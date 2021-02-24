March brings new Amazon Original Movies and Series including Coming 2 America, the highly anticipated sequel to the Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall 80’s comedy classic. Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2021.
March 1
Movies
- 48 Hrs. (1982)
- 50/50 (2011)
- Another 48 Hrs. (1990)
- As Good As It Gets (1997)
- Attack Of The 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)
- Attack The Block (2011)
- A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
- Back To The Future (1985)
- Back To The Future Part II (1989)
- Back To The Future Part III (1990)
- Beloved (1998)
- Cocktail (1988)
- Due Date (2010)
- E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
- Extract (2009)
- For Colored Girls (2010)
- I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)
- Instant Nanny (2015) (UP Faith & Family)
- In The Line Of Fire (1993)
- Mae West: Dirty Blonde (2020) (PBS Living)
- Neil Young: Heart Of Gold (2006)
- Patriot Games (1992)
- Patriots Day (2017)
- Priceless (2016)
- Rain Man (1988)
- Religulous (2008)
- Rushmore (1999)
- Shine A Light (2008)
- Silverado (1985)
- Sliver (1993)
- Sydney White (2007)
- The Full Monty (1997)
- The Spirit (2008)
- The Terminal (2004)
- The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
- Tombstone (1993)
- Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns (2008)
- W. (2008)
- Wet Hot American Summer (2001)
Series
- American Masters – Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning (2014) (PBS Living)
- And She Could Be Next: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
- Brad Meltzer’s Decoded: Season 1 (History Vault)
- Breathless: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
- Captain Marleau: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
- Civilizations: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
- Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz: Season 1 (Boomerang)
- Ella the Elephant: Season 1 (Kidstream)
- Fifth Ward: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
- Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour: Season 1 (UPP Faith & Family)
- Life With Elizabeth: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
- London Kills: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
- Nightwatch: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
- Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony:
- Limited Series (PBS Documentaries)
- Range Rider: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
- Rhymes Through Times: Season 1 (Noggin)
- Somewhere South: Season 1 (PBS Living)
- The Paris Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
- The Returned: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
March 3
- Out Of Africa (1985)
March 5
- *Coming 2 America – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
March 10
- Jack And Jill (2011)
March 12
- Honest Thief (2020)
- *Making Their Mark – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
March 19
- Words On Bathroom Walls (2020)
March 26
- *Invincible – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
- *La Templanza (The Vineyard) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
March 29
- Renegades (1989)
March 30
- The Ghost Writer (2010)