Hooky Entertainment Brings Bowling, Arcade, and Dine-In Cinema to Downtown Nashville

Hooky Entertainment will open its highly anticipated experiential entertainment venue and cinema at Nashville Yards on Wednesday, April 29. Located in the heart of downtown, Nashville Yards is a dynamic mixed-use development, bringing together live music, dining, hospitality and entertainment. Tickets are now available for purchase here.

Designed to be a place where everyone can do their own thing together, Hooky will provide the ultimate entertainment destination for families, friends and colleagues to connect, catch up and play. The 50,000-square-foot multistory venue will feature first-class, full-menu dine-in cinema (including SDX), full-length bowling lanes, an interactive arcade, an elevated social dining experience with premier food and beverage offerings, and private event spaces. Hooky Nashville will be located in the CAA Creative Office Building with a business address of 931 Church St., Nashville, TN 37203.

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“Hooky is a natural fit for Nashville Yards, a development built around bringing people together through shared experiences,” said CEO Charlie Tiantawach. “It’s about giving people more ways to be connected. From cinema to cocktails to gaming competitions, it’s all designed to turn a night out into something bigger.”

Hooky will introduce Nashville’s first full dine-in cinema, offering a refined moviegoing experience across seven auditoriums with approximately 380 seats. The experience features a premium large-format SDX screen, velvet couch-style seating and full-service, in-theater dining, with a chef-driven menu and craft cocktails, draft beers and wine delivered directly to guests’ seats. Menu highlights include shareables such as elote fritters, dynamite shrimp and dry-rubbed chicken wings; an array of Detroit-style pizzas; handhelds such as a crispy chicken sandwich, Cuban Pete and Texas melt; as well as burgers, salads, bowls and dessert flights, alongside candy, milkshakes and more concessions.

“As a former downtown resident now living just across the Cumberland, I’m thrilled to bring cinema back to the heart of the city,” said Joshua Pemberton, general manager of the Hooky Nashville location. “For years, seeing a movie meant leaving downtown. This opening brings cinema back to the city center and fills a clear gap in the downtown entertainment mix.”

Beyond the theaters, guests can explore a 15,000-square-foot arcade with more than 48 classic and interactive games, such as electric shuffleboard, virtual darts and a bowling alley with eight full-length lanes. Guests can also enjoy two full-service cocktail bars, designed as elevated social touchpoints that keep groups connected across the space. A see-through bar overlooks the bowling lanes, with ample seating and garage doors opening to views of The Pinnacle music and event venue. The second bar is located within the arcade, so guests can get right back to hitting high scores.

Designed for gatherings of all kinds, Hooky Nashville’s flexible layout combines style and functionality. Two private event rooms offer ideal settings for social celebrations, corporate events and private parties. The Center Stage event room accommodates up to 75 guests, while the Side Show event room can host up to 125 guests, with the option to pair events there with private screenings in the adjacent, 103-seat SDX theater. Both private rooms and the main venue can be rented independently or together, with access to food and beverages from the full-service kitchen and cocktail bar, as well as grab-and-go concessions.

Hooky is currently hiring for its Nashville location; interested candidates are encouraged to apply online at hookyentertainment.com/careers or in person. For the latest updates and location-specific information, visit HookyNashville.com and follow along on social media at @HookyEntertainment. The venue is open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight, with extended hours on weekends, and offers up to three hours of complimentary parking with validation at the on-site help desk. For additional parking details, visit nashvilleyardsparking.com.

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