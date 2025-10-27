Bruster’s Ice Cream in Brentwood Closes

Bruster’s Ice Cream in Brentwood has closed. The last day of business was Sunday, October 26th.

The ice cream shop shared in a social media post, “We need to share some bittersweet news & not the ice cream shop kind of bittersweet — Bruster’s of Brentwood will close permanently at 9pm on Sunday, October 26th.”

It continued, “This has been such an incredible adventure becoming part of our community more than we ever imagined. We are so sad for this chapter of our lives to come to an end, but we know that God’s plan, even when it changes from what we expected, is always good. We are most excited that the immediate plan seems to be that our 6 kids will have a whole lot more time with their dad than they have these past 5 years.”

Bruster’s Ice Cream is located at 10646 Concord Road, Brentwood. You can visit the remaining Bruster’s location in the Middle Tennessee area at 350 East Main Street, Hendersonville.

