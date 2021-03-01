Everything Coming to Disney Plus in March 2021

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in March 2021.
March 5
- Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+ Premier Access)
- WandaVision: Season Finale
- Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped
- Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
- Heartland Docs, DVM, Season 2
March 12
- Own the Room
- Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone
- Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In
- Disney My Music Story: Perfume
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER, Season 1-8
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet, Season 7
- Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
- Marvel Studios: Legends
- Assembled: The Making of WandaVision
March 19
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 1
- Disney Big Hero 6 The Series, Season 3Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back TimeMexico Untamed, Season 1
March 26
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 1
- Disney Secrets of Sulpher Springs: As Time Goes By
- Disney Pickle and Peanut, Season 1
- Disney Pickle and Peanut, Season 2
- Gnomeo & Juliet
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 2
- Inside Pixar: Foundations: Batch 3
