Where to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine (In and Near Williamson County)

Tennessee opens COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to Tennesseans in Phase 1c populations today, March 8.
Phase 1c includes those with chronic illnesses (including chronic renal disease, hypertension, obesity, heart failure, liver disease and much more), pregnant women, household residents and caregivers of those with immunocompromising conditions and more. For a full list of those eligible through Phase 1c, click here.
County health departments, pharmacies and other medical centers are administering the COVID-19 vaccine. Depending on where you choose to receive your vaccination, the sign-up process will be different.
Below we outline numerous places you can get your COVID-19 vaccine (in and near Williamson County) and how to sign up for it.
Last updated March 7, 11pm
1Williamson County Health Department
WHERE: Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
REGISTER: vaccinate.tn.gov
WHAT TO KNOW: The registration process will ask several questions to determine your phase (make sure you fill out all sections, including selecting “none of the above” for questions that do not apply to you.)
If you’ve had COVID-19, you are still eligible to receive a vaccine, as long as you have recovered and finished your self-isolation period.
Under “Resident Information” use your current home address. Your address and
county of residence will NOT affect where you are able to receive thevaccine. You can schedule your appointment at any of the health department vaccine centers.
If you are NOT in a current phase: You can choose to be added to the waitlist.
If you ARE in a current phase: You will be informed that you can make an appointment.
2All Other County Health Departments
WHERE: Health Departments across the state
REGISTER: covid19.tn.gov
WHAT TO KNOW: You can register to receive your COVID-19 vaccine in other counties by visiting the link above. You will choose the county you are interested in receiving your COVID-19 vaccine from and the site will display information regarding risk-based and age-based phases, vaccine availability at health departments, and information to request an appointment.
3Kroger
WHERE: Various Kroger locations
REGISTER: kroger.com/covidvaccine or by calling 866-211-5320
WHAT TO KNOW: Individuals requesting appointments must meet the criteria for the current phase of the vaccination plan. There is no charge to individuals and insurance status is not a barrier for vaccination.
4Walmart/Sam’s Club
WHERE: Various Walmart and Sam’s Club locations
REGISTER:
WHAT TO KNOW: Eligible customers will schedule a vaccine appointment directly via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available, making it convenient to get vaccinated while allocation lasts.
A membership is not required to get a vaccination at Sam’s Club.
In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine.
WHERE: 2340 Fairview Boulevard, Suite #300, Fairview, TN 37062
REGISTER: goodlarkvaccine.com
WHAT TO KNOW: Recipients do not need to live in Williamson County, and they only need to qualify with the current criteria. After submitting a waitlist form, the pharmacy will contact recipients when there are vaccines and appointments available.
WHERE:
1113 Murfreesboro Road, Suite 319, Franklin, TN 37069
122 E. Commerce Street, Lewisburg, TN 37091
REGISTER: mercytn.org/covid
WHAT TO KNOW: Individuals without an appointment will not be able to walk up to receive a vaccine.
All vaccinations are to be given at no charge to the recipient.
Your second dosage appointment will be scheduled when you check-in for your first dosage appointment.
7Vanderbilt
WHAT TO KNOW: Vanderbilt is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to patients following the direction of the Tennessee Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Here’s what Vanderbilt patients should know now: Vanderbilt will reach out to you when it’s your turn to get the vaccine. They will send a message through your My Health at Vanderbilt Account (MHAV) to let you know it’s time for you to schedule your vaccine. MHAV is Vanderbilt’s online patient portal. If you are a Vanderbilt patient and you don’t already have a My Health at Vanderbilt account, start yours now at this link.
When it’s your turn, you will be able to easily schedule your vaccine appointments. You will schedule both doses at the same time.
8Ascension Saint Thomas
WHAT TO KNOW: Ascension Saint Thomas is currently offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments in accordance with state and local guidelines. Once you are eligible to schedule a vaccine, you will receive information from your doctor at Ascension Saint Thomas. When it is time for you to receive your vaccine, Ascension Saint Thomas will notify you via the email and/or text number that we have on file.
9Maury Regional Health
WHERE:
Maury Regional Medical Group Primary Care, 5421 Main St, Spring Hill, TN 37174
Maury Regional Medical Center, 1224 Trotwood Ave, Columbia, TN 38401
Marshall County Medical Center, 1080 North Ellington Parkway, Lewisburg, TN 37091
REGISTER: mauryregional.com/patient-and-visitor-information/covid-19-vaccination-information
WHAT TO KNOW: Maury Regional Health offers COVID-19 vaccination by appointment as supplies become available. If you meet the current phase eligibiity for vaccination, visit the site above and select a date to view available appointment times and location information.
More Resources:
Vaccinefinder.com
Vaccinefinder.org helps you find clinics, pharmacies, and other locations that offer the COVID-19 vaccine. An important note: Currently, several pharmacies are listed on vaccinefinder.com that have not yet received their vaccine doses and are, therefore, not ready to take appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. However, the pharmacies listed on vaccinefinder.com are expected to be able to administer the COVID-19 vaccine soon.
Williamson County COVID-19 Public Information Line:
(615) 595-4880
Available Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm
Williamson County COVID-19 Vaccine Information in Spanish:
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency has created a page of vaccine information in Spanish, available at: https://tn-williamsoncountyops.civicplus.com/349/Distribucin-de-la-vacuna.
Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan
For an understanding of the phased approach for the COVID-19 vaccine and more information on the vaccine, click here: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/COVID-19_Vaccination_Plan.pdf