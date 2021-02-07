GraceWorks Extends Donation Intake Hours

GraceWorks has expanded its hours for accepting donations to its Thrift Store.

Hours are now from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The new hours went into effect Feb 2, 2021. Unlike current operations when GraceWorks had to close when they reached a volume capacity, GraceWorks will not have a capacity limit on those days.

“Our goal is to accept donations all the way until 3 p.m.,” said GraceWorks Director of Operations David Forister.

To make a donation of items to GraceWorks’ Thrift Store, go to 104 Southeast Parkway, Franklin, TN 37064. You will see a ramp for donations behind the GraceWorks storefront.

To learn more about what GraceWorks can accept, please visit www.graceworksministries.net/donations-pickups/.

GraceWorks limited intake of in-kind donations for months under COVID-19 precautions. The GraceWorks Thrift Store was closed for 10 weeks last spring at an estimated loss of $200,000 in planned income.

Volunteers are needed to help process donations. Various time slots are offered Monday through Saturday. More information about volunteering is available by contacting Volunteer Relations Manager Erin Saurers at [email protected]