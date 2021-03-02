Fallen Brentwood Police Officer Honored During Polar Plunge

During the Music City Polar Plunge, supporting Special Olympics Tennessee, the Brentwood Police Department honored Officer Destin Legieza, who was killed in the line of duty in June 2020.

The City of Brentwood Police Department, Brentwood Police Department and numerous other law enforcement agencies participated in the annual Polar Plunge, which took place Feb 27 at Nissan Stadium. Participants jumped into freezing cold water to raise funds for Special Olympics.

Officer Legieza had participated in the plunge since 2016, said Amy Parker with Special Olympics to WKRN. Parker went on to say that the City of Brentwood Police Department has been a part of the event for decades.

Heather Legieza, Officer Legieza’s wife, jumped in the cold weather this year in remembrance of her husband.

Via Facebook, City of Brentwood shared a video from the event stating, “Big day for the two Brentwood teams – PoPolar Bears and the Brentwood Fun Ones — who jumped for Special Olympics today!!! The teams raised more than $16,800 for the worthy cause. What a fun and cold day!!”

“It was also a special honor to have Heather Legieza, wife of fallen officer Destin Legieza, join the team today in her husband’s memory. #282,” they continued. Those interested in donating to Special Olympics can visit their website here.