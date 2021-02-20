Coming to Hulu in March 2021

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Coming to Hulu in March 2021

From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in March 2021.

March 1

  • The 13th Warrior (1999)
  • 50/50 (2011)
  • A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
  • As Good as It Gets (1997)
  • Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)
  • Attack the Block (2011)
  • Beloved (1998)
  • Blow (2001)
  • Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)
  • Charles and Diana: 1983 (2020)
  • Cocktail (1988)
  • Demolition Man (1993)
  • The Descent (2006)
  • Dolphin Tale (2011)
  • Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
  • Employee Of The Month (2006)
  • Enemy Of The State (1998)
  • The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
  • The Ghost Writer (2010)
  • The Great Debaters (2007)
  • I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)
  • Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
  • In the Line of Fire (1993)
  • Judge Dredd (1995)
  • The Last Face (2017)
  • Malcolm X (1992)
  • McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)
  • The Nanny Diaries (2007)
  • Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)
  • The Ninth Gate (1999)
  • Pandorum (2009)
  • Patriot Games (1992)
  • Predators (2009)
  • Pretty Woman (1990)
  • Priceless (2016)
  • Rushmore (1999)
  • Scrooged (1988)
  • Shine a Light (2008)
  • Silverado (1985)
  • Sliver (1993)
  • The Social Network (2010)
  • The Spirit (2008)
  • Stargate (1994)
  • Starsky & Hutch (2004)
  • The Terminal (2004)
  • Tokyo Rising (2020)
  • The Tourist (2010)
  • Traitor (2008)
  • Vertical Limit (2000)
  • Wedding Crashers (2005)
  • The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
  • Young Frankenstein (1974)

March 2

  • Debris: Series Premiere
  • The Voice: Season 20 Premiere
  • Top Chef: Complete Season 17

March 3

  • New Amsterdam: Season 3 Premiere

March 5

  • Boss Level: Film Premiere
  • Ammonite (2020)
  • Beirut (2018)
  • Iron Mask (2019)

March 6

  • Storks (2016)
  • Triggered (2020)

March 7

  • Proxima (2019)

March 8

  • Good Girls: Season 4 Premiere
  • Shipwrecked: Complete Season 1

March 9

  • Absolutely Ascot: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
  • Dress to Impress: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

March 11

  • Game of Talents: Series Premiere

March 12

  • kid 90: Documentary Premiere
  • Cake: Season 4 Premiere
  • Farewell Amor (2020)

March 14

  • Buddy Games (2019)

March 15

  • 1 Night In San Diego (2020)
  • Constructing Albert (2017)
  • Here Awhile (2019)
  • Intersect (2020)
  • Missing 411: The Hunted (2019)
  • Naughty Books (2020)
  • Pink Wall (2019)
  • Sister Aimee (2019)
  • The Pretenders (2018)
  • The Relationtrip (2017)
  • The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World (2020)
  • Tracks (2019)

March 16

  • Staged: Complete Season 2

March 17

  • Mayans M.C.: Season 3 Premiere

March 18

  • Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 2
  • Identity (2003)

March 19

  • Hunter Hunter (2020)

March 20

  • Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8

March 22

  • Genius: Aretha: Complete Season 3

March 23

  • Breeders: Season 2 Premiere
  • 100% Wolf (2020)

March 25

  • Collective (2019)

March 26

  • Solar Opposites: Complete Season 2
  • Into the Dark: Blood Moon: Season 2 Finale
  • Fire Force: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
  • The Hurricane Heist (2018)

March 30

  • Vikings: Complete Season 6B

March 31

  • Pooch Perfect: Series Premiere

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here