826 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$2,615,000Lynnwood Downs Pb 14 Pg 22048 Lynnwood DrFranklin37069
$984,900Westhaven Sec 38 Pb 58 Pg 95920 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$1,020,913High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525108 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$3,822,408Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90561 Bonaire LnFranklin37064
$997,696High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525085 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,148,360High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525124 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$857,315Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 143015 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$1,410,000Berkley Walk Pb 44 Pg 1451010 Berkley DrBrentwood37027
$475,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 525192 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$970,000Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 1196021 Trout LnSpring Hill37174
$499,900Simmons Ridge Sec4 Pb 69 Pg 1185048 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$1,200,000Inglehame Farms Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 351812 Charity DrBrentwood37027
$405,000Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115104 Baker Springs LnSpring Hill37174
$565,000Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45219 Stable RdFranklin37069
$380,000Fernvale Springs Condos7514 Fernvale Springs Pvt WayFairview37062
$659,900Silver Stream Farm Sec4d Pb 59 Pg 1272247 Broadway StNolensville37135
$810,000Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25541 Marigold DrFranklin37064
$1,520,000Westhaven Sec451708 Grassmere RdFranklin37064
$1,500,000Brentmeade Est Sec 6 Pb 12 Pg 1329179 Fox Run DrBrentwood37027
$1,424,409Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 32907 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$914,400Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 364042 Edwin RdFranklin37064
$1,299,000Dame Thomas & Melton James Pb 63 Pg 1356895 Giles Hill RdCollege Grove37046
$3,000,000August Park Ph1a Pb 84 Pg 191442 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$565,000Wades Grove Sec9 Pb 61 Pg 554005 Madrid DrSpring Hill37174
$695,000Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 971019 Alice Springs CirSpring Hill37174
$390,000Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 2641801 Brockton PlFranklin37064
$870,000Cherry Grove Ph4 Sec3 Pb 56 Pg 842028 Brisbane DrSpring Hill37174
$773,2004356 S Carothers RdFranklin37064
$217,267Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 27047 Kinderhook RdNashville37221
$1,250,000Brenthaven Place Pb 27 Pg 888106 Hilldale DrBrentwood37027
$1,025,000Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 1261036 Clifton StFranklin37064
$807,500Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b Pb 63 Pg 262313 Coppergate WayThompsons Station37179
$1,219,500Stream Valley Sec 2 Pb 50 Pg 79144 Stream Valley BlvdFranklin37064
$1,682,000Taramore Ph2b Pb 50 Pg 381802 Legacy Cove LnBrentwood37027
$1,025,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8 Pb 63 Pg 148010 June Apple LnSpring Hill37174
$499,900Shannon Glen Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 641707 Whitt DrSpring Hill37174
$319,000Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 251101 Downs Blvd #i-104Franklin37064
$540,000Benevento East Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 1122000 Via Francesco CtSpring Hill37174
$3,625,000Westhaven Sec 7 Pb 43 Pg 69305 Morning Mist LnFranklin37064
$372,000Rucker Park Pb 69 Pg 41143 Velena StFranklin37064
$4,600,000Davis565 Jordan RdFranklin37067
$2,025,000Stephens Valley Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 114901 Dauphine StNashville37221
$1,225,000Westhaven Section 26 Pb 52 Pg 801340 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$1,920,000Firestone @ Cool Springs Pb 74 Pg 1401043 Firestone DrFranklin37067
$1,400,000Wheeler Richard Pb 37 Pg 1425720 Boy Scout Pvt LnFranklin37064
$2,064,802Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121620 Kaschlina PtBrentwood37027
$115,0007305 Cox PkFairview37062
$500,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121683 Geralds DrBrentwood37027
$300,000Westview Est Pb 34 Pg 87226 Helping Hands DrFranklin37064
$750,0006638 Arno-college Grove RdCollege Grove37046
$440,000Shannon Glen Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 641709 Whitt DrSpring Hill37174
$2,428,000Glass Lane Est Pb 43 Pg 72717 Glass LnFranklin37064
$1,300,000240 4th Ave SFranklin37064
$484,700Wyngate Est Ph 18 Pb 36 Pg 1271806 Baslia LnSpring Hill37174
$657,145Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 143022 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$745,000Burberry Glen Ph3a Pb 70 Pg 931204 Craigleigh DrNolensville37135
$1,398,900Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1362931 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$1,671,900Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1105020 Owenruth DrFranklin37069
$369,900Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 41 Pg 981061 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$960,000Cornerstone Pb 38 Pg 57111 Cornerstone CirFranklin37064
$1,214,999Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1105016 Owenruth DrFranklin37069
$5,000,0001200 Columbia AveFranklin37064
$525,000Franklin Green Sec 10 Pb 29 Pg 1233170 Langley DrFranklin37067
$1,300,0009856 Sam Donald RdNolensville37135
$1,050,000Westhaven Sec46 Pb 68 Pg 83080 Cheever StFranklin37064
$482,500Spring Hill Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 1192403 Audelia WaySpring Hill37174
$942,000Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 Pb 10 Pg 845074 Saddleview DrFranklin37067
$1,849,606Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973372 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$3,995,0005824 Garrison RdFranklin37064
$2,650,000Rock Hill Farms Pb 66 Pg 772804 Rock Hill Pvt LnNolensville37135
$455,000Riverview Park Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 111105 Pebblecreek RdFranklin37064
$750,000Ralston Glen Sec 3 Pb 11 Pg 221194 Glenbrook DrFranklin37064

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here