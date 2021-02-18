Taco Joint to Open in Tollgate Village in Thompson’s Station

Local taco restaurant, Mojo’s Tacos, is expanding and will open in Thompson’s Station’s Tollgate Village. This will be the second location for Mojo’s Tacos, which has a location in The Factory at Franklin.

Alderman Brian Stover shared the news via Facebook, “After many months of negotiations we have a new restaurant coming to Tollgate Village. Mojo’s Tacos, yes the same Mojos Tacos that’s in The Factory. They will begin construction on their site soon, we will keep you posted with updates!”

The projected open date is late summer 2021.

Mojo’s Tacos first opened at The Factory in Franklin back in 2018 and is named after Mojo, a bull owned by Bill Butler, one of the owners.Upon their initial opening, it was shared with us that Mojo is an imposing animal with a gentle heart who loves to eat well. When Butler, his son Will Butler, Travis Anderson, Jason Smith, and Dave Story decided to open a taco shop focused on great food, craft beverages, and a hip, energetic atmosphere, the Mojo’s name was a no-brainer.

The taco shop has a great local following, its beginnings started as a food truck which they utilized during the pandemic shutdown feeding neighborhoods throughout Williamson County.

What you will find on the menu is a selection of tacos from unique flavors like hot chicken, brisket, fried avocado to the traditional chicken and steak tacos. You can also find an extensive list of cocktails with a tequila focus and a variety of craft beers.

We spoke to David Story of Mojo’s Tacos who said the Thompson’s Station made sense for a second location as two of the restaurant partners live in the area. Patrons can expect to see a few things different from the Franklin location, such as the Thompson’s Station location will have a large U-shaped bar in the middle of the restaurant. The Mojo’s Tacos food truck will make regular appearances in the neighborhood leading up to their opening.

Story also stated they are excited to be the first restaurant in the Tollgate community and as a family-owned restaurant, they look forward to offering a place for everyone – a place to take the family and a place you would consider for a date night.

Tollgate Village is located at 4443 Columbia Avenue, Thompson Station. Keep checking back here for more details.