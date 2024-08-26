Williamson County Property Transfers August 5, 2024

See where houses and property sold from August 5-9, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $750,000 Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 17 4016 Rosa Dr Nolensville 37135 $759,900 Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35 1108 Brookside Dr Franklin 37069 $1,130,000 Village Of Clovercroft Pb 48 Pg 136 105 Dennis Ct Franklin 37067 $1,175,000 Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 5 Pb 49 Pg 140 246 Truman Rd W Franklin 37064 $898,750 Mckays Mill Sec 36 Pb 46 Pg 39 1307 Slade Ct Franklin 37067 $757,340 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2620 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $480,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1682 Geralds Dr Brentwood 37027 $384,900 7512 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way Fairview 37062 $1,023,233 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 217 Asterwood Cir Spring Hill 37174 $877,000 7390 S Harpeth Rd Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 Franklin Hill Partners Llc Pb 83 Pg 27 1200 Lula Ln Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 Chenoweth Sec 17 Pb 20 Pg 10 9478 Smithson Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,461,749 Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13 3520 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $761,042 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35 7409 Black Fox Dr Fairview 37062 $309,000 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 122 402 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $510,000 Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 2 Pb 34 Pg 24 2416 Adelaide Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $650,000 2996 Old Murfreesboro Rd Arrington 37014 $1,560,000 Taramore Ph2b Pb 50 Pg 38 9509 Delamere Creek Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,328,598 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6036 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $2,085,500 Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46 333 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $630,000 Copper Ridge Ph6 Pb 73 Pg 93 3035 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill 37174 $2,366,639 Princeton Hills Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 39 5165 Remington Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,550,000 Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 137 6818 Chatterton Dr College Grove 37046 $600,000 Wades Grove Sec 2 Pb 47 Pg 25 2072 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $921,521 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3463 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $1,988,460 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1031 William St Franklin 37064 $1,340,000 Cool Springs East Sec 11 Pb 24 Pg 120 713 Priest Pl Franklin 37067 $797,626 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1984 Ellsworth Ln Arrington 37014 $810,000 Meadows D & J Pb 41 Pg 112 1705 Burke Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $604,000 Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 29 2065 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $764,900 Winterset Woods Pb 41 Pg 45 1840 Erlinger Dr Nolensville 37135 $765,000 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107 147 Foxhall Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,012,700 Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54 1507 Puryear Pl Brentwood 37027 $156,000 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 3011 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $871,161 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1073 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $1,100,000 Brookfield Sec 7-b Pb 37 Pg 111 2215 Brookhaven Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,350,000 Medical Commons Of Pb 41 Pg 132 4796 Main St Spring Hill 37174 $1,400,000 Westhaven Sec50 Pb 68 Pg 138 1606 Eliot Rd Franklin 37067 $549,900 Cameron Farms Sec 4-b Pb 19 Pg 62 2597 Douglas Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $2,352,210 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34 5148 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $472,000 Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 55 4028 Locerbie Cir Primm Springs 38476 $675,000 Bethany Hills Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 44 6046 Bethany Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,700,000 Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 126 1843 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,317,950 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3412 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $800,000 Ellington Park Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 32 104 Ellington Dr Franklin 37064 $500,000 Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53 1710 Southwick Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,610,000 Westhaven Sec 9 Pb 38 Pg 55 113 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $535,000 Burtonwood Ph 5 Pb 30 Pg 30 2921 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $2,642,500 Westhaven Sec33 Pb 64 Pg 6 819 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $645,000 Lerond Jack Pb 66 Pg 6 7636 Caney Fork Rd Fairview 37062 $1,175,000 Chenoweth Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 145 9450 Chesapeake Dr Brentwood 37027 $929,900 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5471 Ayana Pvt Dr Brentwood 37027 $899,900 Hays 6877 Choctaw Rd College Grove 37046 $490,000 Chester Creek Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 29 7111 Little John Ln Fairview 37062 $365,000 Heathrow Hills Pb 21 Pg 139 997 Lookout Ridge Dr Brentwood 37027 $640,000 Hickory Ridge Pb 7 Pg 102 104 Elmwood Ct Franklin 37064 $2,100,000 Gardens At Old Natchez The Pb 29 Pg 13 233 Gardenridge Dr Franklin 37069 $225,000 Brush