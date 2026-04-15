Media Students Honored at THSPA Awards

WCS high school media students showcased their skills and talent on the State stage at the Tennessee High School Press Association (THSPA) Student Media Awards.

Brentwood High won four first place awards. Jett Holt, Jordan Montano and Rio Sebert won Best Public Service Announcement; Anna Esbenshade and Kekoa Payne won Best Short Feature Story; Jordan Montano won Best Video or Documentary; and Eli Price won Best Music Video.

“Jett, Jordan and Rio are a triple threat of talent,” said BHS TV/Film teacher Sloan Ashworth. “I was really proud of how well they honored Chethan Babu, one of their classmates, with their Public Service Announcement. Anna and Kekoa were the anchor pair for our newscasts this year, and they made a great team. The Koda story was really uplifting for the students who were going through a hard time. Jordan is arguably one of the best film students at Brentwood, and he’s only a Level Two. I know he’s truly destined for great things. When Eli makes a project, I know it’s going to be a winner. He’s one of the best editors I’ve seen and has a creative eye that is rarely rivaled.”

Page High’s Mason Lackey took home the first-place award in the Best Sports Video category.

“For PHS Studios to take both first and second place in the Best Sports Video category is a huge accomplishment,” said PHS Media Production teacher David Holt. “Page High’s Media Production program has earned a strong reputation in our industry for its highly talented students. Mason and Madden’s recognitions help to continue that legacy we’ve worked so hard for. I’m so grateful to have them at Page.”

Congratulations to all the WCS students who were recognized at this year’s competition.

Broadcast

Best Videographer

Second: Vache Rubenov, Franklin High

Third: Jordan Montano, Brentwood High

Best Public Service Announcement

First: Jett Holt, Jordan Montano and Rio Sebert, Brentwood High

Second: Eli Price, Brentwood High

Third: Waylon Weaver, Independence High

Third: Oscar Wilhelm, Jeremy Angelis and Jett Holt, Brentwood High

Best Commercial

Second: Jordan Montano, Brentwood High

Third: Austin Ethridge and Connor McKerring, Franklin High

Best Short Feature Story

First: Anna Esbenshade and Kekoa Payne, Brentwood High

Second: Francisco Acevez Cervantes and Romey Nelson, Independence High

Third: Aidan Odom, Jeremy Angelis and Jett Holt, Brentwood High

Best Coverage of a Live Sports Event

Third: WBHS 9 Staff, Brentwood High

Best Newscast/News Magazine

Second: WBHS 9 Staff, Brentwood High

Mark Madison Best Television Station

Third: WBHS 9, Brentwood High

Multimedia

Best Video or Documentary

First: Jordan Montano, Brentwood High

Best Sports Video

First: Mason Lackey, Page High

Second: Oscar Wilhelm and Jett Holt, Brentwood High

Second: Madden Warner and Mason Lackey, Page High

Best Music Video

First: Eli Price, Brentwood High

Second: Mason Lackey, Page High

Third: Fairview High

Best Social Media Presence

Third: Franklin High

Source: WCS

More School News!