Williamson County Property Transfers August 5, 2024

See where houses and property sold from August 5-9, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$750,000
|Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 17
|4016 Rosa Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$759,900
|Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35
|1108 Brookside Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,130,000
|Village Of Clovercroft Pb 48 Pg 136
|105 Dennis Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,175,000
|Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 5 Pb 49 Pg 140
|246 Truman Rd W
|Franklin
|37064
|$898,750
|Mckays Mill Sec 36 Pb 46 Pg 39
|1307 Slade Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$757,340
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2620 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$480,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1682 Geralds Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$384,900
|7512 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,023,233
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|217 Asterwood Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$877,000
|7390 S Harpeth Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|Franklin Hill Partners Llc Pb 83 Pg 27
|1200 Lula Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|Chenoweth Sec 17 Pb 20 Pg 10
|9478 Smithson Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,461,749
|Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13
|3520 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$761,042
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35
|7409 Black Fox Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$309,000
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 122
|402 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$510,000
|Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 2 Pb 34 Pg 24
|2416 Adelaide Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$650,000
|2996 Old Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,560,000
|Taramore Ph2b Pb 50 Pg 38
|9509 Delamere Creek Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,328,598
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6036 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,085,500
|Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46
|333 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$630,000
|Copper Ridge Ph6 Pb 73 Pg 93
|3035 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,366,639
|Princeton Hills Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 39
|5165 Remington Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,550,000
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 137
|6818 Chatterton Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$600,000
|Wades Grove Sec 2 Pb 47 Pg 25
|2072 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$921,521
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3463 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,988,460
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1031 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,340,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 11 Pb 24 Pg 120
|713 Priest Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$797,626
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1984 Ellsworth Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$810,000
|Meadows D & J Pb 41 Pg 112
|1705 Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$604,000
|Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 29
|2065 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$764,900
|Winterset Woods Pb 41 Pg 45
|1840 Erlinger Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$765,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107
|147 Foxhall Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,012,700
|Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54
|1507 Puryear Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$156,000
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|3011 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$871,161
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1073 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,100,000
|Brookfield Sec 7-b Pb 37 Pg 111
|2215 Brookhaven Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,350,000
|Medical Commons Of Pb 41 Pg 132
|4796 Main St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,400,000
|Westhaven Sec50 Pb 68 Pg 138
|1606 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$549,900
|Cameron Farms Sec 4-b Pb 19 Pg 62
|2597 Douglas Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,352,210
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34
|5148 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$472,000
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 55
|4028 Locerbie Cir
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$675,000
|Bethany Hills Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 44
|6046 Bethany Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,700,000
|Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 126
|1843 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,317,950
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3412 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$800,000
|Ellington Park Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 32
|104 Ellington Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53
|1710 Southwick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,610,000
|Westhaven Sec 9 Pb 38 Pg 55
|113 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$535,000
|Burtonwood Ph 5 Pb 30 Pg 30
|2921 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,642,500
|Westhaven Sec33 Pb 64 Pg 6
|819 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$645,000
|Lerond Jack Pb 66 Pg 6
|7636 Caney Fork Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,175,000
|Chenoweth Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 145
|9450 Chesapeake Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$929,900
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5471 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$899,900
|Hays
|6877 Choctaw Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$490,000
|Chester Creek Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 29
|7111 Little John Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$365,000
|Heathrow Hills Pb 21 Pg 139
|997 Lookout Ridge Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$640,000
|Hickory Ridge Pb 7 Pg 102
|104 Elmwood Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,100,000
|Gardens At Old Natchez The Pb 29 Pg 13
|233 Gardenridge Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$225,000
|Brush Creek Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 87
|1466 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,630,000
|Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 123
|9407 Green Hill Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$508,950
|Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 31 Pg 83
