Williamson County Property Transfers Nov. 18, 2024

See where houses and property sold from November 18-22, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $375,000 Brooke Jessie Pb 10 Pg 69 7814 Chester Rd Fairview 37062 $1,715,000 Taramore Ph 5 Pb 54 Pg 8 1828 Kettering Tr Brentwood 37027 $1,122,304 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7344 Crowell Dr College Grove 37046 $950,000 Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25 547 Marigold Dr Franklin 37064 $981,367 Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17 7479 Atwater Cir Fairview 37062 $1,350,000 Concord Chase Est Pb 14 Pg 74 8105 Victory Trl Brentwood 37027 $1,280,000 Brenthaven Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 29 1315 Haber Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,449,893 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 1006 Pasadena Dr Brentwood 37027 $300,000 Pipkin Hills Ph 3 Pb 28 Pg 132 2807 Faith Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,900,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 63 9127 Brentmeade Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,900,000 Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14 5001 Cobbler Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $4,801,308 Belcastle Pb 80 Pg 24 7025 Belcastle Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $310,000 7213 Old Nashville Rd Fairview 37062 $979,875 Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54 1408 Parker Pl Brentwood 37027 $685,000 Dallas Downs Sec 16 Pb 20 Pg 74 110 Generals Way Ct Franklin 37064 $535,000 Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 72 Pg 42 1043 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $960,000 Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34 209 Broadgreen Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,600,000 Ambergate Est Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 23 4346 Ambergate Ct Franklin 37064 $627,320 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 713 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $600,000 7103 Wiley Cir Fairview 37062 $635,115 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 849 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $679,143 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 845 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $512,362 Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136 9006 Ada Way Fairview 37062 $1,850,000 7670 -72 Pewitt Rd Fairview 37062 $125,000 Deer Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $850,000 Sneed Forest Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 76 2417 Foxhaven Dr Franklin 37069 $1,392,175 Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57 7052 Starnes Creek Blvd Franklin 37064 $590,000 Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47 7310 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $1,943,282 Lookaway Farms Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 34 6018 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $1,125,000 Oakleaf Est Sec 1 Pb 13 Pg 126 2239 Oakbranch Cir Franklin 37064 $875,000 Sloan Pb 43 Pg 128 4846 Bethesda Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $345,340 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7141 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $1,195,000 234 4th Ave N Franklin 37064 $2,249,900 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4832 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,100,000 Kings Chapel Sec 4b Pb 59 Pg 144 4062 Kings Camp Pass Arrington 37014 $1,849,900 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1626 Kaschlina Pt Brentwood 37027 $1,175,000 Concord Ridge Pb 33 Pg 135 9707 Concord Ridge Ct Brentwood 37027 $895,000 Arrington Retreat Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 25 516 Emerson Hill Rd Nolensville 37135 $731,800 Southern Woods Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 111 6701 N Creekwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $615,000 Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 67 3023 Romain Trl Spring Hill 37174 $1,100,000 Stags Leap Sec 2b Pb 55 Pg 132 6144 Silverado Tr Franklin 37064 $1,576,500 Stephens Valley Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 42 89 Glenrock Dr Nashville 37221 $1,970,000 Stephens Valley Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 42 799 Carsten St Nashville 37221 $955,000 Westhaven Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 136 211 Prospect Ave Franklin 37064 $2,253,511 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 3000 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $1,690,000 Twelve Oaks Pb 11 Pg 10 9529 O'hara Dr Brentwood 37027 $649,900 Cameron Farms Sec 4-b Pb 19 Pg 62 2585 Douglas Ln Thompson Station 37179 $1,250,000 Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 20 423 Martingale Dr Franklin 37067 $1,100,000 Highland View Ph 1 Pb 13 Pg 132 708 Glasgow Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,025,000 Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32 714 Shelley Ln Franklin 37064 $1,245,000 Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92 501 Braylon Cir Franklin 37064 $700,000 Tollgate Village Sec18b Pb 76 Pg 23 2913 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,300,000 Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32 1826 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,615,000 Lynnwood Downs Pb 14 Pg 2 2048 Lynnwood Dr Franklin 37069 $984,900 Westhaven Sec 38 Pb 58 Pg 95 920 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $1,020,913 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5108 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $3,822,408 Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90 561 Bonaire Ln Franklin 37064 $997,696 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5085 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,148,360 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5124 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $857,315 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 3015 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $1,410,000 