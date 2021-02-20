From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in March 2021.
March 1
- The 13th Warrior (1999)
- 50/50 (2011)
- A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
- As Good as It Gets (1997)
- Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)
- Attack the Block (2011)
- Beloved (1998)
- Blow (2001)
- Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)
- Charles and Diana: 1983 (2020)
- Cocktail (1988)
- Demolition Man (1993)
- The Descent (2006)
- Dolphin Tale (2011)
- Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
- Employee Of The Month (2006)
- Enemy Of The State (1998)
- The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
- The Ghost Writer (2010)
- The Great Debaters (2007)
- I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
- In the Line of Fire (1993)
- Judge Dredd (1995)
- The Last Face (2017)
- Malcolm X (1992)
- McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)
- The Nanny Diaries (2007)
- Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)
- The Ninth Gate (1999)
- Pandorum (2009)
- Patriot Games (1992)
- Predators (2009)
- Pretty Woman (1990)
- Priceless (2016)
- Rushmore (1999)
- Scrooged (1988)
- Shine a Light (2008)
- Silverado (1985)
- Sliver (1993)
- The Social Network (2010)
- The Spirit (2008)
- Stargate (1994)
- Starsky & Hutch (2004)
- The Terminal (2004)
- Tokyo Rising (2020)
- The Tourist (2010)
- Traitor (2008)
- Vertical Limit (2000)
- Wedding Crashers (2005)
- The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
- Young Frankenstein (1974)
March 2
- Debris: Series Premiere
- The Voice: Season 20 Premiere
- Top Chef: Complete Season 17
March 3
- New Amsterdam: Season 3 Premiere
March 5
- Boss Level: Film Premiere
- Ammonite (2020)
- Beirut (2018)
- Iron Mask (2019)
March 6
- Storks (2016)
- Triggered (2020)
March 7
- Proxima (2019)
March 8
- Good Girls: Season 4 Premiere
- Shipwrecked: Complete Season 1
March 9
- Absolutely Ascot: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
- Dress to Impress: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
March 11
- Game of Talents: Series Premiere
March 12
- kid 90: Documentary Premiere
- Cake: Season 4 Premiere
- Farewell Amor (2020)
March 14
- Buddy Games (2019)
March 15
- 1 Night In San Diego (2020)
- Constructing Albert (2017)
- Here Awhile (2019)
- Intersect (2020)
- Missing 411: The Hunted (2019)
- Naughty Books (2020)
- Pink Wall (2019)
- Sister Aimee (2019)
- The Pretenders (2018)
- The Relationtrip (2017)
- The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World (2020)
- Tracks (2019)
March 16
- Staged: Complete Season 2
March 17
- Mayans M.C.: Season 3 Premiere
March 18
- Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 2
- Identity (2003)
March 19
- Hunter Hunter (2020)
March 20
- Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8
March 22
- Genius: Aretha: Complete Season 3
March 23
- Breeders: Season 2 Premiere
- 100% Wolf (2020)
March 25
- Collective (2019)
March 26
- Solar Opposites: Complete Season 2
- Into the Dark: Blood Moon: Season 2 Finale
- Fire Force: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
- The Hurricane Heist (2018)
March 30
- Vikings: Complete Season 6B
March 31
- Pooch Perfect: Series Premiere