39th Annual Dickens of a Christmas Returns This Weekend in Downtown Franklin

Downtown Franklin is gearing up for two full days of Victorian and Dickens-inspired celebrations at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 39th Annual Dickens of a Christmas festival hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association, Saturday Dec. 14 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, December 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Guests will enjoy festive food and drink, children’s activities, live music, carolers, and outstanding arts & crafts. There will be photo opportunities including Snow at the Courthouse along with photos with Santa and the characters from the stories of Charles Dickens such as, Fagin from Oliver Twist; Jacob Marley, Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and the rest of the Cratchit family from A Christmas Carol.
What to expect:
- Arts & Crafts Vendors
- Food & Beverage Vendors
- Main Stage Entertainment presented by Nissan
- Victorian Village with Holiday Dancers, Characters and Carolers
- Kid Zone presented by The Friendship Factory
- Acoustic Stage
- StoryTimes presented by Atmos Energy & Hart and Home
- Whiskey Lounge by Leipers Fork Distillery
- Beer Garden by Bavarian Bierhaus
Located in Downtown Franklin Main Street, from 1st Avenue to 5 points, there are many options to access Dickens of a Christmas. Including street parking around Franklin, garages on 2nd and 4th Avenues, and Harlinsdale Farm (Park and Ride Shuttle location).
For more information about Dickens of a Christmas, visit www.FranklinDickensChristmas.com
