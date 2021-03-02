Brentwood Commissioners Approve Rezoning & Annexation for “Gaw Property”

Comments from the community on rezoning of the property at 9828 Split Log Road, commonly referred to as the “Gaw Property,” were addressed at the first public hearing on February 8, with comments from only one person who was concerned about how equipment movement will be addressed once construction begins on the proposed development which is across from Copperstone and Brookfield subdivisions. With few other concerns, at the Board of Commissioners meeting on February 22, all commissioners unanimously approved the rezoning request on second and final reading for the rezoning, and approved the resolution to annex the land into Brentwood.

The site offers 175 acres of land, with 134 of those acres part of unincorporated Williamson County. Currently, the land is zoned Municipal Growth Area 1 (MGA-1), which establishes it as an undeveloped area until such time as it is annexed. This allows the city of Brentwood to establish the zoning for future development. The land already within Brentwood city limits is zoned Suburban Residential 2 (R-2). R-2 zoning is for low-density residential development consisting of detached single-family homes on a minimum of one acre of land. The rezoning request for the annexed land is for OSRD, which allows for greater density and provides more flexibility in subdivision design allowing for the creation of amenities and preservation of natural green spaces.

Property that falls within unincorporated Williamson County is already part of Brentwood’s Urban Growth Boundaries established in 1998, however, the state of Tennessee does not allow annexation until requested by the property owner, which is G-IV Farms LLC.

The initial proposed development plan includes a total of 116 lots, with a density of 0.71 homes per acre. The plan includes a ten-foot-wide asphalt multi-purpose trail at one end of the property and significant open space.

Already served by Nolensville/Cottage Grove Utility District and Metro Nashville sewer, homes will not be a part of Brentwood’s water and sewer system according to Brentwood City Commissioner Nelson Andrews.

Williamson County School reviews of the proposed development approximate an increase of about 110 students, who would attend Jordan Elementary, Sunset Middle or Ravenwood High School.

Entry into the development will most likely be along Sunset Road. According to City Manager Kirk Bednar, “Widening of Sunset Road is part of the city’s five to six-year plan, but there are already three lanes, which will provide the turn lane needed to enter the development.”