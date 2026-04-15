HOSA Students Excel at State Conference

Heath Occupation Science Association (HOSA) students around the district are preparing to compete against their international peers after winning awards at the Tennessee State Leadership Conference March 30 through April 1.

The students tested their skills and knowledge in leadership, teamwork, emergency preparedness and health sciences events. Students who finished in the top three are now eligible to compete in the International Leadership Conference at the end of June.

From Centennial High, Ross Phillips, Jameson Koss, Mina Ragheb and Areeb Bhagat earned first place in Biomedical Debate. Their faculty advisers are Nicole Iannuccilli and Derek Desantis.

Nolensville High brought home three first-place awards with Marley Schuster earning first place in Home Health Aide; Josh Eshak, Manual Mlaika, Jacob Fahmy, Steven Kamal, Ebe Sebsbie and Ayham placing first in Creative Problem Solving; and Walker Garrand, Ethan Handa, Austin Macto and Trey Walker placing first in the Anatomage Tournament. Sarayu Reddy was also elected to be the Tennessee HOSA secretary and treasurer. Their faculty advisers are Amy Glenn and Michael Moriarty.

Page High’s Laurel Sullivan won first place in Veterinary Science. Her faculty advisers are Suzanne Morrow and John-Patrick Kelley.

From Ravenwood High, Sophia Lin earned first place in Medical Reading; Nolan Meyer earned first place in Medical Math; and Akhila Chinta, Yahshaswi Miriyala and Riddhima Singh placed first in Medical Innovation. Manya Naresh served as the HOSA Middle Tennessee Vice President for the 2025-26 school year. Their faculty advisers are Danielle Drumwright, Michael Gerlach and Pam Woodside.

Congratulations to the students who placed in their categories.

Centennial High

Biomedical Debate – First Place

Ross Phillips

Jameson Koss

Mina Ragheb

Areeb Bhagat

Medical Innovation – Fifth Place

Dathmika Malakalapalli

Jessica Kumar

Independence High

Behavioral Health – Second Place

Manasi Chaule

Biomedical Equipment Technician – Fifth Place

Weston Stutzman

World Health and Disparities in Healthcare – Fourth Place

Anushka Singh

Nursing Assistant – Fourth Place

Madi Melone

Epidemiology – Second Place

Abby Farmer

Public Health – Fifth Place

Gray Garlington

Cailyn Turvy

Cheryl Garcia

Whitley Bottoms

Max Beauchamp

Health Career Photography – Third Place

Kallie Underwood

Prepared Speaking – Second Place

Caitlin Bragg

ATC Environmental Health Test Top 10

Sohan Yathiraj

Anushka Singh

ATC General Chemistry Test Top 10

Elle Burns

Nolensville High

Biomedical Equipment Technician – Second Place

Anshu Gangineni

Health Informatics – Fourth Place

Charlotte Scholl

Home Health Aide – First Place

Marley Schuster

Occupational Therapy – Fourth Place

Sophia Cleaves

Job Seeking Skills – Third Place

Sarayu Reddy

Creative Problem Solving – First Place

Josh Eshak

Manual Mlaika

Jacob Fahmy

Steven Kamal

Ebe Sebsbie

Ayham Seder

ATC General Chemistry Test Top 10

Rika Arnett

Healthcare Issues Exam Top Five

Yahvi Malaviya

Anatomage Tournament First Place

Walker Garrand

Ethan Handa

Austin Mackto

Trey Walker

Anatomage Tournament Second Place

Dharani Bangaru

Avery Judd

Layla McKinney

Sarayu Reddy

TN HOSA Secretary/Treasurer

Sarayu Reddy

Page High

Health Informatics – Third Place

Anthony Marciuc

Clinical Nursing – Fifth Place

Olivia Mealer

Dental Science – Fourth Place

Connor Fysh

Patient Care Technician – Fifth Place

Frankie Downey

Sports Medicine – Third Place

Charan Dintakurthy

Veterinary Science – First Place

Laurel Sullivan

CPR/First Aid – Fourth Place

Annabelle Bowman

Jenna Pottmeyer

Extemporaneous Writing – Health Policy – Fifth Place

Health Career Photography – Fourth Place

PSA – Fourth Place

Ifrah Ahmed

Sanjana Balusu

Maheen Mirza

Sherya Bagul

Sampada Ranabhat

Ravenwood High

Dental Terminology – Third Place

Faiza Mohamed

Medical Math – First

Nolan Meyer

Medical Reading – First

Sophia Lin

CERT Skills – Third Place

Yesha Patel

Aishi Mehrotra

Mental Health Promotion – Second Place

Sahasra Thumpati

Creative Problem Solving – Third Place

Shyna Sharma

Keya Virmani

Saksham Varshney

Prajin Sankar

Adwaya Yesare

Ishitha Nakka

Health Education – Second Place

Medha Tandon

Medical Innovation – First Place

Akhila Chinta

Yahshaswi Miriyala

Riddhima Singh

Parliamentary Procedure – Fourth Place

Tiya Desai

Joaquin Neeley

Krina Patel

Zoya Awan

Eric Silva

Aarna Tiwari

Katie Fei

Pranad Majjari

American Red Cross

Aalia Gijwani

HOSA Happenings

Samantha Surre

American Blood Centers

Roman McLaughlin

Barbara James Service Award/Scholarship

Aarna Tiwari

Champions of Change

Aarna Tiwari

Anatomage Competition Top 3

Shyna Sharma

Fiona Melin

Rameesah Habeeb

Reese Mackenzie

Grace Kovach

National Geographic Microbiology

Srinithi Narayanan

Source: WCS

More School News!