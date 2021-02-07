Mercy Community Healthcare Offers COVID-19 Vaccines

FRANKLIN, Tenn – Mercy Community Health Care (“Mercy”), a Federally Qualified Health Center with locations in Franklin and Lewisburg, TN, has been selected by the State of Tennessee as a COVID-19 vaccine site. Mercy is now accepting appointments for individuals meeting the current eligibility guidelines as determined by state and local officials.

“For over two decades, Mercy has provided the highest in quality health care for our patients, many of whom have limited access to care,” Cindy Siler, Chief Executive Officer of Mercy said. “As COVID-19 has taken a significant toll over the past year, Mercy stands ready to fulfill our mission to care for those in need.”

Mercy is administering the vaccine to patients and members of the community who meet the required eligibility guidelines, as determined by state and local health officials. While the current vaccine supply is limited, it is necessary to prioritize individuals with the highest risk of getting the virus or becoming seriously ill to receive the vaccine first.

Mercy administered their first COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, February 6.

Registration Information

Vaccinations will be administered at Mercy’s Franklin and Lewisburg locations by appointment only.

Community members can sign up for an appointment at https://mercytn.org/covid.

Individuals without an appointment will not be able to walk up to receive a vaccine. All vaccinations are to be given at no charge to the recipient.

About Mercy Community Healthcare

For over 20 years, Mercy Community Healthcare has provided quality, integrated healthcare for its neighbors throughout Middle Tennessee, regardless of their ability to pay. Mercy exists to reflect the love and compassion of Jesus Christ by providing excellent healthcare to ALL and support to their families. With locations in Franklin and Lewisburg, TN, Mercy cares for the body, mind, and spirit through pediatric and adult primary care services, psychiatric care, and mental health counseling.

Mercy served over 11,000 patients in 2020 through 53,000 patient visits. Over 60% of Mercy’s patients have Medicaid or no health coverage at all. For more information about Mercy, visit MercyTN.org or @mercycommunityhealthcare.