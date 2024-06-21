Essity Awards Brentwood Student $2,500 Scholarship

Essity, a leading global hygiene and health company with local operations in Manchester, has awarded Reagan Young $1,000 scholarship to attend the University of Mississippi as part of the company’s annual scholarship program for children of employees.

Students received a combined total of $76,500 in Essity scholarships to use toward their full-time education at an accredited U.S. or Canadian university for the 2024-25 school year. For over 15 years, Essity has given over $1.1M to high school seniors and college students.

The recipients were selected based on their academic achievements, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, work experience and statement of goals, as well as and an outside appraisal.

In the U.S. and Canada, Essity proudly manufactures, sells and distributes products under the world-renowned brands Tork (professional hygiene); TENA (incontinence and personal care); Knix (leakproof apparel); JOBST (compression therapy); Cutimed (advanced wound care); Leukoplast (acute wound care); and the orthopedic brands Delta-Cast and Actimove.



About Essity

Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company. We are dedicated to improving well-being through our products and services. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands Tork and TENA, as well as other strong brands, such as Actimove, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic, Vinda and Zewa. Essity has about 36,000 employees. Net sales in 2023 amounted to approximately $14B. The company’s headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden, and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Essity breaks barriers to well-being and contributes to a healthy, sustainable and circular society. Learn more at essityusa.com, and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