|1622 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,325,000
|Inglehame Farms Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 90
|9045 Lochmere Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$645,000
|Ashlyn Pb 83 Pg 40
|7337 Chilton Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,000,000
|Natures Landing Pb 68 Pg 141
|3019 Natures Landing Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$785,000
|Eagles Glen Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 82
|516 Foxcroft Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$525,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 7 Pb 15 Pg 72
|171 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$919,900
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|3024 Wynn Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000
|Brixworth Ph7c Pb 73 Pg 77
|6075 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$913,891
|4093 Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$320,000
|Hill Est Pb 2 Pg 42 Block D
|221 Oak Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$671,077
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|2019 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000
|Smith & Hayes Add Pb Db37 Pg 345
|6608 Second St
|College Grove
|37046
|$540,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3069 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$854,900
|Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 99
|6013 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$420,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3320 Longport Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$530,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 21 Pg 145
|9039 Tarrington Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,165,000
|Terravista Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 94
|5068 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$512,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|8000 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,491,276
|Broad Oaks Pb 75 Pg 35
|1298 Broad Oaks Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$968,091
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|213 Asterwood Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$638,980
|Pinewood Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$699,500
|Benevento East Ph3 Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 4
|1028 Maleventum Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$15,000
|Hudgins David R & Susan D Pb 59 Pg 31
|7311 Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,410,000
|Benington 2 Sec3 Pb 70 Pg 82
|243 Belgian Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$906,000
|Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 61 Pg 38
|5096 Donovan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$862,000
|Burberry Glen Ph3a Pb 70 Pg 93
|1838 Abbey Wood Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$850,000
|Hudgins David R & Susan D Pb 59 Pg 31
|7309 Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,255,584
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6012 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$12,500,000
|9621 Clovercroft Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,050,000
|1885 Evergreen Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,286,000
|Shadow Creek @ Pb 28 Pg 33
|608 Sunnybrook Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,525,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 32
|2008 Waterstone Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$480,000
|Lexington Farms Sec 2 Pb 39 Pg 72
|1029 Lexington Farms Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,315,000
|Schneider Rev Liv Trust Property
|6864 Comstock Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$488,382
|Tract 2
|1155 Dora Whitley Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,465,553
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7060 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,475,565
|Iroquois Est Pb 2 Pg 56
|5200 Williamsburg Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$546,586
|Spring Meadow Pb 21 Pg 4
|2007 Spring Meadow Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$501,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122
|614 Lawrin Park
|Franklin
|37069
|$565,000
|Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 4 Pb 11 Pg 45 Block C098
|7024 Scenicview Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$767,500
|Polston Place Pb 43 Pg 34
|7205 Polston Ct
|Fairview
|37067
|$915,000
|Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25
|511 Marigold Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000
|Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 99
|4013 Devinney Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$875,000
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|704 Mockingbird Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,300,000
|Mclemore Farms Add Sec 2 Pb 40 Pg 26
|2936 Mclemore Cir
|Franklin,
|37064
|$960,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 10 Pb 35 Pg 34
|1200 Firth Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,015,000
|Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70
|2238 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$373,000
|3106 Ford Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$265,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|7103 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$995,000
|Clovercroft Preserve Sec 1 Pb 65 Pg 10
|9124 Barred Owl Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$995,000
|Clovercroft Preserve Sec 1 Pb 65 Pg 10
|9124 Barred Owl Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$350,900
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6019 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,195,000
|Billingsly Square Pb 3456 Pg 695
|321 Billingsly Ct #6 & 7
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,585,468
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|4062 San Gabriel Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,086,100
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5474 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$350,900
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6007 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$189,000
|Sailors Jerry C
|2723 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$750,215
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|405 Aiken Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,274,683
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6018 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,630,060
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1007 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Hunterwood Sec 3-c Pb 20 Pg 69
|111 Lucas Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$501,000
|Maplewood Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 63
|723 Shadycrest Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,720,000
|5511 Sycamore St
|Franklin
|37064
|$85,000
|7187 Brush Creek Rd
|Fairview
|37062
