Goodlark Pharmacy in Fairview Approved for COVID-19 Vaccine

Goodlark Pharmacy, located in the Tri-Star Medical Plaza in Fairview, was chosen as one of the first 50 pharmacies in Tennessee approved to administer COVID-19 vaccine. They are currently the first and only Williamson County community pharmacy provider listed on the on TN Department of Health’s Community Pharmacy vaccine providers page.

In late October 2020, Tennessee Pharmacy Association (TPA) sent an email to all Tennessee pharmacies asking them if they would like to partner with the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) to administer vaccines. Goodlark Pharmacy owners, Drs. Christopher Konecny and John Kelsey, were excited at the possible opportunity to help distribute the vaccine in Middle Tennessee.

Initially, Drs. Konecny and Kelsey received approval for 100 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in late January 2021 to be administered at the Fairview pharmacy.

“It was one of their proudest days as pharmacy owners,” said Sara Konecny. “The community’s support and response have been tremendous, and the experience has been both humbling and a privilege.”

The pharmacy was chosen to help those who cannot travel into Franklin, or to one of the other centers, and would not otherwise have access to the vaccine.

“We are absolutely honored that through the partnership with TPA and TDH we are able to provide the vaccine,” said Dr. Kelsey. “Chris and I decided to get into independent pharmacy to help our local communities, and providing COVID-19 vaccines is a big step for us to continue that objective. Patient care is our number one priority, and administering the vaccines is another way to achieve that goal!”

The pharmacy has recently been approved for an additional shipment of vaccines, which should arrive mid-February. Registration for the waitlist is necessary for those qualified and interested in receiving the vaccine.

Williamson County is currently vaccinating those who qualify for Phases 1a1, 1a2, and 70+. Qualification information can be found here. Registration to receive the vaccine can be found at www.goodlarkvaccine.com.

Recipients do not need to live in Williamson County, and they only need to qualify with the current criteria. After submitting a waitlist form, the pharmacy will contact recipients when there are vaccines and appointments available. Currently, there are close to 900 people on the waitlist. As vaccine allocations increase, more on the list will be notified.

Dr. Konecny, PharmD, graduated from the University of Connecticut College of Pharmacy in 2007. He went on to do a pediatric residency at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, followed by a specialized Pediatric Oncology residency at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

John P Kelsey III, PharmD, graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy in 2007 and took a pharmacist position at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Drs. Konecny and Kelsey became involved in community service during their time at St. Jude’s. They also discovered their shared goal of owning a community pharmacy. In 2012, they purchased two pharmacies from the late Tennessee House of Representatives member and pharmacist, David Shepard — Goodlark Pharmacy at Dickson and East Hickman Pharmacy. They opened Goodlark Pharmacy at Fairview in 2018.

The doctors, along with the entire Fairview staff — including pharmacist Randle Williams, and pharmacy techs Charlotte Bradford and Nicole Burton — had to go through screening with the Center for Disease Control and an extensive onboarding process through the TDH.

“We know it’s been hard for residents in Middle Tennessee to find places to get the vaccine and join waitlists,” said Konecny, “and we are trying to spread awareness.”

Goodlark Pharmacy

2340 Fairview Boulevard, Suite #300

Fairview, Tennessee

Phone: (615) 387-9000

Website: https://www.middletnpharmacy.com/goodlark-pharmacy-at-fairview

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Closed Sundays