Creek Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 87 1466 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,630,000 Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 123 9407 Green Hill Cir Brentwood 37027 $508,950 Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 31 Pg 83 1622 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $1,325,000 Inglehame Farms Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 90 9045 Lochmere Ct Brentwood 37027 $645,000 Ashlyn Pb 83 Pg 40 7337 Chilton Ct Fairview 37062 $2,000,000 Natures Landing Pb 68 Pg 141 3019 Natures Landing Dr Franklin 37064 $785,000 Eagles Glen Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 82 516 Foxcroft Cir Franklin 37067 $525,000 Dallas Downs Sec 7 Pb 15 Pg 72 171 Heathersett Dr Franklin 37064 $919,900 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 3024 Wynn Cir Franklin 37064 $950,000 Brixworth Ph7c Pb 73 Pg 77 6075 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $913,891 4093 Clovercroft Rd Franklin 37067 $320,000 Hill Est Pb 2 Pg 42 Block D 221 Oak Dr Franklin 37064 $671,077 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 2019 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $300,000 Smith & Hayes Add Pb Db37 Pg 345 6608 Second St College Grove 37046 $540,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3069 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $854,900 Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 99 6013 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $420,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3320 Longport Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $530,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 21 Pg 145 9039 Tarrington Ln Franklin 37069 $1,165,000 Terravista Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 94 5068 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $512,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 8000 Southvale Blvd Franklin 37064 $3,491,276 Broad Oaks Pb 75 Pg 35 1298 Broad Oaks Dr Brentwood 37027 $968,091 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 213 Asterwood Ct Spring Hill 37174 $638,980 Pinewood Rd Primm Springs 38476 $699,500 Benevento East Ph3 Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 4 1028 Maleventum Way Spring Hill 37174 $15,000 Hudgins David R & Susan D Pb 59 Pg 31 7311 Old Nashville Rd Fairview 37062 $1,410,000 Benington 2 Sec3 Pb 70 Pg 82 243 Belgian Rd Nolensville 37135 $906,000 Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 61 Pg 38 5096 Donovan St Franklin 37064 $862,000 Burberry Glen Ph3a Pb 70 Pg 93 1838 Abbey Wood Dr Nolensville 37135 $850,000 Hudgins David R & Susan D Pb 59 Pg 31 7309 Old Nashville Rd Fairview 37062 $1,255,584 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6012 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $12,500,000 9621 Clovercroft Rd Nolensville 37135 $2,050,000 1885 Evergreen Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,286,000 Shadow Creek @ Pb 28 Pg 33 608 Sunnybrook Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,525,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 32 2008 Waterstone Dr Franklin 37069 $480,000 Lexington Farms Sec 2 Pb 39 Pg 72 1029 Lexington Farms Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,315,000 Schneider Rev Liv Trust Property 6864 Comstock Rd College Grove 37046 $488,382 Tract 2 1155 Dora Whitley Rd Franklin 37064 $1,465,553 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7060 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $1,475,565 Iroquois Est Pb 2 Pg 56 5200 Williamsburg Rd Brentwood 37027 $546,586 Spring Meadow Pb 21 Pg 4 2007 Spring Meadow Cir Spring Hill 37174 $501,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122 614 Lawrin Park Franklin 37069 $565,000 Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 4 Pb 11 Pg 45 Block C098 7024 Scenicview Ct Brentwood 37027 $767,500 Polston Place Pb 43 Pg 34 7205 Polston Ct Fairview 37067 $915,000 Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25 511 Marigold Dr Franklin 37064 $950,000 Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 99 4013 Devinney Dr Franklin 37064 $875,000 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 704 Mockingbird Dr Franklin 37069 $1,300,000 Mclemore Farms Add Sec 2 Pb 40 Pg 26 2936 Mclemore Cir Franklin, 37064 $960,000 Mckays Mill Sec 10 Pb 35 Pg 34 1200 Firth Ct Franklin 37067 $1,015,000 Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70 2238 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $373,000 3106 Ford Ln Franklin 37064 $265,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 7103 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $995,000 Clovercroft Preserve Sec 1 Pb 65 Pg 10 9124 Barred Owl Dr Franklin 37067 $995,000 Clovercroft Preserve Sec 1 Pb 65 Pg 10 9124 Barred Owl Dr Franklin 37067 $350,900 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6019 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,195,000 Billingsly Square Pb 3456 Pg 695 321 Billingsly Ct #6 & 7 Franklin 37067 $1,585,468 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 4062 San Gabriel Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,086,100 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5474 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $350,900 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6007 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $189,000 Sailors Jerry C 2723 Sanford Rd Nolensville 37135 $750,215 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 405 Aiken Ln Franklin 37064 $1,274,683 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6018 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,630,060 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1007 William St Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Hunterwood Sec 3-c Pb 20 Pg 69 111 Lucas Ln Brentwood 37027 $501,000 Maplewood Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 63 723 Shadycrest Ln Franklin 37064 $1,720,000 5511 Sycamore St Franklin 37064 $85,000 7187 Brush Creek Rd Fairview 37062

