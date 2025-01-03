Williamson County New Business Licenses for Jan. 3, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 3, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.

Date Business Name Product Address 1/1/2025 602 Contractors Water System Brentwood Pkwy Brentwood Tn 1/1/2025 Adry Tawfik Locksmith Cranberry Ln Nolensville Tn 1/1/2025 Alexis Mccarty Nail Hickory Trace Dr Gallatin Tn 12/15/2024 Bb Designs Managment Of Jobs Fordgate Xing Brentwood Tn 12/27/2024 Blush & Glow Aesthetics Llc Waxing E Main St Spring Hill Tn 1/1/2025 Bobby Rhodes Photos Photography Edgewater Ct Franklin Tn 1/1/2025 Bradley Educational Endeavors Llc Turoring Delancey Dr College Grove Tn 12/30/2024 Brittni Nicole Artistry Hair Services Mayfield Dr Frnaklin Tn 12/31/2024 Cherished Roots Salon Mallory Lane Suite Studio Brentwood Tn 1/1/2025 Cool Springs Lock And Key Locksmith Brentwood Pt Brentwood Tn 1/1/2025 Craft Book Publishing Book Publishing Achiever Circle Spring Hill Tn 12/21/2024 Destiny Writer Llc Courier Service Heliost Ct Fairview Tn 1/1/2025 Durawattle Inc Building Materials Springlake Dr Franklin Tn 1/1/2025 El Molcajete Grill 2 Llc Mexican Restaurant Belshire Village Drive Spring Hill Tn 12/15/2024 European Head Spa Shampoo And Scalp Massage Cadillac Dr Studio Brentwood Tn 1/1/2025 Fairview Cycles & E-bikes Llc Repair, Uncrate Cox Pike Fairview Tn 1/2/2025 Grace And Honey Hair Studio Hair Salon Mallory Ln Unit Franklin Tn 1/1/2025 Hair By Hannah Cosmotology / Hair Moores Ln Suite Brentwood Tn 1/1/2025 Hair By Katie Mae Llc Cosmetology Lumber Dr Spring Hill Tn 1/1/2025 Herm Consulting Consulting Fernvale Spring Way Fairview Tn 12/17/2024 Hogwood Bbq Restaurant A Frazier Dr Suite Franklin Tn 12/18/2024 Hommati #276 Realestate Photography Circle View Drive Franklin Tn 1/2/2025 Interniatize Art Services Heathrow Blvd Brentwood Tn 1/1/2025 J&e Private Drivers Llc Limousine Transportation Clarendon Cir Franklin Tn 1/2/2025 Jones Covey Group Inc. Construction Lucas Ranch Rd Rancho Cucamonga Ca 1/1/2025 Keith Baker Short Term Rental Southall Rd Franklin Tn 1/1/2025 Lazy Leopard Coffee Llc Mobile Coffee Bar Bryson Love Apt - Thompsons Station Tn 1/1/2025 Little The Lashes Llc Lash Extensions Autumn Springs Ct Ste Franklin Tn 1/1/2025 Lucky Moose Llc Amazon Sales Murfreesboro Rd Ste - Franklin Tn 1/1/2025 Mangrums Concrete Concrete Hargrove Rd Franklin Tn 1/1/2025 Martin Metal Masters Iron Work Sawmill Pl Nolensville Tn 1/3/2025 Matts Haul It All Junk Removal & Dumpster Rentals Liberty Pike Franklin Tn 1/1/2025 May Tree Counseling Counseling Services Maryland Way Ste Brentwood Tn 1/1/2025 Michael Perfilio Vending Machines Faith Ln Spring Hill Tn 1/1/2025 Mps Transportation Llc Limosine Services Erlinger Dr Nolensville Tn 1/1/2025 Nails By Kelexus Nail Technician Mallory Ln Suite Franklin Tn 1/1/2025 Nails By Trish Nail Salon Mallory Lane Suite Franklin Tn 1/1/2025 Oddity Improv Inc Comedy Club/workshops Surrey Ln Franklin Tn 12/27/2024 Pinksugar Lounge Llc Waxing/sugaring/eye Lash Village Plains Blvd Franklin Tn 1/1/2025 Police And Tactical Supply Llc Police Supplies/military Surplus S Berry Chapel Road Franklin Tn 12/31/2024 Providence Farms Artisan Foods Bbq, Smoked Meats, Catering Spencer Creek Rd Franklin Tn 1/2/2025 Ra Cleaning Service Llc Cleaning Service Bunbury Dr Thompsons Station Tn 1/1/2025 Rainer Publishing Book Publishing Achiever Circle Spring Hill Tn 12/24/2024 Raising Cane's #1046 Casual Fast Food Bakers Bridge Ave Franklin Tn 1/1/2025 Rich Gorman Counseling Clinical Mental Health Counseling Maryland Way Ste Brentwood Tn 1/1/2025 Rising Tide Consulting Management Consulting Jewell Ave Franklin Tn 1/1/2025 Simpson Foods Of Franklin Llc Simpson Foods Of Frankin Llc Boxwood Dr Franklin Tn 1/3/2025 Starry Eyed Beauty Eyelash Extensions, Esthetics Mayfield Drive Unit a Franklin Tn 1/1/2025 Sweet Sienna Shop Llc Etsy Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station Tn 1/1/2025 Taylor Hassell Nails Mallory Lane Franklin Tn 1/1/2025 Tennowa Ventures Professional Services Maytown Circle Thompsons Station Tn 12/28/2024 Timeless Hair By Devin Alexis Hair Service Moores Lane Ste Brentwood Tn 12/16/2024 Tmc Gardener Llc Landscape Gardening Woodford Dr Fairview Tn 1/1/2025 Tn Lighthouse Llc Consulting Goose Creek Bypass Franklin Tn 12/19/2024 Todd Simpson Enterprises Iinc Pest Control Fairview Blvd Fairview Tn 12/17/2024 Traci Meza By Opal Rose Hair Studio Hairstylist Moores Ln Brentwood Tn 1/1/2025 Treetown Wellness Center Treetown Messenger Ln Franklin Tn 12/23/2024 Vivatech Services Llc It Consulting Harold Ct Franklin Tn 1/1/2025 World Wide Logistic Concepts Consulting Erlinger Dr Nolensville Tn 1/1/2025 Yanbeck House Cleaners Cleaning Services Oldbury Lane Spring Hill Tn

