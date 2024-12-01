Westhaven to Host Annual Tree Lighting on December 2

The annual holiday tree lighting at the Westhaven community of Franklin will take place on Monday, December 2. The tree lighting takes place at Magli Green, the lakefront park at Westhaven, at 6pm. The address is 187 Front Street, Franklin.

The tree which tops out at 42 feet features more than 33,000 lights.

Following the tree lighting, caroling leaders will combine their love of engaging with the community and their passion for music to conduct holiday caroling around the tree.

