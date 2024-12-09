Country Music Hall of Fame Opens Rosanne Cash Exhibit

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum celebrated the opening of its newest exhibition, Rosanne Cash: Time Is a Mirror. The exhibit explores Cash’s more than 40-year journey as an artist, songwriter and storyteller, and how she has embodied both tradition and innovation across her musical career. It runs through March 2026 and is included with museum admission.

The exhibit includes stage wear, song manuscripts, instruments, photographs and more from Cash’s groundbreaking and influential career. The official exhibit playlist is now available here.

Beginning in the 1970s and continuing to the present day, Cash has staked out a distinctive place in American music. Her songs have drawn on rockabilly rhythms, the truth-telling of folk-rock songwriters, West Coast country-rock energy, new wave flash and deeply rooted country music. A four-time Grammy winner, her hits include “Seven Year Ache,” “Blue Moon with Heartache,” “I Don’t Know Why You Don’t Want Me,” “I Don’t Want to Spoil the Party,” “It Hasn’t Happened Yet,” “Tennessee Flat Top Box, “No Memories Hangin’ Round” and “Never Be You,” among others. Throughout her career, she has maintained an unwavering artistic spirit and vision. In 2021, Cash became the first female composer to receive the MacDowell Medal, awarded since 1960 to an artist who has made an outstanding contribution to American culture.

In support of the exhibit’s opening, Cash will participate in a conversation and performance in the museum’s Ford Theater this Sunday, Dec. 8. The sold-out program will be filmed and will premiere at a later date as part of the museum’s Live at the Hall digital programs series, available to stream on the museum’s website.

