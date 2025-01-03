Williamson County New Business Licenses for Jan. 3, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for January 3, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.
|Date
|Business Name
|Product
|Address
|1/1/2025
|602 Contractors
|Water System
|Brentwood Pkwy Brentwood Tn
|1/1/2025
|Adry Tawfik
|Locksmith
|Cranberry Ln Nolensville Tn
|1/1/2025
|Alexis Mccarty
|Nail
|Hickory Trace Dr Gallatin Tn
|12/15/2024
|Bb Designs
|Managment Of Jobs
|Fordgate Xing Brentwood Tn
|12/27/2024
|Blush & Glow Aesthetics Llc
|Waxing
|E Main St Spring Hill Tn
|1/1/2025
|Bobby Rhodes Photos
|Photography
|Edgewater Ct Franklin Tn
|1/1/2025
|Bradley Educational Endeavors Llc
|Turoring
|Delancey Dr College Grove Tn
|12/30/2024
|Brittni Nicole Artistry
|Hair Services
|Mayfield Dr Frnaklin Tn
|12/31/2024
|Cherished Roots
|Salon
|Mallory Lane Suite Studio Brentwood Tn
|1/1/2025
|Cool Springs Lock And Key
|Locksmith
|Brentwood Pt Brentwood Tn
|1/1/2025
|Craft Book Publishing
|Book Publishing
|Achiever Circle Spring Hill Tn
|12/21/2024
|Destiny Writer Llc
|Courier Service
|Heliost Ct Fairview Tn
|1/1/2025
|Durawattle Inc
|Building Materials
|Springlake Dr Franklin Tn
|1/1/2025
|El Molcajete Grill 2 Llc
|Mexican Restaurant
|Belshire Village Drive Spring Hill Tn
|12/15/2024
|European Head Spa
|Shampoo And Scalp Massage
|Cadillac Dr Studio Brentwood Tn
|1/1/2025
|Fairview Cycles & E-bikes Llc
|Repair, Uncrate
|Cox Pike Fairview Tn
|1/2/2025
|Grace And Honey Hair Studio
|Hair Salon
|Mallory Ln Unit Franklin Tn
|1/1/2025
|Hair By Hannah
|Cosmotology / Hair
|Moores Ln Suite Brentwood Tn
|1/1/2025
|Hair By Katie Mae Llc
|Cosmetology
|Lumber Dr Spring Hill Tn
|1/1/2025
|Herm Consulting
|Consulting
|Fernvale Spring Way Fairview Tn
|12/17/2024
|Hogwood Bbq
|Restaurant
|A Frazier Dr Suite Franklin Tn
|12/18/2024
|Hommati #276
|Realestate Photography
|Circle View Drive Franklin Tn
|1/2/2025
|Interniatize
|Art Services
|Heathrow Blvd Brentwood Tn
|1/1/2025
|J&e Private Drivers Llc
|Limousine Transportation
|Clarendon Cir Franklin Tn
|1/2/2025
|Jones Covey Group Inc.
|Construction
|Lucas Ranch Rd Rancho Cucamonga Ca
|1/1/2025
|Keith Baker
|Short Term Rental
|Southall Rd Franklin Tn
|1/1/2025
|Lazy Leopard Coffee Llc
|Mobile Coffee Bar
|Bryson Love Apt - Thompsons Station Tn
|1/1/2025
|Little The Lashes Llc
|Lash Extensions
|Autumn Springs Ct Ste Franklin Tn
|1/1/2025
|Lucky Moose Llc
|Amazon Sales
|Murfreesboro Rd Ste - Franklin Tn
|1/1/2025
|Mangrums Concrete
|Concrete
|Hargrove Rd Franklin Tn
|1/1/2025
|Martin Metal Masters
|Iron Work
|Sawmill Pl Nolensville Tn
|1/3/2025
|Matts Haul It All
|Junk Removal & Dumpster Rentals
|Liberty Pike Franklin Tn
|1/1/2025
|May Tree Counseling
|Counseling Services
|Maryland Way Ste Brentwood Tn
|1/1/2025
|Michael Perfilio
|Vending Machines
|Faith Ln Spring Hill Tn
|1/1/2025
|Mps Transportation Llc
|Limosine Services
|Erlinger Dr Nolensville Tn
|1/1/2025
|Nails By Kelexus
|Nail Technician
|Mallory Ln Suite Franklin Tn
|1/1/2025
|Nails By Trish
|Nail Salon
|Mallory Lane Suite Franklin Tn
|1/1/2025
|Oddity Improv Inc
|Comedy Club/workshops
|Surrey Ln Franklin Tn
|12/27/2024
|Pinksugar Lounge Llc
|Waxing/sugaring/eye Lash
|Village Plains Blvd Franklin Tn
|1/1/2025
|Police And Tactical Supply Llc
|Police Supplies/military Surplus
|S Berry Chapel Road Franklin Tn
|12/31/2024
|Providence Farms Artisan Foods
|Bbq, Smoked Meats, Catering
|Spencer Creek Rd Franklin Tn
|1/2/2025
|Ra Cleaning Service Llc
|Cleaning Service
|Bunbury Dr Thompsons Station Tn
|1/1/2025
|Rainer Publishing
|Book Publishing
|Achiever Circle Spring Hill Tn
|12/24/2024
|Raising Cane's #1046
|Casual Fast Food
|Bakers Bridge Ave Franklin Tn
|1/1/2025
|Rich Gorman Counseling
|Clinical Mental Health Counseling
|Maryland Way Ste Brentwood Tn
|1/1/2025
|Rising Tide Consulting
|Management Consulting
|Jewell Ave Franklin Tn
|1/1/2025
|Simpson Foods Of Franklin Llc
|Simpson Foods Of Frankin Llc
|Boxwood Dr Franklin Tn
|1/3/2025
|Starry Eyed Beauty
|Eyelash Extensions, Esthetics
|Mayfield Drive Unit a Franklin Tn
|1/1/2025
|Sweet Sienna Shop Llc
|Etsy
|Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station Tn
|1/1/2025
|Taylor Hassell
|Nails
|Mallory Lane Franklin Tn
|1/1/2025
|Tennowa Ventures
|Professional Services
|Maytown Circle Thompsons Station Tn
|12/28/2024
|Timeless Hair By Devin Alexis
|Hair Service
|Moores Lane Ste Brentwood Tn
|12/16/2024
|Tmc Gardener Llc
|Landscape Gardening
|Woodford Dr Fairview Tn
|1/1/2025
|Tn Lighthouse Llc
|Consulting
|Goose Creek Bypass Franklin Tn
|12/19/2024
|Todd Simpson Enterprises Iinc
|Pest Control
|Fairview Blvd Fairview Tn
|12/17/2024
|Traci Meza By Opal Rose Hair Studio
|Hairstylist
|Moores Ln Brentwood Tn
|1/1/2025
|Treetown Wellness Center
|Treetown
|Messenger Ln Franklin Tn
|12/23/2024
|Vivatech Services Llc
|It Consulting
|Harold Ct Franklin Tn
|1/1/2025
|World Wide Logistic Concepts
|Consulting
|Erlinger Dr Nolensville Tn
|1/1/2025
|Yanbeck House Cleaners
|Cleaning Services
|Oldbury Lane Spring Hill Tn
