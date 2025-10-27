What’s New on Prime Video in November 2025

Prime Video is bringing a robust November lineup featuring new Amazon Originals, blockbuster movies, and expanded live sports programming including the debut of NBA games. Here’s everything coming to the platform with your Prime membership this month.

October 27

Movies

Watch the Skies (2025)

November 1

TV Series

King & Conqueror (2025)

Movies

A Beautiful Mind (2002)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

All Dogs Go To Heaven (1989)

Annie Hall (1977)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Be Cool (2005)

Benny & Joon (1993)

Bill & Ted Face The Music (2020)

Bones and All (2022)

Chicago (2003)

Child’s Play (1988)

Child’s Play (2019)

Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid (1982)

Delta Force (1986)

Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection (1990)

Double Indemnity (1944)

Entourage (2015)

Flamin’ Hot (2023)

Good Will Hunting (1998)

Hanna (2011)

Hannah And Her Sisters (1986)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Hot Pursuit (2015)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)

In the Heat of the Night (1967)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Larry Crowne (2011)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Legend (1986)

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You (2017)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Missing In Action (1984)

Overboard (2018)

Rear Window (1954)

Rob Roy (1995)

Scrooged (1988)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

The Break-Up (2006)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

The Great Outdoors (1988)

The Poughkeepsie Tapes (2007)

This Christmas (2007)

Till (2022)

Uncle Buck (1989)

Vertigo (1958)

Wargames (1983)

November 5

Movies

Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy (2025)

November 6

TV Series

Thursday Night Football (2025) – Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

November 7

TV Series

BAT-FAM (2025)

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 2 (2025)

NWSL (2025) – Playoffs Quarterfinals

Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 Season 1 (2025)

NBA on Prime (2025) – Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs (7:30 PM) / Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets (10 PM)

Movies

The Alto Knights (2025)

November 8

TV Series

ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2025) – ONE Championship 169 from Bangkok

November 9

Movies

Baywatch (2017)

November 10

TV Series

BAT-FAM (2025)

November 12

Movies

Playdate (2025)

November 13

TV Series

Thursday Night Football (2025) – New York Jets at New England Patriots

November 14

TV Series

Belén (2025)

Malice (2025)

NBA on Prime (2025) – Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks (7 PM) / Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs (9:30 PM)

Movies

Drop (2025)

November 15

Movies

Mamma Mia! (2008)

November 17

TV Series

June Farms (2025)

November 19

TV Series

The Mighty Nein (2025)

Movies

The Iron Claw (2023)

November 20

TV Series

Thursday Night Football (2025) – Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans

November 21

TV Series

NBA on Prime (2025) – Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (7 PM) / Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets (9:30 PM)

November 26

Movies

The Mighty Nein (2025)

November 28

TV Series

Thursday Night Football (2025) – Black Friday: Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles

NBA on Prime (2025) – Black Friday: Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks (7:30 PM) / Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10 PM)

Movies

Mickey 17 (2025)

NBA on Prime (2025) – Black Friday: Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks (7:30 PM) / Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10 PM) Movies Mickey 17 (2025)

