What’s New to Streaming in March 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this March 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu.
Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of March 2021. Highlights this month Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1, and The Irregulars — Netflix Original. Read More
March brings new Amazon Original Movies and Series including Coming 2 America, the highly anticipated sequel to the Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall 80’s comedy classic. Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2021. Read More
From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in March 2021. Read More
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in March 2021. Read More
Looking for a film of gigantic proportions? Debuting in theaters and on HBO Max March 31, “Godzilla vs. Kong.” March also brings a spectacular line-up of original programming, kicking-off with the long-awaited release of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” on March 18. Read More