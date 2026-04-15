HOSA Students Excel at State Conference

Heath Occupation Science Association (HOSA) students around the district are preparing to compete against their international peers after winning awards at the Tennessee State Leadership Conference March 30 through April 1.
The students tested their skills and knowledge in leadership, teamwork, emergency preparedness and health sciences events. Students who finished in the top three are now eligible to compete in the International Leadership Conference at the end of June.
From Centennial High, Ross Phillips, Jameson Koss, Mina Ragheb and Areeb Bhagat earned first place in Biomedical Debate. Their faculty advisers are Nicole Iannuccilli and Derek Desantis.
Nolensville High brought home three first-place awards with Marley Schuster earning first place in Home Health Aide; Josh Eshak, Manual Mlaika, Jacob Fahmy, Steven Kamal, Ebe Sebsbie and Ayham placing first in Creative Problem Solving; and Walker Garrand, Ethan Handa, Austin Macto and Trey Walker placing first in the Anatomage Tournament. Sarayu Reddy was also elected to be the Tennessee HOSA secretary and treasurer. Their faculty advisers are Amy Glenn and Michael Moriarty.
Page High’s Laurel Sullivan won first place in Veterinary Science. Her faculty advisers are Suzanne Morrow and John-Patrick Kelley.
From Ravenwood High, Sophia Lin earned first place in Medical Reading; Nolan Meyer earned first place in Medical Math; and Akhila Chinta, Yahshaswi Miriyala and Riddhima Singh placed first in Medical Innovation. Manya Naresh served as the HOSA Middle Tennessee Vice President for the 2025-26 school year. Their faculty advisers are Danielle Drumwright, Michael Gerlach and Pam Woodside.
Congratulations to the students who placed in their categories.
Centennial High
Biomedical Debate – First Place
- Ross Phillips
- Jameson Koss
- Mina Ragheb
- Areeb Bhagat
Medical Innovation – Fifth Place
- Dathmika Malakalapalli
- Jessica Kumar
Independence High
Behavioral Health – Second Place
- Manasi Chaule
Biomedical Equipment Technician – Fifth Place
- Weston Stutzman
World Health and Disparities in Healthcare – Fourth Place
- Anushka Singh
Nursing Assistant – Fourth Place
- Madi Melone
Epidemiology – Second Place
- Abby Farmer
Public Health – Fifth Place
- Gray Garlington
- Cailyn Turvy
- Cheryl Garcia
- Whitley Bottoms
- Max Beauchamp
Health Career Photography – Third Place
- Kallie Underwood
Prepared Speaking – Second Place
- Caitlin Bragg
ATC Environmental Health Test Top 10
- Sohan Yathiraj
- Anushka Singh
ATC General Chemistry Test Top 10
- Elle Burns
Nolensville High
Biomedical Equipment Technician – Second Place
- Anshu Gangineni
Health Informatics – Fourth Place
- Charlotte Scholl
Home Health Aide – First Place
- Marley Schuster
Occupational Therapy – Fourth Place
- Sophia Cleaves
Job Seeking Skills – Third Place
- Sarayu Reddy
Creative Problem Solving – First Place
- Josh Eshak
- Manual Mlaika
- Jacob Fahmy
- Steven Kamal
- Ebe Sebsbie
- Ayham Seder
ATC General Chemistry Test Top 10
- Rika Arnett
Healthcare Issues Exam Top Five
- Yahvi Malaviya
Anatomage Tournament First Place
- Walker Garrand
- Ethan Handa
- Austin Mackto
- Trey Walker
Anatomage Tournament Second Place
- Dharani Bangaru
- Avery Judd
- Layla McKinney
- Sarayu Reddy
TN HOSA Secretary/Treasurer
- Sarayu Reddy
Page High
Health Informatics – Third Place
- Anthony Marciuc
Clinical Nursing – Fifth Place
- Olivia Mealer
Dental Science – Fourth Place
- Connor Fysh
Patient Care Technician – Fifth Place
- Frankie Downey
Sports Medicine – Third Place
- Charan Dintakurthy
Veterinary Science – First Place
- Laurel Sullivan
CPR/First Aid – Fourth Place
- Annabelle Bowman
- Jenna Pottmeyer
Extemporaneous Writing – Health Policy – Fifth Place
Health Career Photography – Fourth Place
PSA – Fourth Place
- Ifrah Ahmed
- Sanjana Balusu
- Maheen Mirza
- Sherya Bagul
- Sampada Ranabhat
Ravenwood High
Dental Terminology – Third Place
- Faiza Mohamed
Medical Math – First
- Nolan Meyer
Medical Reading – First
- Sophia Lin
CERT Skills – Third Place
- Yesha Patel
- Aishi Mehrotra
Mental Health Promotion – Second Place
- Sahasra Thumpati
Creative Problem Solving – Third Place
- Shyna Sharma
- Keya Virmani
- Saksham Varshney
- Prajin Sankar
- Adwaya Yesare
- Ishitha Nakka
Health Education – Second Place
- Medha Tandon
Medical Innovation – First Place
- Akhila Chinta
- Yahshaswi Miriyala
- Riddhima Singh
Parliamentary Procedure – Fourth Place
- Tiya Desai
- Joaquin Neeley
- Krina Patel
- Zoya Awan
- Eric Silva
- Aarna Tiwari
- Katie Fei
- Pranad Majjari
American Red Cross
- Aalia Gijwani
HOSA Happenings
- Samantha Surre
American Blood Centers
- Roman McLaughlin
Barbara James Service Award/Scholarship
- Aarna Tiwari
Champions of Change
- Aarna Tiwari
Anatomage Competition Top 3
- Shyna Sharma
- Fiona Melin
- Rameesah Habeeb
- Reese Mackenzie
- Grace Kovach
National Geographic Microbiology
- Srinithi Narayanan
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