Berkley Walk Pb 44 Pg 145 1010 Berkley Dr Brentwood 37027 $475,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52 5192 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $970,000 Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 119 6021 Trout Ln Spring Hill 37174 $499,900 Simmons Ridge Sec4 Pb 69 Pg 118 5048 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 Inglehame Farms Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 35 1812 Charity Dr Brentwood 37027 $405,000 Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115 104 Baker Springs Ln Spring Hill 37174 $565,000 Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45 219 Stable Rd Franklin 37069 $380,000 Fernvale Springs Condos 7514 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way Fairview 37062 $659,900 Silver Stream Farm Sec4d Pb 59 Pg 127 2247 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $810,000 Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25 541 Marigold Dr Franklin 37064 $1,520,000 Westhaven Sec45 1708 Grassmere Rd Franklin 37064 $1,500,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 6 Pb 12 Pg 132 9179 Fox Run Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,424,409 Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3 2907 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $914,400 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 4042 Edwin Rd Franklin 37064 $1,299,000 Dame Thomas & Melton James Pb 63 Pg 135 6895 Giles Hill Rd College Grove 37046 $3,000,000 August Park Ph1a Pb 84 Pg 19 1442 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $565,000 Wades Grove Sec9 Pb 61 Pg 55 4005 Madrid Dr Spring Hill 37174 $695,000 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97 1019 Alice Springs Cir Spring Hill 37174 $390,000 Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264 1801 Brockton Pl Franklin 37064 $870,000 Cherry Grove Ph4 Sec3 Pb 56 Pg 84 2028 Brisbane Dr Spring Hill 37174 $773,200 4356 S Carothers Rd Franklin 37064 $217,267 Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2 7047 Kinderhook Rd Nashville 37221 $1,250,000 Brenthaven Place Pb 27 Pg 88 8106 Hilldale Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,025,000 Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 126 1036 Clifton St Franklin 37064 $807,500 Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b Pb 63 Pg 26 2313 Coppergate Way Thompsons Station 37179 $1,219,500 Stream Valley Sec 2 Pb 50 Pg 79 144 Stream Valley Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,682,000 Taramore Ph2b Pb 50 Pg 38 1802 Legacy Cove Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,025,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8 Pb 63 Pg 14 8010 June Apple Ln Spring Hill 37174 $499,900 Shannon Glen Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 64 1707 Whitt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $319,000 Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 25 1101 Downs Blvd #i-104 Franklin 37064 $540,000 Benevento East Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 112 2000 Via Francesco Ct Spring Hill 37174 $3,625,000 Westhaven Sec 7 Pb 43 Pg 69 305 Morning Mist Ln Franklin 37064 $372,000 Rucker Park Pb 69 Pg 41 143 Velena St Franklin 37064 $4,600,000 Davis 565 Jordan Rd Franklin 37067 $2,025,000 Stephens Valley Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 114 901 Dauphine St Nashville 37221 $1,225,000 Westhaven Section 26 Pb 52 Pg 80 1340 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $1,920,000 Firestone @ Cool Springs Pb 74 Pg 140 1043 Firestone Dr Franklin 37067 $1,400,000 Wheeler Richard Pb 37 Pg 142 5720 Boy Scout Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $2,064,802 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1620 Kaschlina Pt Brentwood 37027 $115,000 7305 Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $500,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1683 Geralds Dr Brentwood 37027 $300,000 Westview Est Pb 34 Pg 87 226 Helping Hands Dr Franklin 37064 $750,000 6638 Arno-college Grove Rd College Grove 37046 $440,000 Shannon Glen Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 64 1709 Whitt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,428,000 Glass Lane Est Pb 43 Pg 72 717 Glass Ln Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 240 4th Ave S Franklin 37064 $484,700 Wyngate Est Ph 18 Pb 36 Pg 127 1806 Baslia Ln Spring Hill 37174 $657,145 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 3022 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $745,000 Burberry Glen Ph3a Pb 70 Pg 93 1204 Craigleigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,398,900 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 2931 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,671,900 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 5020 Owenruth Dr Franklin 37069 $369,900 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 41 Pg 98 1061 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174 $960,000 Cornerstone Pb 38 Pg 57 111 Cornerstone Cir Franklin 37064 $1,214,999 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 5016 Owenruth Dr Franklin 37069 $5,000,000 1200 Columbia Ave Franklin 37064 $525,000 Franklin Green Sec 10 Pb 29 Pg 123 3170 Langley Dr Franklin 37067 $1,300,000 9856 Sam Donald Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,050,000 Westhaven Sec46 Pb 68 Pg 8 3080 Cheever St Franklin 37064 $482,500 Spring Hill Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 119 2403 Audelia Way Spring Hill 37174 $942,000 Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 Pb 10 Pg 84 5074 Saddleview Dr Franklin 37067 $1,849,606 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3372 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $3,995,000 5824 Garrison Rd Franklin 37064 $2,650,000 Rock Hill Farms Pb 66 Pg 77 2804 Rock Hill Pvt Ln Nolensville 37135 $455,000 Riverview Park Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 111 105 Pebblecreek Rd Franklin 37064 $750,000 Ralston Glen Sec 3 Pb 11 Pg 22 1194 Glenbrook Dr Franklin 37064

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email