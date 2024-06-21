Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 21, 2024

DateBusiness NameProductAddress
06-17-2024The Little Southern Ice Cream CartIce Cream CartBraun Dr, Franklin TN
06-15-2024Squishable.com NcSale of Plush ToysGalleria Blvd, Franklin TN
06-15-2024Southern Elite Custom Homes, LlcConstructionGen George Patton Dr, Brentwood TN
06-18-2024So SaturdayOnline Women's FashionWestwood Place, Brentwood TN
06-18-2024Sage Hair Company LlcHair Salon & SpaFront St, Franklin TN
06-20-2024Robertson HarringtonTrim CarpenterBloomfield Dr, Thompsons Station TN
06-15-2024Recks CollectsSports Card ShopFoxglove Farm Dr, Franklin TN
06-15-2024Rebel Studios LlcYoga StudioMain St, Spring Hill TN
06-20-2024Mid America Distributors IncFireworks SalesMurfreesboro Rd, Arrington TN
06-14-2024Jl Electric LlcElectricalAqua Dr, Gallatin TN
06-17-2024Jessica ButcherHealth CoachingDandrige Dr, Franklin TN
06-17-2024Doyle Enterprises SpringhillCabinets / Lawn CareBrisbane Dr, Spring Hill TN
06-20-2024Blackwater Spetic LlcSeptic ServicesHargrove Rd, Franklin TN
06-17-2024Backyard BarbersLawn CareElizabeth Ct, Spring Hill TN
