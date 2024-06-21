Wanted Man Leads Nashville Police into Williamson County

June 20, 2024 – Violent Crimes Division detectives Wednesday spotted a black Nissan Rogue taken during a June 10th robbery at the Mapco, 553 Murfreesboro Pike, and attempted to stop the driver, Cornelius Pierce, 49, who fled at a high rate of speed.

An MNPD helicopter began following the Rogue and relaying its location to officers on the ground as it traveled out of Davidson County. Franklin and Brentwood officers then attempted to stop the SUV. Brentwood officers successfully deployed spike strips on I-65 North and the vehicle stopped. Pierce got out of the Rogue and jumped over the divider wall and ran across I-65 South where he allegedly attempted to carjack another vehicle but was struck by the side view mirror. He was seriously injured and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he remains for treatment.

Pierce was wanted on an outstanding warrant charging him with the Mapco robbery. He allegedly entered the convenience store and acted as if he was going to buy a fountain drink. When the clerk opened the register, he reportedly rushed behind the counter. The clerk quickly shut the register, preventing him from taking any cash. He then grabbed her by the head/neck, taking her cell phone and keys. He drove off in the Rogue.

At the time of this incident, Pierce was free on $4,000 bond after his May 19th arrest for assault and theft. In this case, he is accused of taking three cases of beer from the Monroe Street Kroger without paying for it and then throwing one of the cases at a security guard who attempted to intervene. He also has pending charges from his arrest on April 26th for vehicle theft, evading arrest, and resisting arrest. His bond on those charges is $8,000.

Pierce will face these latest charges upon his release from the hospital.

Source: MNPD

