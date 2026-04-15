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HOSA Students Excel at State Conference

By
Michael Carpenter
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HOSA Students Excel at State Conference
Photo from WCS

Heath Occupation Science Association (HOSA) students around the district are preparing to compete against their international peers after winning awards at the Tennessee State Leadership Conference March 30 through April 1.

The students tested their skills and knowledge in leadership, teamwork, emergency preparedness and health sciences events. Students who finished in the top three are now eligible to compete in the International Leadership Conference at the end of June.

From Centennial High, Ross Phillips, Jameson Koss, Mina Ragheb and Areeb Bhagat earned first place in Biomedical Debate. Their faculty advisers are Nicole Iannuccilli and Derek Desantis.

Nolensville High brought home three first-place awards with Marley Schuster earning first place in Home Health Aide; Josh Eshak, Manual Mlaika, Jacob Fahmy, Steven Kamal, Ebe Sebsbie and Ayham placing first in Creative Problem Solving; and Walker Garrand, Ethan Handa, Austin Macto and Trey Walker placing first in the Anatomage Tournament. Sarayu Reddy was also elected to be the Tennessee HOSA secretary and treasurer. Their faculty advisers are Amy Glenn and Michael Moriarty.

Page High’s Laurel Sullivan won first place in Veterinary Science. Her faculty advisers are Suzanne Morrow and John-Patrick Kelley.

From Ravenwood High, Sophia Lin earned first place in Medical Reading; Nolan Meyer earned first place in Medical Math; and Akhila Chinta, Yahshaswi Miriyala and Riddhima Singh placed first in Medical Innovation. Manya Naresh served as the HOSA Middle Tennessee Vice President for the 2025-26 school year. Their faculty advisers are Danielle Drumwright, Michael Gerlach and Pam Woodside.

Congratulations to the students who placed in their categories.

Centennial High

Biomedical Debate – First Place

  • Ross Phillips
  • Jameson Koss
  • Mina Ragheb
  • Areeb Bhagat

Medical Innovation – Fifth Place

  • Dathmika Malakalapalli
  • Jessica Kumar

Independence High

Behavioral Health – Second Place

  • Manasi Chaule

Biomedical Equipment Technician – Fifth Place

  • Weston Stutzman

World Health and Disparities in Healthcare – Fourth Place

  • Anushka Singh

Nursing Assistant – Fourth Place

  • Madi Melone

Epidemiology – Second Place

  • Abby Farmer

Public Health – Fifth Place

  • Gray Garlington
  • Cailyn Turvy
  • Cheryl Garcia
  • Whitley Bottoms
  • Max Beauchamp

Health Career Photography – Third Place

  • Kallie Underwood

Prepared Speaking – Second Place

  • Caitlin Bragg

ATC Environmental Health Test Top 10

  • Sohan Yathiraj
  • Anushka Singh

ATC General Chemistry Test Top 10

  • Elle Burns

Nolensville High

Biomedical Equipment Technician – Second Place

  • Anshu Gangineni

Health Informatics – Fourth Place

  • Charlotte Scholl

Home Health Aide – First Place

  • Marley Schuster

Occupational Therapy – Fourth Place

  • Sophia Cleaves

Job Seeking Skills – Third Place

  • Sarayu Reddy

Creative Problem Solving – First Place

  • Josh Eshak
  • Manual Mlaika
  • Jacob Fahmy
  • Steven Kamal
  • Ebe Sebsbie
  • Ayham Seder

ATC General Chemistry Test Top 10

  • Rika Arnett

Healthcare Issues Exam Top Five

  • Yahvi Malaviya

Anatomage Tournament First Place

  • Walker Garrand
  • Ethan Handa
  • Austin Mackto
  • Trey Walker

Anatomage Tournament Second Place

  • Dharani Bangaru
  • Avery Judd
  • Layla McKinney
  • Sarayu Reddy

TN HOSA Secretary/Treasurer

  • Sarayu Reddy

Page High

Health Informatics – Third Place

  • Anthony Marciuc

Clinical Nursing – Fifth Place

  • Olivia Mealer

Dental Science – Fourth Place

  • Connor Fysh

Patient Care Technician – Fifth Place

  • Frankie Downey

Sports Medicine – Third Place

  • Charan Dintakurthy

Veterinary Science – First Place

  • Laurel Sullivan

CPR/First Aid – Fourth Place

  • Annabelle Bowman
  • Jenna Pottmeyer

Extemporaneous Writing – Health Policy – Fifth Place

Health Career Photography – Fourth Place

PSA – Fourth Place

  • Ifrah Ahmed
  • Sanjana Balusu
  • Maheen Mirza
  • Sherya Bagul
  • Sampada Ranabhat

Ravenwood High

Dental Terminology – Third Place

  • Faiza Mohamed

Medical Math – First

  • Nolan Meyer

Medical Reading – First

  • Sophia Lin

CERT Skills – Third Place

  • Yesha Patel
  • Aishi Mehrotra

Mental Health Promotion – Second Place

  • Sahasra Thumpati

Creative Problem Solving – Third Place

  • Shyna Sharma
  • Keya Virmani
  • Saksham Varshney
  • Prajin Sankar
  • Adwaya Yesare
  • Ishitha Nakka

Health Education – Second Place

  • Medha Tandon

Medical Innovation – First Place

  • Akhila Chinta
  • Yahshaswi Miriyala
  • Riddhima Singh

Parliamentary Procedure – Fourth Place

  • Tiya Desai
  • Joaquin Neeley
  • Krina Patel
  • Zoya Awan
  • Eric Silva
  • Aarna Tiwari
  • Katie Fei
  • Pranad Majjari

American Red Cross

  • Aalia Gijwani

HOSA Happenings

  • Samantha Surre

American Blood Centers

  • Roman McLaughlin

Barbara James Service Award/Scholarship

  • Aarna Tiwari

Champions of Change

  • Aarna Tiwari

Anatomage Competition Top 3

  • Shyna Sharma
  • Fiona Melin
  • Rameesah Habeeb
  • Reese Mackenzie
  • Grace Kovach

National Geographic Microbiology

  • Srinithi Narayanan

Source: WCS
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