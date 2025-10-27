Whataburger Returns to Agenda at Spring Hill Planning Commission Meeting

Whataburger returns to the Spring Hill Planning Commission agenda tonight, Monday, October 27th.

Whatburger is appearing before the Planning Commission with a plan to occupy the former KFC building at 3004 Belshire Village Drive.

Mayor Matt Fitterer shared on social media, “Whataburger is back in front of the Planning Commission. The proposal is unchanged from when it was last seen in July. Since then, the Board of Zoning Appeals approved a parking modification. Whataburger is planned for the SW corner of Hwy 31 and Belshire Way, in the old KFC building.”

On the application request, it stated, “The applicant is requesting site plan approval for a conversion and reuse of an existing vacant restaurant building for an approximately 4,990 sf restaurant with drive-through.”

In 2022, Whataburger applied to occupy the former Burger King location on Main Street; however, Whataburger chose not to move forward.

The former Burger King site is also on the agenda. Wells Fargo has proposed demolishing the old building and constructing a new bank.

Whataburger opened its first location in Williamson County in Brentwood earlier this year. A Franklin location is under construction at 3075 Mallory Lane.

