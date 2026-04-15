Columbia State Marketing Students Turn Study Abroad Experience into Tourism Innovation for Fairview

Three Columbia State Community College marketing students recently presented their tourism concept for the town of Fairview, following experiences they had while studying abroad with the Tennessee Board of Regents Global Studies Iceland program.

Students Gabby Curtis, a Fairview resident, Xavier Viazcan, a Lewisburg resident and Montserrat Coronado, a Spring Hill resident, developed “Fairview on Two Wheels,” a tourism prototype designed to promote Fairview, Tennessee, as a leading destination for cycling, rail bikes, outdoor recreation and local business engagement.

During their 10-week course, the students created a comprehensive model campaign that includes a fully developed website and strategic marketing plan. The project outlines a bike trail system and a rail bike dining experience while promoting local restaurants, small businesses and community attractions.

While creating the mock marketing campaign, the students gained hands-on experience building a website using AI tools to create visual content that helped to better deliver their message.

Studying in Iceland allowed the students to observe towns known for their destination tourism and marketing, while also getting feedback on their Fairview campaign after presenting to a class at the University of Iceland. In an educational and cultural trade, the university students then presented a project about Iceland to the study abroad students.

“Spring break in Iceland was unforgettable and easily one of the most fun experiences I have ever had!” Curtis said. “Meeting with a tourism advisor helped us rethink ‘Fairview on Two Wheels,’ so it could connect with a wider audience. Presenting at the University of Iceland also showed us how strong storytelling can attract visitors from all over the world. Seeing how Iceland celebrates its landscapes and culture made me realize that Fairview has its own story worth sharing, and our project can help bring that story to life. The creativity and energy we experienced there inspired us to bring that same excitement home and pour it into our project, leaving us motivated, refreshed and full of new ideas!”

“Being able to go to Iceland for the Principles of Marketing course was truly an amazing experience,” Coronado said. “Our main project was to create a new vision for a town, and that’s how we created our campaign, ‘Fairview on Two Wheels.’ While in Iceland, I gained a new perspective both creatively and personally, especially through the opportunity to speak with a tourism information company and students studying tourism and marketing at the University of Iceland. The feedback we received helped us improve our ideas and better express our vision by incorporating real destination marketing insights. It was really rewarding to collaborate with my classmates and professor to create something we’re all proud of.”

After returning from studying abroad and presenting the project to representatives at the University of Iceland, they then showed their concept to Visit Franklin, where Lauren Ward, vice president of marketing and communications, expressed strong support for the initiative and its potential to improve regional tourism initiatives.

“It was a pleasure being able to participate in the ‘Fairview on Two Wheels’ campaign project, led by Professor Holly Brew,” Ward said. “The students’ thoughtful approach to each piece of the campaign, from identifying target audiences and creating a brand-aligned project to overall visitor experience, was impressive. In addition to building out a solid campaign from the start, the students also went above and beyond to strategically incorporate Visit Franklin’s feedback on revisions to the project. Their passion for the work and thoughtful execution were evident throughout the process.”

Dr. Lacey Benns-Owens, Columbia State professor of communication and study abroad advisor, directed the Iceland program, while Holly Brew, Columbia State associate professor of business, taught and helped guide the students on their campaigns.

“This project represents exactly what we strive for in an Associate of Applied Science program: students taking global experiences and applying them to real-world challenges at home,” Brew said. “Gabby, Xavier and Montse didn’t just learn marketing concepts; they brought them to life in a way that can genuinely impact a community.”

“Study abroad is a powerful way to learn, as students develop essential skills and gain new perspectives,” Benns-Owens said. “The Marketing class demonstrated exceptional insight and creativity in crafting their proposal, applying what they learned while studying in Iceland to show how global experiences can meaningfully benefit local communities.”

To view the campaign, visit the students’ website.

Columbia State’s study abroad program emphasizes experiential learning, equipping students with real-world skills, global awareness and the ability to translate ideas into action.

For more information about Columbia State’s study abroad offerings and the TBR Global Studies program, visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/study-abroad.