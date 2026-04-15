Fellowship School of Creative Arts to Hold Auditions

Fellowship School of Creative Arts (FSCA) is pleased to announce auditions for its Pre-Professional Classical Ballet Program for the 2026–27 dance season. Designed for dedicated ballet students ages 12–18, the program offers a rigorous, values-driven training environment focused on both artistic excellence and personal development. Auditions will be held on Sunday, April 19, from 2:00–4:00 PM, with check-in beginning at 1:30 PM. Register to audition now, here.

FSCA’s Pre-Professional Program is an audition-only, advanced training track for dancers ready to pursue their craft with intention and commitment. More than simply offering daytime training hours, the program is thoughtfully structured to support each dancer’s long-term growth.

“Through consistent, high-level instruction, we aim to develop the whole dancer—body, mind, and spirit,” said Mary Cadle, Director of FSCA. “Our goal is to cultivate not only strong artists, but confident, disciplined individuals prepared for the demands of advanced training and the professional ballet world.”

Students in the program benefit from training under an accomplished faculty in a supportive community of like-minded peers. The curriculum emphasizes technical precision, artistic expression, and personal integrity, equipping dancers for professional careers, collegiate programs, or intensive pre-professional study.

Performance is a key component of the FSCA experience. Pre-Professional students have opportunities to perform in the beloved holiday production of The Nutcracker, the studio’s Spring Showcase, and other community performances throughout the year.

The Fellowship School of Creative Arts is located at 1005 Flagpole Court

Brentwood, TN.

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