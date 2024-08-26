Williamson County Property Transfers August 5, 2024

See where houses and property sold from August 5-9, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$750,000Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 174016 Rosa DrNolensville37135
$759,900Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 351108 Brookside DrFranklin37069
$1,130,000Village Of Clovercroft Pb 48 Pg 136105 Dennis CtFranklin37067
$1,175,000Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 5 Pb 49 Pg 140246 Truman Rd WFranklin37064
$898,750Mckays Mill Sec 36 Pb 46 Pg 391307 Slade CtFranklin37067
$757,340June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132620 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$480,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121682 Geralds DrBrentwood37027
$384,9007512 Fernvale Springs Pvt WayFairview37062
$1,023,233June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113217 Asterwood CirSpring Hill37174
$877,0007390 S Harpeth RdFranklin37064
$1,200,000Franklin Hill Partners Llc Pb 83 Pg 271200 Lula LnFranklin37064
$1,300,000Chenoweth Sec 17 Pb 20 Pg 109478 Smithson LnBrentwood37027
$1,461,749Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 133520 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$761,042Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 357409 Black Fox DrFairview37062
$309,000Cherry Glen Condo Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 122402 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$510,000Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 2 Pb 34 Pg 242416 Adelaide DrThompsons Station37179
$650,0002996 Old Murfreesboro RdArrington37014
$1,560,000Taramore Ph2b Pb 50 Pg 389509 Delamere Creek LnBrentwood37027
$1,328,598Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396036 Congress DrFranklin37064
$2,085,500Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46333 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$630,000Copper Ridge Ph6 Pb 73 Pg 933035 Boxbury LnSpring Hill37174
$2,366,639Princeton Hills Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 395165 Remington DrBrentwood37027
$1,550,000Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 1376818 Chatterton DrCollege Grove37046
$600,000Wades Grove Sec 2 Pb 47 Pg 252072 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$921,521Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223463 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$1,988,460Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921031 William StFranklin37064
$1,340,000Cool Springs East Sec 11 Pb 24 Pg 120713 Priest PlFranklin37067
$797,626Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481984 Ellsworth LnArrington37014
$810,000Meadows D & J Pb 41 Pg 1121705 Burke Hollow RdNolensville37135
$604,000Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 292065 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$764,900Winterset Woods Pb 41 Pg 451840 Erlinger DrNolensville37135
$765,000Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107147 Foxhall DrSpring Hill37174
$1,012,700Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 541507 Puryear PlBrentwood37027
$156,000Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 143011 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$871,161Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481073 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$1,100,000Brookfield Sec 7-b Pb 37 Pg 1112215 Brookhaven CtBrentwood37027
$1,350,000Medical Commons Of Pb 41 Pg 1324796 Main StSpring Hill37174
$1,400,000Westhaven Sec50 Pb 68 Pg 1381606 Eliot RdFranklin37067
$549,900Cameron Farms Sec 4-b Pb 19 Pg 622597 Douglas LnThompsons Station37179
$2,352,210Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 345148 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$472,000Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 554028 Locerbie CirPrimm Springs38476
$675,000Bethany Hills Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 446046 Bethany BlvdNashville37221
$1,700,000Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 1261843 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,317,950Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973412 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$800,000Ellington Park Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 32104 Ellington DrFranklin37064
$500,000Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 531710 Southwick DrBrentwood37027
$1,610,000Westhaven Sec 9 Pb 38 Pg 55113 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$535,000Burtonwood Ph 5 Pb 30 Pg 302921 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$2,642,500Westhaven Sec33 Pb 64 Pg 6819 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$645,000Lerond Jack Pb 66 Pg 67636 Caney Fork RdFairview37062
$1,175,000Chenoweth Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 1459450 Chesapeake DrBrentwood37027
$929,900High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975471 Ayana Pvt DrBrentwood37027
$899,900Hays6877 Choctaw RdCollege Grove37046
$490,000Chester Creek Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 297111 Little John LnFairview37062
$365,000Heathrow Hills Pb 21 Pg 139997 Lookout Ridge DrBrentwood37027
$640,000Hickory Ridge Pb 7 Pg 102104 Elmwood CtFranklin37064
$2,100,000Gardens At Old Natchez The Pb 29 Pg 13233 Gardenridge DrFranklin37069
