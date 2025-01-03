Franklin PD’s Not in Our Mall Operation Nets 50 Arrests

The Franklin Police Department’s FLEX Unit arrested dozens of individuals during its annual holiday retail theft operation, Not in Our Mall.

At Cool Springs Galleria and other surrounding retail centers, officers made 50 arrests over a six-week period beginning on November 19, 2024. As a result of those arrests, nearly $9,500 of merchandise was recovered.

“I am proud of the efforts our FLEX Unit put into this initiative,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “I am also thankful for the retailers and their staff that worked with us. Although the holiday shopping season may now be behind us, let me once again assure those who want to come in our city and steal, that we will catch you and put you behind bars.”

