Media Students Honored at THSPA Awards

WCS high school media students showcased their skills and talent on the State stage at the Tennessee High School Press Association (THSPA) Student Media Awards.
Brentwood High won four first place awards. Jett Holt, Jordan Montano and Rio Sebert won Best Public Service Announcement; Anna Esbenshade and Kekoa Payne won Best Short Feature Story; Jordan Montano won Best Video or Documentary; and Eli Price won Best Music Video.
“Jett, Jordan and Rio are a triple threat of talent,” said BHS TV/Film teacher Sloan Ashworth. “I was really proud of how well they honored Chethan Babu, one of their classmates, with their Public Service Announcement. Anna and Kekoa were the anchor pair for our newscasts this year, and they made a great team. The Koda story was really uplifting for the students who were going through a hard time. Jordan is arguably one of the best film students at Brentwood, and he’s only a Level Two. I know he’s truly destined for great things. When Eli makes a project, I know it’s going to be a winner. He’s one of the best editors I’ve seen and has a creative eye that is rarely rivaled.”
Page High’s Mason Lackey took home the first-place award in the Best Sports Video category.
“For PHS Studios to take both first and second place in the Best Sports Video category is a huge accomplishment,” said PHS Media Production teacher David Holt. “Page High’s Media Production program has earned a strong reputation in our industry for its highly talented students. Mason and Madden’s recognitions help to continue that legacy we’ve worked so hard for. I’m so grateful to have them at Page.”
Congratulations to all the WCS students who were recognized at this year’s competition.
Broadcast
Best Videographer
- Second: Vache Rubenov, Franklin High
- Third: Jordan Montano, Brentwood High
Best Public Service Announcement
- First: Jett Holt, Jordan Montano and Rio Sebert, Brentwood High
- Second: Eli Price, Brentwood High
- Third: Waylon Weaver, Independence High
- Third: Oscar Wilhelm, Jeremy Angelis and Jett Holt, Brentwood High
Best Commercial
- Second: Jordan Montano, Brentwood High
- Third: Austin Ethridge and Connor McKerring, Franklin High
Best Short Feature Story
- First: Anna Esbenshade and Kekoa Payne, Brentwood High
- Second: Francisco Acevez Cervantes and Romey Nelson, Independence High
- Third: Aidan Odom, Jeremy Angelis and Jett Holt, Brentwood High
Best Coverage of a Live Sports Event
- Third: WBHS 9 Staff, Brentwood High
Best Newscast/News Magazine
- Second: WBHS 9 Staff, Brentwood High
Mark Madison Best Television Station
- Third: WBHS 9, Brentwood High
Multimedia
Best Video or Documentary
- First: Jordan Montano, Brentwood High
Best Sports Video
- First: Mason Lackey, Page High
- Second: Oscar Wilhelm and Jett Holt, Brentwood High
- Second: Madden Warner and Mason Lackey, Page High
Best Music Video
- First: Eli Price, Brentwood High
- Second: Mason Lackey, Page High
- Third: Fairview High
Best Social Media Presence
- Third: Franklin High
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