$225,000Brush Creek Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 871466 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$1,630,000Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 1239407 Green Hill CirBrentwood37027
$508,950Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 31 Pg 831622 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$1,325,000Inglehame Farms Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 909045 Lochmere CtBrentwood37027
$645,000Ashlyn Pb 83 Pg 407337 Chilton CtFairview37062
$2,000,000Natures Landing Pb 68 Pg 1413019 Natures Landing DrFranklin37064
$785,000Eagles Glen Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 82516 Foxcroft CirFranklin37067
$525,000Dallas Downs Sec 7 Pb 15 Pg 72171 Heathersett DrFranklin37064
$919,900Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1173024 Wynn CirFranklin37064
$950,000Brixworth Ph7c Pb 73 Pg 776075 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$913,8914093 Clovercroft RdFranklin37067
$320,000Hill Est Pb 2 Pg 42 Block D221 Oak DrFranklin37064
$671,077Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 162019 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$300,000Smith & Hayes Add Pb Db37 Pg 3456608 Second StCollege Grove37046
$540,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513069 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$854,900Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 996013 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$420,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223320 Longport LnThompsons Station37179
$530,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 21 Pg 1459039 Tarrington LnFranklin37069
$1,165,000Terravista Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 945068 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$512,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1478000 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$3,491,276Broad Oaks Pb 75 Pg 351298 Broad Oaks DrBrentwood37027
$968,091June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113213 Asterwood CtSpring Hill37174
$638,980Pinewood RdPrimm Springs38476
$699,500Benevento East Ph3 Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 41028 Maleventum WaySpring Hill37174
$15,000Hudgins David R & Susan D Pb 59 Pg 317311 Old Nashville RdFairview37062
$1,410,000Benington 2 Sec3 Pb 70 Pg 82243 Belgian RdNolensville37135
$906,000Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 61 Pg 385096 Donovan StFranklin37064
$862,000Burberry Glen Ph3a Pb 70 Pg 931838 Abbey Wood DrNolensville37135
$850,000Hudgins David R & Susan D Pb 59 Pg 317309 Old Nashville RdFairview37062
$1,255,584Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396012 Congress DrFranklin37064
$12,500,0009621 Clovercroft RdNolensville37135
$2,050,0001885 Evergreen RdThompsons Station37179
$1,286,000Shadow Creek @ Pb 28 Pg 33608 Sunnybrook DrBrentwood37027
$1,525,000Laurelbrooke Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 322008 Waterstone DrFranklin37069
$480,000Lexington Farms Sec 2 Pb 39 Pg 721029 Lexington Farms DrSpring Hill37174
$1,315,000Schneider Rev Liv Trust Property6864 Comstock RdCollege Grove37046
$488,382Tract 21155 Dora Whitley RdFranklin37064
$1,465,553Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247060 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$1,475,565Iroquois Est Pb 2 Pg 565200 Williamsburg RdBrentwood37027
$546,586Spring Meadow Pb 21 Pg 42007 Spring Meadow CirSpring Hill37174
$501,000Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122614 Lawrin ParkFranklin37069
$565,000Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 4 Pb 11 Pg 45 Block C0987024 Scenicview CtBrentwood37027
$767,500Polston Place Pb 43 Pg 347205 Polston CtFairview37067
$915,000Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25511 Marigold DrFranklin37064
$950,000Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 994013 Devinney DrFranklin37064
$875,000Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68704 Mockingbird DrFranklin37069
$1,300,000Mclemore Farms Add Sec 2 Pb 40 Pg 262936 Mclemore CirFranklin,37064
$960,000Mckays Mill Sec 10 Pb 35 Pg 341200 Firth CtFranklin37067
$1,015,000Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 702238 Broadway StNolensville37135
$373,0003106 Ford LnFranklin37064
$265,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 117103 Bolton StFranklin37064
$995,000Clovercroft Preserve Sec 1 Pb 65 Pg 109124 Barred Owl DrFranklin37067
$350,900Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396019 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,195,000Billingsly Square Pb 3456 Pg 695321 Billingsly Ct #6 & 7Franklin37067
$1,585,468Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 734062 San Gabriel Ln Brentwood37027
$1,086,100High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975474 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$350,900Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396007 Congress DrFranklin37064
$189,000Sailors Jerry C2723 Sanford RdNolensville37135
$750,215Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14405 Aiken LnFranklin37064
$1,274,683Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396018 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,630,060Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921007 William StFranklin37064
$1,250,000Hunterwood Sec 3-c Pb 20 Pg 69111 Lucas LnBrentwood37027
$501,000Maplewood Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 63723 Shadycrest LnFranklin37064
$1,720,0005511 Sycamore StFranklin37064
$85,0007187 Brush Creek RdFairview37062

