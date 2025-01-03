Williamson County New Business Licenses for Jan. 3, 2025

DateBusiness NameProductAddress
1/1/2025602 ContractorsWater SystemBrentwood Pkwy Brentwood Tn
1/1/2025Adry TawfikLocksmithCranberry Ln Nolensville Tn
1/1/2025Alexis MccartyNailHickory Trace Dr Gallatin Tn
12/15/2024Bb DesignsManagment Of JobsFordgate Xing Brentwood Tn
12/27/2024Blush & Glow Aesthetics LlcWaxingE Main St Spring Hill Tn
1/1/2025Bobby Rhodes PhotosPhotographyEdgewater Ct Franklin Tn
1/1/2025Bradley Educational Endeavors LlcTuroringDelancey Dr College Grove Tn
12/30/2024Brittni Nicole ArtistryHair ServicesMayfield Dr Frnaklin Tn
12/31/2024Cherished RootsSalonMallory Lane Suite Studio Brentwood Tn
1/1/2025Cool Springs Lock And KeyLocksmithBrentwood Pt Brentwood Tn
1/1/2025Craft Book PublishingBook PublishingAchiever Circle Spring Hill Tn
12/21/2024Destiny Writer LlcCourier ServiceHeliost Ct Fairview Tn
1/1/2025Durawattle IncBuilding MaterialsSpringlake Dr Franklin Tn
1/1/2025El Molcajete Grill 2 LlcMexican RestaurantBelshire Village Drive Spring Hill Tn
12/15/2024European Head SpaShampoo And Scalp MassageCadillac Dr Studio Brentwood Tn
1/1/2025Fairview Cycles & E-bikes LlcRepair, UncrateCox Pike Fairview Tn
1/2/2025Grace And Honey Hair StudioHair SalonMallory Ln Unit Franklin Tn
1/1/2025Hair By HannahCosmotology / HairMoores Ln Suite Brentwood Tn
1/1/2025Hair By Katie Mae LlcCosmetologyLumber Dr Spring Hill Tn
1/1/2025Herm ConsultingConsultingFernvale Spring Way Fairview Tn
12/17/2024Hogwood BbqRestaurantA Frazier Dr Suite Franklin Tn
12/18/2024Hommati #276Realestate PhotographyCircle View Drive Franklin Tn
1/2/2025InterniatizeArt ServicesHeathrow Blvd Brentwood Tn
1/1/2025J&e Private Drivers LlcLimousine TransportationClarendon Cir Franklin Tn
1/2/2025Jones Covey Group Inc.ConstructionLucas Ranch Rd Rancho Cucamonga Ca
1/1/2025Keith BakerShort Term RentalSouthall Rd Franklin Tn
1/1/2025Lazy Leopard Coffee LlcMobile Coffee BarBryson Love Apt - Thompsons Station Tn
1/1/2025Little The Lashes LlcLash ExtensionsAutumn Springs Ct Ste Franklin Tn
1/1/2025Lucky Moose LlcAmazon SalesMurfreesboro Rd Ste - Franklin Tn
1/1/2025Mangrums ConcreteConcreteHargrove Rd Franklin Tn
1/1/2025Martin Metal MastersIron WorkSawmill Pl Nolensville Tn
1/3/2025Matts Haul It AllJunk Removal & Dumpster RentalsLiberty Pike Franklin Tn
1/1/2025May Tree CounselingCounseling ServicesMaryland Way Ste Brentwood Tn
1/1/2025Michael PerfilioVending MachinesFaith Ln Spring Hill Tn
1/1/2025Mps Transportation LlcLimosine ServicesErlinger Dr Nolensville Tn
1/1/2025Nails By KelexusNail TechnicianMallory Ln Suite Franklin Tn
1/1/2025Nails By TrishNail SalonMallory Lane Suite Franklin Tn
1/1/2025Oddity Improv IncComedy Club/workshopsSurrey Ln Franklin Tn
12/27/2024Pinksugar Lounge LlcWaxing/sugaring/eye LashVillage Plains Blvd Franklin Tn
1/1/2025Police And Tactical Supply LlcPolice Supplies/military SurplusS Berry Chapel Road Franklin Tn
12/31/2024Providence Farms Artisan FoodsBbq, Smoked Meats, CateringSpencer Creek Rd Franklin Tn
1/2/2025Ra Cleaning Service LlcCleaning ServiceBunbury Dr Thompsons Station Tn
1/1/2025Rainer PublishingBook PublishingAchiever Circle Spring Hill Tn
12/24/2024Raising Cane's #1046Casual Fast FoodBakers Bridge Ave Franklin Tn
1/1/2025Rich Gorman CounselingClinical Mental Health CounselingMaryland Way Ste Brentwood Tn
1/1/2025Rising Tide ConsultingManagement ConsultingJewell Ave Franklin Tn
1/1/2025Simpson Foods Of Franklin LlcSimpson Foods Of Frankin LlcBoxwood Dr Franklin Tn
1/3/2025Starry Eyed BeautyEyelash Extensions, EstheticsMayfield Drive Unit a Franklin Tn
1/1/2025Sweet Sienna Shop LlcEtsyLioncrest Ln Thompsons Station Tn
1/1/2025Taylor HassellNailsMallory Lane Franklin Tn
1/1/2025Tennowa VenturesProfessional ServicesMaytown Circle Thompsons Station Tn
12/28/2024Timeless Hair By Devin AlexisHair ServiceMoores Lane Ste Brentwood Tn
12/16/2024Tmc Gardener LlcLandscape GardeningWoodford Dr Fairview Tn
1/1/2025Tn Lighthouse LlcConsultingGoose Creek Bypass Franklin Tn
12/19/2024Todd Simpson Enterprises IincPest ControlFairview Blvd Fairview Tn
12/17/2024Traci Meza By Opal Rose Hair StudioHairstylistMoores Ln Brentwood Tn
1/1/2025Treetown Wellness CenterTreetownMessenger Ln Franklin Tn
12/23/2024Vivatech Services LlcIt ConsultingHarold Ct Franklin Tn
1/1/2025World Wide Logistic ConceptsConsultingErlinger Dr Nolensville Tn
1/1/2025Yanbeck House CleanersCleaning ServicesOldbury Lane Spring Hill Tn
