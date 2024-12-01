In Case You Missed it: Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade Grand Marshal Announced

HISTORY’S American Picker Mike Wolfe will lead Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee’s “Almost World Famous” Christmas Parade as this year’s Grand Marshal, 2 p.m., CST, Dec. 14. The historic Tennessee village, part of Nashville’s Big Back Yard, boasts one of the kitschiest, campiest, most fun parades in the land. Visitors are urged to come early for the great shopping.

“We’re so happy that Leiper’s Fork resident Mike Wolfe was able to work around his very busy schedule and lead our parade this year,” Carla Harris, parade organizer, said. “I encourage everyone to add this event to their Christmas wish list.”

Learn more about the Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade at https://www.facebook.com/LeipersForkChristmasParade/.



In 2020, Wolfe helped launch Nashville’s Big Back Yard. As the official spokesperson, he said, “I know first-hand how much rural communities have to offer. I’m honored to help shine a light on the communities in Nashville’s Big Back Yard.”

Christmas throughout NBBY is all about small town charm and inspiring experiences. These towns, just south of Nashville, are all-in when it comes to celebrating the spirit of the season.

Here are a few highlights.

“A Christmas in Oz” Parade in Hohenwald

Hohenwald, Tenn. – 7 p.m. CST, Dec. 5

2024 marks 85 years since The Wizard of Oz debuted. Hohenwald, Tenn. is spotlighting the anniversary with “A Christmas in Oz” parade. The yellow brick road leads to the 71st Annual Christmas Parade in Hohenwald. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/christmasinhohenwald/

Little Linden Christmas

Linden, Tenn. – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST, Dec. 7

Celebrate the season with this cozy holiday event in the charming town of Linden. Enjoy festive treats, unique gifts, family-friendly activities, live entertainment and the Commodore Hotel’s Annual Christmas Tea. Learn more at https://chamber.perrycountytn.com.

“Christmas Through the Decades” in Lawrenceburg

Lawrenceburg, Tenn. – 5 p.m. CST, Dec. 7

The 68th Annual Lawrence County Christmas Parade in downtown Lawrenceburg celebrates the 2024 season with “Christmas Through the Decades.” Festive floats, marching bands, Christmas characters, and Santa Claus will be featured. Learn more at https://tourism.lawcotn.com/eventcalendar.

Historic Home Tours in Maury County

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. CST, Dec. 7-8

The Maury Christmas Historic Home Tour is a tradition, dating back to the 1950’s. A variety of public and private homes will open their doors to guest during this weekend event. Learn more at https://maurychristmas.org.

It’s A Dickens Christmas, Y’all

Tuscumbia, AL – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST, Dec. 14

Snow will be falling, firepits burning, horse-drawn carriages waiting along the downtown streets of Tuscumbia, AL. This is a festival reminiscent of the holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol.” The event is free, though admission is charged for some events. Learn more at: https://www.theshoalsnow.com/events/dickens-christmas-in-tuscumbia.

JT “Holiday” Hodges and Special Guests

Fox & Locke in Leiper’s Fork – 8 p.m. CST, Dec. 20

JT Hodges is known for his music, including hits like “Hunt You Down,” and for touring with Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Matchbox 20. As an actor, JT was featured in “Finding Christmas” and “Christmas Stars.” https://www.foxandlocke.com

